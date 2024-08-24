THE CROW's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed; Director Responds To Backlash From Fans Who "Are Very Active Online"

Moviegoers have shared their thoughts on The Crow and, if the CinemaScore is any indication, they're enjoying it no more than critics. What does Ruper Sanders make of the backlash to his remake, though?

By JoshWilding - Aug 24, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Lionsgate waited as long as possible before lifting The Crow's review embargo. Seeing as it sits at 21% on Rotten Tomatoes with a Critics Consensus that calls it "dreary and poorly paced," it's not hard to see why. 

Now, though, regular moviegoers are chiming in with their thoughts and...well, they're seemingly no better. 

The Crow has been awarded a B- CinemaScore, putting it on par with the likes of Dark PhoenixHellboy, Sin City: A Dame to Kill ForHulk, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and Punisher: War Zone.

In some respects, it feels like the odds have been stacked against The Crow from the beginning. The response to news of a reboot was met with largely negative reactions and the trailer received a surprising amount of scorn, particularly for Bill Skarsgard's appearance as Eric. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, director Rupert Sanders responded to some of the backlash. "I think a lot of people are very active online and not so active in life," he stated. "Get out and do something and have less time throwing stones."

The filmmaker added, "I think it would be great just for people to know that this is a reimagining and wildly different from the original and that the original's still there. I haven't recorded over anyone's VHS. You can still go and see that movie, and I hope this movie resonates with people who loved that movie when they were in their teens. This is my version of that text. It was my adaptation of James's graphic novel, which I loved."

Telling upset fans to go and touch grass doesn't seem like the smartest way to win them over, though Sanders is right that this take on The Crow is very different from its 1994 predecessor (now considered a cult classic).

How would you rate The Crow if you've seen it? 

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. 

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/24/2024, 7:30 AM
I’ve yet to hear a single good thing about this movie LOL
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/24/2024, 7:36 AM
Trash from the beginning.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/24/2024, 7:45 AM
When directors of shitty movies don’t like people complaining about the crap they made
User Comment Image
Sicario
Sicario - 8/24/2024, 7:46 AM
Although he's right, somewhat. About people being constantly online, it'd be refreshing if directors just said, "hey man, I tried to make my best movie, and if you don't like it, it's okay, your opinion is valid, just like someone who liked it". And not just attack movie goers if they didn't like it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/24/2024, 8:20 AM
@Sicario - that's a great explanation of how to be civil and a good person.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 8/24/2024, 7:48 AM
I don't get the hate. Mostly critic because from what I see the casual movie goers seems to be actually divided.

I mean ... I get the hate but I do not understand such a low scores. It's not the worst movie ever. On technical level it's actually pretty good. Cinematography, score, songs, some action sequences ...

If only the plot would be better ... It's really not good. The investigation scenes should also be thrown out the window. The ending is also rather confusing, at least for me. I would talk about the ending little more but then i would have to spoil some things.


5,5 or 6/10
TheLight
TheLight - 8/24/2024, 7:52 AM
I just had a few of my buddies go to see this movie just to assess it for themselves and they came back telling me that I was smart to just stay home.

The way I see it, NO ONE asked for this to be made.

Maybe the director should've just stuck to what the sequels did and made it a continuation with newly named characters instead of trying to modernized Eric and Shelley.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2024, 7:53 AM
Marvel's Punisher: War Zone (2008) was Great very Underrated movie. Lot of great Gore and Action in this movie. I even bought this movie my favorite Punisher and movie. One of those movies I can watch over and over.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/24/2024, 8:22 AM
@AllsGood - he'll never replace He-Man!
AlphaFlight
AlphaFlight - 8/24/2024, 7:57 AM
@Allsgood,lol. Ray Stevenson was a great actor and I own a copy of this on DVD as well. I actually enjoyed this movie and thought he did a great job as The Punisher.
AlphaFlight
AlphaFlight - 8/24/2024, 8:09 AM
I had posted my thoughts on The Crow in the ""Sequel Bait" Ending Reports" article. I can see why people hate the movie, are critical of it and also why they may like it. Updated version of the Crow, new look, new storyline. For me, it was the storyline and the characters that did not get me invested in the movie, as well as the music. I also was not convinced of them meeting and falling in love so quickly, I do not remember if there was any indication of time lapse. It felt like they were just into a 2 week or a month or so type of relationship. Maybe if they had just changed the names of Eric and Shelly I would have maybe liked it more. Huge fan of the original, trying not to be biased, but it is difficult, lol.

The movie did have a few good things about it but still was pretty bad. The main thing is that people had jobs, got experience respective fields and got paid to support themselves and their families.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/24/2024, 8:24 AM
@AlphaFlight - so, basically worth 1 watch when it starts streaming somewhere....
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/24/2024, 8:10 AM
Are those pesky review bombers at it again?



LOL



Welp.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/24/2024, 8:17 AM
"I think it would be great just for people to know that this is a reimagining and wildly different from the original and that the original's still there. I haven't recorded over anyone's VHS. You can still go and see that movie"

User Comment Image

