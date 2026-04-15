The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Reveals How Soldier Boy Is [Spoiler] After Last Week's Cliffhanger

The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Reveals How Soldier Boy Is [Spoiler] After Last Week's Cliffhanger

In today's episode of The Boys, we learn the fate of Soldier Boy after the second chapter's jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Meanwhile, his son, Homelander, goes even further off the deep end.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Two episodes of The Boys Season 5 premiered on Prime Video last week, and the second instalment ended with the demise of Jetstreak, Rock-Hard, and Soldier Boy, after they were exposed to the Godolkin Virus. 

However, after being wheeled out in a body bag, the seemingly dead Soldier Boy suddenly sat up, right before the screen cut to black. Today's third chapter, "Every One of You Sons of Bitches," confirms that the World War II-era "hero" is back in the land of the living and the newest member of The Seven. 

The world is told that he's an American hero who has spent years strengthening the country's relationship with Russia. However, before he can enjoy his moment in the spotlight, Homelander steps forward to announce that Soldier Boy is his father. 

Soldier Boy has little love for his son and is revealed to have survived the Virus because he got his powers from the first version of V, V1. That hasn't been passed down through his blood, meaning Homelander will need to recreate the compound if he hopes to similarly achieve immortality. 

After a vision of Madelyn Stillwell implores him to kill those who oppose him—so he can become a God-like figure worshipped by whoever is left—Homelander goes even further off the deep end and later manages to get his hands on Stan Edgar. The former Vought boss looks to be key in helping the deranged Supe immunise himself from the virus and live forever with a dose of V1...if it can be recreated. 

Back to Soldier Boy, and after telling Homelander that he looks forward to the day he's old and wheelchair bound so he can take over The Seven, the foul-mouthed veteran seduces Firecracker, mostly just to stick it to his son. However, after realising that Homelander really does idolise him, there's at least a hint that he may be warming to the villain (who, at one point, bathes himself in, as Soldier Boy puts it, "tit jizz").

Soldier Boy may still be among the living, but as Karl Urban recently told 7 Bravo Australia, not everyone will make it into or out of the series finale alive. 

"You have to go with the finale, but it comes with a warning," the actor teased. "Watch out, there are some big hits coming along the way, particularly episodes seven and eight. There are major characters that don't even make it to the end credits of seven, let alone before we even get into eight. Watch out. Just get ready."

What did you think about the latest episode of The Boys

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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