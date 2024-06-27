THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Confirms He's Wrapped On The Movie With Red Guardian Propaganda Poster

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour has confirmed that he's wrapped shooting on the Marvel Studios movie, sharing what appears to be a vintage Red Guardian poster from his time as a superhero in the Cold War.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Black Widow star David Harbour has taken to Instagram to confirm he's wrapped shooting on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. The actor has also shared what appears to be a vintage propaganda poster featuring Red Guardian at the height of the Cold War.

If we had to hazard a guess, this reminder of his past is something Alexei Shostakov keeps on his wall wherever the Thunderbolts are holed up.

As best as we can tell, the Russian writing translates to, "We Are Indomitable As The Red Guardian."

Marvel Studios is heading to Comic-Con next month and we're expecting a new look at Thunderbolts* to be released during what's sure to be a memorable Hall H panel. There's a good chance it will be released online and, if we're really lucky, we may even get to see The Sentry.

"It’s so interesting to think about where [Red Guardian] ends up at the end of 'Black Widow' after his story is complete and what happens to him after he’s out of prison," Harbour said in a recent interview. "Where does he go? To reconnect with Florence [Pugh] is going to be great as well."

"And also, I would like to see, because he is an idiot and he is an egomaniac - all that stuff, but he does have this fire in him, and I think he could rise to certain occasions if given the chance."

"I’d like to see him be a little bit more of a badass as well," the actor continued. "I’d like to see those fighting skills, which we see a little bit with Taskmaster, but, as messed up as he is, he does have the super serum, and he knows this Russian Sambo technique, and I think we could see a lot more color in that department in terms of his range as a fighter."

"And I’d like to see where he can go now that he’s out of prison and he’s got more hope for his life, like who he might become. There’s a lot of potential and a lot of opportunity."

Check out the Thunderbolts* star's Instagram post below. 

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/27/2024, 5:59 AM
Still can't help but think he'll be the expendable one of the team.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/27/2024, 6:02 AM
@IAmAHoot -

Safest bet, especially with Yelena there for emotional impact.
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 6/27/2024, 6:02 AM
He dies.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/27/2024, 6:04 AM
Is anyone else who has officially signed up for this site getting pop-up adds all the sudden? I thought those went away if you are a member......
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/27/2024, 6:34 AM
@lazlodaytona - Now that youmention it, they sure are there on the right and the bottom of my screen.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/27/2024, 6:09 AM
He's a dead ass
Brondern
Brondern - 6/27/2024, 6:28 AM
I hope Red Guardian f(u)ckin dies, he's just a fat annoying clown

