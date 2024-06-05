THE BOYS Season 4 Poster Introduces The "New Supes On The Block"

THE BOYS Season 4 Poster Introduces The &quot;New Supes On The Block&quot; THE BOYS Season 4 Poster Introduces The &quot;New Supes On The Block&quot;

Prime Video has released another character poster for the fourth season of The Boys, giving us another look at the two new members of The Seven, Firecracker and Sister Sage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2024 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys returns for its fourth season on next week, and Prime Video has now released another character poster, this time spotlighting the two latest members of the "superhero" group known as The Seven.

As you might expect, those new recruits turn out to be every bit as unhinged/amoral as pretty much every other Supe that's been part of the team, but one, in particular, might be the most dangerous of all: The smartest person in the world, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

"It's such a funny power," showrunner Eric Kripke said of the scheming Supe in a recent interview with EW. "A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f---ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

We'll also be introduced to Firecracker (Valorie Curry), an alt-right extremist who can create sparks from her fingers. Not an especially formidable ability, but Sage believes she can harness the unwavering support of her rabid fan-base.

"It turns out, there's always crazier," Kripke explains. "Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Firecracker and Sage don't exactly hit it off, but together, they are able to cause some big problems for Billy Butcher and his crew.

Check out the new poster below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

GEN V Season 2 Adds LEGION And MIDNIGHT MASS Star Hamish Linklater As The New Dean Of G.U.
Related:

GEN V Season 2 Adds LEGION And MIDNIGHT MASS Star Hamish Linklater As The New Dean Of G.U.
THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Knows How - But Not When - The Series Will End
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Knows How - But Not When - The Series Will End
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 6/5/2024, 8:07 PM
Both of these characters have the potential to have some interesting commentary or to be extremely cringey and lame, depending on how they are written.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2024, 8:11 PM
@mountainman - It doesn't seem as if many modern writers can play with these ideas delicately. Often times they are hitting you over the head with messaging. I watched Free Guy (an action comedy) the other day, and in that small runtime I saw gun control arguments, white privilege and the patriarchy. Modern writing with a message is about as subtle as a smack in the face from Shaquille O'Neal's big ass right hand.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2024, 8:21 PM
@DarthOmega -

"I watched Free Guy (an action comedy) the other day, and in that small runtime I saw gun control arguments, white privilege and the patriarchy."

User Comment Image

All the shit went completely over my head.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2024, 8:24 PM
@BlackStar25 - It was there. I was actually kinda shocked because I didn't expect to see anything like that in a movie that goofy but there it was. The film itself was fine for what it was but I admit that made me cringe. Just like hearing Catwoman tell Batman he had white privilege. I'm like dude seriously? Just stop.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/5/2024, 8:32 PM
@DarthOmega - Damn I heard that was a good one free of “The Message”. Too bad. I’ll still watch when I can at home.

Regarding this, if the crazy conspiracist lady is being made fun of for flat earth, jewish space lasers or other legit crazy things that’s fine. But if they try to throw jabs at things that have been labeled as conspiracy because corporate news doesn’t support them but are demonstrably true, then it’s obviously propaganda.

The first season of this show was so good with its societal commentary but hasn’t been as sharp since then.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/5/2024, 8:39 PM
@mountainman - Other than those annoying lines Free Guy is a lot of mindless fun. Lot of little easter eggs for gamers in there and Ryan Reynolds always shows up to play ball, so it's worth it. It's on D+ so why not. As for the Boys...

Sigh...

I'm not pleased to say this but I've never watched it. I know I'm so out of touch there. I saw one clip last year of a speedster who literally ran through a pedestrian. I had no idea how gruesome the show was because I wasn't familiar with the comic.

But I've kinda been burnt by a lot of these shows that get large critical acclaim. I finally got around to watching GoT. Started off insanely good, then it got kinda lame. Watched the Walking Dead. Started out awesome... Then started to get a bit lame. Westworld. Started off insanely awesome, then it was like wtf is this?

Same with Mando. Started off awesome. Then we got Jack Black and freaking Lizzo. Lizzo dude. It's like they just get complacent and think the fans will watch anything.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/5/2024, 8:43 PM
@DarthOmega - To those shows:

The Boys S1 is amazing.

GoT Seasons 1-4 are amazing (5-6 are pretty decent too).

Walking dead always had problems but I’d rank the first 4-5 seasons as good.

Westworld season 1 is one of my favorite seasons of television ever. Season 2 is still good just a drop off. We don’t talk about after that.

But how many shows can stay good their entire runs?

Breaking Bad. The Wire. The Sopranos. Probably some others but it’s more rare than it is common.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/5/2024, 8:12 PM
How many articles are we going to get with the same exact quotes? At least the 3rd, by my count.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/5/2024, 8:24 PM
@IAmAHoot - hes trying to stoke the flames because he knows those can be loaded comments.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/5/2024, 8:43 PM
@Ryguy88 - 😂
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/5/2024, 8:17 PM
The red head looks hot.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/5/2024, 8:33 PM
@marvel72 - Yes. She’s like an adult and attractive Jubilee.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/5/2024, 8:19 PM
“reedy white dudes.”

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2024, 8:27 PM
@RolandD - honestly , the first time I have realized why they gave him the name Reed which means Slender & thin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2024, 8:23 PM
While it seems like from the bits we have seen that she’s different enough , I am interested to see how they differ Firecracker from Stormfront since they both seem to occupy a similar space or sect of modern society now.

I don’t think she’ll be as frequently racist as Stormfront was but it does seem like she’ll use her followers to rally around her and The Seven’s agendas like she did.

Anyway interested to find out more about her aswell as Sister Sage which out of the 2 , I’m more intrigued by tbh!!.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2024, 8:36 PM
Some people on this site have become so unhinged that every time a character is introduced in any form of media that happens to be a female or person of color it's suddenly an agenda. They have become so hooked on political talking points that they cannot watch media for it being media. They bitched about Barbie and it made $1 billion. They bitched that Fallout was going woke for having a female and black male lead and it was the highest rated show at the time and caused a massive resurgence of video game players to purchase the older entries. People don't seem to understand that they hate pandering and diversity focused projects not knowing that they're trying to prevent them is why they're being made.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/5/2024, 8:42 PM

Okay.

The black woman is "the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills".

The white woman is a right-wing conspiracy theorist type nut.

How difficult it must have been in today's Hollyweird to come up with that unique idea.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/5/2024, 8:50 PM
Any further talk of my d1ck must come with a trigger warning User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder