Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Solider Will Be A Member Of Congress In THUNDERBOLTS*

It seems Bucky Barnes will have won his district by the time Thunderbolts* hits theaters as it's been revealed that The Winter Solider will be a Congressman in the film.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: via Comicbook

Not much was made about Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes sporting a gray, bespoke suit in May set photos from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

However, we have to look at them in a brand new light as it's been revealed at SDCC that Bucky is now a Congressman.

If you recall, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Barnes was unsure of what he should be doing with his life. With The Avengers disbanded and Steve Rodgers aged-up and out of the picture, Bucky was kind of left to drift in the wind.

However, per a SDCC interview with  Wyatt Russell (US Agent) and Stan it's been revealed that The Winter Solider is wearing finer threads these days because he's a lawmaker that works on Capitol Hill.

When making jokes about Bucky washing his vibranium arm in his dishwasher (that actually happens according to the footage shown at SDCC), Russell and Stan joked that it's because Bucky doesn't have a lot of free time.

"One has to at some point make sure that things do get clean, and so that's a very efficient way of doing it fast," Stan joked to Comicbook. "He uses a lot less water too, a lot less water in the dishwasher."

That's when Russell let it slip that Bucky is a member of Congress, a detail that probably wasn't meant to be revealed just yet.

Based on this revelation, it will be interesting to see if the Thunderbolts* are a government-sanctioned team that works for Bucky. 

Given that the theme of the film appears to be giving its members a second chance at redemption, perhaps its roster is shaped by Bucky wanting to give others the same chance that Steve gave him?

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 5, 2025.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. 

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.

1 2
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:04 PM
What the pho?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 1:08 PM
@RolandD - yeah , seems weird

However apparently in the footage , you don’t see much of him but he does appear in front of Congress I think.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Hard to imagine that a formerly brainwashed assassin could get elected. Then again, look what happened in 2016.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/29/2024, 1:24 PM
@RolandD -

User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/29/2024, 2:16 PM
@RolandD - did you get picked on everyday in high school or just every other day?
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/29/2024, 2:31 PM
@BruceWayng - so because he made a crack about Trump, he mustve been picked on? You guys are really [frick]ing weird.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/29/2024, 2:36 PM
@SATW42 - I find there’s a direct correlation between “orange man bad” and “I got bullied my whole life”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 1:06 PM
Idk if Bucky being in Congress makes sense given people know his history but idk what future job opportunities there are reformed brainwashed assassin aside from the obvious…

I do actually kinda like the idea of Bucky forming the team and intentionally choosing these people who have perhaps fallen from Grace or had similar pasts to him so they can be given a second chance.

Every interview I have seen they have been somewhat tight lipped about his role which has me intrigued..

I’ll gladly take more Sebastian Stan though since he’s been great and still feels somewhat underrated!!.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Seems like IRL more questionable folk in various different ways get elected in the West these days, at least he has a plausible 'excuse' for his war crimes as the Winter Soldier prior to breaking free from the mind control.

He was found innocent in regards to the terrorist attack in Civil War, completed the conditions of his probation and has more of worth to have earned high public opinion from his actions in Infinity War and Endgame so...
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/29/2024, 1:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Not like criminals and dubious individuals don't get elected to office all the time IRL.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:22 PM
@Apophis71 - I can imagine that the campaign made use of any media showing Bucky and Steve together although Buck probably would not have liked it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:24 PM
@RolandD - That and any photos of him in his WWII uniform, and yeh, unsure Steve would approve but then again...
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:27 PM
@Apophis71 - I think Steve would approve, anything for his friend. I just think Bucky would not want to trade on their relationship, but a campaign manager would probably see it as part of the game and put it out there. B
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:32 PM
@RolandD - Yeh, figured you just meant trading on the images not that Steve wouldn't support his friends career path. Can't see Cap being comfortable anyone, even Bucky, trading off association by appearing alongside in PR images for political points even if for Barnes he would more likely endorce him.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:34 PM
@Apophis71 - Reasonable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 1:37 PM
@comicfan100 - very true lol
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 1:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - dude Kingpin I'd about to be voter mayor. People in the 616 have a passion for previous murderers becoming government leaders lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 1:59 PM
@Vigor - lol true

Bucky I could atleast understand more since he’s been a hero
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 2:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - him being the one to bring the team together makes sense. Just wouldn't fit otherwise, since FATWS closed his arc of being a soldier I feel
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2024, 1:07 PM
marvel really don't know what the phuck to to do with there characters. Its as stupid as making black Window the official PR spokesperson for the Avengers. These characters work best behind the scenes, you know, in stealth. Bucky was never the talkative type after the sh1t he went through.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2024, 1:10 PM
@harryba11zack - this the mantra moving forward

https://youtube.com/shorts/59sh5PzIgds?si=59aSPNcy_1yuycwd
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/29/2024, 1:17 PM
@harryba11zack - The Avengers never worked "in stealth". They have always been a private organization working like a emergency task force. Legally dubious (hence Civil War) but never secret. Maybe Marvel does know what they are doing. lol
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/29/2024, 2:34 PM
@harryba11zack - Marvel is stupid, but you used "there" instead of "their" and called her Black Window...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2024, 1:13 PM
They were talking about where we find their characters and Bucky laughs that we find him "In congress". I thought he meant [frick]ing. Sexual congress. But I guess it is a political thriller, so probably congress congress.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:18 PM
@ObserverIO - I mean is it possible it means appears before congress, such as in order to get senate approval for a cabinet post in Ross' administration? Unsure the exact quote and if it is clear one way or another.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2024, 1:43 PM
@Apophis71 - He just said "In congress" as far as I remember and then they laugh and move on. Could mean a lot of things I suppose.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 2:34 PM
@ObserverIO - Yeh, it is hard to be certain if it means in the building for some reason, answering question before the Senate for example, or seated in and if seated in which house (lower house would seem more feasible)
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/29/2024, 1:19 PM
I'd vote for him over Trump.

But I'd also vote for a flower pot over Trump.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:22 PM
@Drace24 -

User Comment Image
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/29/2024, 1:24 PM
@Apophis71 - Flower pot/Garden Gnome 2024!
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/29/2024, 1:26 PM
@Drace24 -

"Grab 'em by the..."

User Comment Image
Drace24
Drace24 - 7/29/2024, 1:27 PM
@tylerzero - Why are you just posting a picture of Trump?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2024, 1:30 PM
@Drace24 - ABT baby, ABT.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/29/2024, 1:35 PM
@Drace24 -

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 7/29/2024, 1:20 PM
Bucky on his Manchurian Candidiate shit I guess
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/29/2024, 2:11 PM
@GhostDog - GREAT movie. Underrated imo
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 1:22 PM
What will be interesting to see is why Val wants those specific characters killed after she hired two of them.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 1:32 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I suppose he had therapy sinc ethen but still
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/29/2024, 1:33 PM
So Bucky couldn't be Captain America because he wasn't "mentally prepared", but he's mentally prepared enough to be a member of Congress. Okay.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/29/2024, 1:38 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Have you seen how nuts some (on both sides) are in Congress???
1 2

