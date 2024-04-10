SUPERMAN Behind The Scenes Photo Reveals Another Look At The Man Of Steel's KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo

SUPERMAN was mentioned during Warner Bros. Discovery's CinemaCon presentation yesterday evening, but it sounds like we'll have to wait until this time next year to see the movie showcased at the event.

That makes sense given where the reboot is in terms of filming. However, many fans were left disappointed with the lack of DCU updates, not to mention the fact DC Studios' contribution boiled down to a brief message from James Gunn and a blurry logo.

The Kingdom Come-inspired design has already divided opinions, but you can take another look at it thanks to a newly surfaced set photo.

While this logo was used in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover when Brandon Routh donned it to play an older version of Superman Returns' Clark Kent, those DC TV shows weren't exactly mainstream. As a result, many moviegoers will eventually see this take for the first time when SUPERMAN is fully unveiled and it should be interesting to see what they make of it.

The big question now is whether Superman has the trunks or not. The Engineer remains the only character spotted on set and with Gunn confirming he won't be at Comic-Con, it might be wise to reign in expectations for a splashy DCU event.

After all, it could be that our first look at the Man of Tomorrow ultimately comes in the form of a set photo or an image which debuts in the pages of a publication like Entertainment Weekly or PEOPLE on a random day of the week. We'll see.

For now, take a closer look at SUPERMAN's take on this iconic emblem in the X post below.

Another look at the ‘SUPERMAN’ logo courtesy of James Gunn pic.twitter.com/updkNPrGBm — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 10, 2024

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.