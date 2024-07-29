Prime Video Releases The First Look At Mark's New INVINCIBLE Season 3 Costume And Announces A Season 4 Renewal

At SDCC, Prime Video revealed the first look at Invincible season 3 and also announced that the animated series has been renewed for a fourth season.

By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Prime Video announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Invincible has been renewed for a fourth season. The announcement was made to thunderous applause at Prime Video's Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Adult Animation Creators panel.

Season 2 of the fan-favorite cartoon recently concluded on April 4, 2024, and fans have been very curious about news on season 3's release date after a long wait for season 2.

Ross Marquand, the voice actor for The Immortal, previously asserted that season 3 would begin streaming in early 2025. While Prime Video unveiled a new poster with Mark Grayson's new costume at SDCC, there has been no official confirmation on the third season's release date.

Previously there was a two-year wait between season 1 and season 2, with the second season having a 4-month midseason hiatus. It was previously confirmed that the wait for season 3 would not be as long and that season 3 would not have a midseason hiatus.

Invincible season 4

Invincible executive producer Robert Kirkman announced the season four renewal for the series, which is co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios. The series recently received its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Sterling K. Brown.

The first season of the show received a 98% approval rating from the aggregate review website, Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 actually managed to improve upon that score, achieving a 100% rating from 41 reviews.

About Invincible:
Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.  

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 12:19 PM
Nice hue of blue. I prefer this over the yellow. Yellow was getting tired
RedFury
RedFury - 7/29/2024, 12:37 PM
@Vigor - yeah the blue is really nice, it matures the vibe of him up a bit. I just wish they'd change the goggle design... I can live with it, but have always felt it makes him look kind of like a bug.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2024, 12:20 PM
This is great news! Huge Invincible fan. The story is really getting into the good stuff. This next season is going to be nuts.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/29/2024, 12:31 PM
Can't wait. Love this show!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/29/2024, 12:39 PM
Really excited for this! Was my favorite animated show until X-Men 97 came out, still a close second
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 12:51 PM
Finally got a chance to bindge this show....EXCELLENT!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 12:58 PM
@Nomis929 - isnt it next level dude. The incorporation of music and the dramatic moments just hit so hard. Just stellar writing and character work in this show. It's better than so many live action shows within the same genre.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 1:05 PM
@McMurdo - Agreed. I never got around to reading the book, although a lot of my friends were telling me it was good, but I've been really impressed with the show!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/29/2024, 12:52 PM
?si=60pMzBqnkkhg4Z6W

