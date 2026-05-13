The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: The End Of The World Begins With The Ultimate Sacrifice - Spoilers

After the devastating end to last week’s hour, episode seven begins in the church, where Oh Father (Daveed Diggs) is rehearsing for Homelander’s divine unveiling.

Meanwhile, an elated Homelander (Antony Starr) is sitting in the Oval Office. The President and Ashley (Colby Minifie) arrive. He tells them about his extreme vision for America and also bans nut milk. He asks Ashley to read the President’s mind because he wants to know whether he’s a true believer. She obliges and tells him that the President is terrified of him and thinks he’s psychotic. Homelander immediately kills him, making Ashley the new President of the United States.

MM and Annie share a smoke as they meet up with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan Li (London Thor) from Gen V. MM asks Marie whether she’s really as strong as Homelander, but she says it’s exaggerated. They tell them Oh Father has been visiting Vought Studios a lot, so they need to go there. Marie and Jordan want to know their next move, and Annie tells them to run. She believes they’re all screwed. Marie and Jordan are disappointed that Annie’s lost hope and decide they’re going to keep fighting.

Hughie (Jack Quaid) hears crying in the building and discovers Butcher and Frenchie running tests on Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). They’re trying to see how long she can withstand uranium. Butcher reveals Plan B; they want to give her Soldier Boy’s radiation ability as a last-ditch effort to save the world from Homelander. Kimiko heals from the latest test and assures Hughie that she’s okay. She wants to do this for the greater good, no matter the pain.

The Boys argue about how to stop Homelander. MM and Annie return with the update on Oh Father. Hughie believes it’s over and that they’ve lost. Butcher decides to give a pep talk and likens The Boys to the Spice Girls. He tells them the girls made it against all odds and they can too. Frenchie loves the comparison, while everyone else dubs his speech terrible.

Deep (Chace Crawford) visits Homelander in Vought Tower and apologizes for killing Noir. Homelander doesn’t care and tells him he’s abolishing The Seven. Deep asks for The Seven, saying he’s the most loyal and that it’s all he has. Homelander denies him and wishes him the best; Deep sadly leaves.

The Boys break into Vought Studios, where there’s a new Seven movie being shot with Starlight being the villain. The Vought actors are unhappy with how Homelander is rebooting everything.

Frenchie goes to check on Sage (Susan Heyward) and she tells him Kimiko could die if they get this experiment wrong. Frenchie asks her to check his work to make sure he’s doing things correctly, but she declines. He doesn’t want to lose Kimiko; he loves her. Sage tells him love is a logic error. She’s still reeling over how Soldier Boy and Homelander’s love for Stormfront trumped her logic. She calls herself useless and lobotomizes herself as Frenchie pleads for help.

Oh Father continues rehearsals while Butcher and Hughie watch from a secure location. Butcher notices that he’s talking to a psychic supe named Synapse. He randomly asks Hughie about his top ten favorite Billy Joel songs, but it’s too late. Hughie turns and the duo are caught by Synapse.

Deep has a drink alone and is visited by a hammerhead shark named Xander (voiced by MCU legend Samuel L. Jackson). Xander insists he get in the water, but isn’t able to contain his anger. He blames Deep for the pipeline genocide and tells him he can’t ever step into the water again or he’s dead. Deep breaks down in tears.

Ashley sits in the Oval Office, still digesting becoming the new President. Back Ashley tells her they need help because this could be the end of everything. Ashley just wants to enjoy the moment for a second. Back Ashley calls her a coward and tells her she needs to do something. She says death would be better than this, but Ashley is too far gone. She’s content with what’s going on. Back Ashley tells her she’s never saying another word to her and goes quiet.

MM and Annie continue to follow Oh Father. They realize there are a ton of psychics around, so they decide to get high so none of them can read their minds.

Oh Father talks to some fans on a VIP experience and leads them inside for a test screening. Annie and MM observe secretly from the projection room. There are a lot of psychics in the room. They wonder why Homelander is gathering psychic supes. The screening starts and a video plays of Homelander meeting Jesus, who tells him the world needs someone that can conquer evil once and for all. He then gives Homelander his crown. The psychics observe the crowd, but it’s pretty clear the footage is getting a mixed response.

Soldier Boy heads to Homelander’s room and finds his son working on a theme park he calls Homeland. He is all in on being depicted as a God and he shows Soldier Boy the land he created for him, dubbed “Father of God” land. Soldier Boy tells him he’s leaving for Bogota to snort and fk his way through life and lets him know he’s not coming back.

Homelander is upset and tells him he can get rid of the park; he just wants Soldier Boy to stay. He tells him he’ll give him whatever he wants, but Soldier Boy wants to leave. Homelander tells him he’s done everything for him, but Soldier Boy doesn’t want any of it. He reminds him he only gave him the V1 because of Klara. Soldier Boy calls him weird and tells him he isn’t a God; no angel came to him, he just had a wet dream. Homelander shouts that he is God and Soldier Boy asks him if it’d help if he said "it’s not you, it’s me." Homelander tells him to leave and Soldier Boy wishes him luck. When he turns his back, Homelander attacks Soldier Boy and knocks him out. He cradles his head and tells him he loves him.

Hughie and Butcher finally wake up, handcuffed to chairs. Butcher’s powers aren’t working, so they’re stuck. Hughie has lost hope and wants Butcher to admit it, but Butcher isn’t quite there yet. He tells him they’re going all the way, no matter the cost, not until the job’s done.

Kimiko continues the radiation tests with Frenchie. He pleads with her to stop; she’s not healing as fast anymore. Frenchie tells her he wants the same thing she does: to have children and live quietly somewhere. He shows her a picture of a rescue dog he’s been looking at and tells her settling down sounds nice. She’s touched, but then starts convulsing.

Sage is watching Love Island when Frenchie walks in with a burrito. He tells her Kimiko isn’t strong enough and he needs the smartest person in the world to help him, but she’s lost faith. He begins to talk to her about Love Island and they connect. He tells her she was right; love makes no sense, it’s stupid, unpredictable, a divine madness. She doesn’t understand love, but no one does. He asks her if she’s ever been loved, and she looks at a picture of her grandmother. He tells her that she has no reason to help him, but she can help Kimiko. Sage finally agrees to help, but needs a couple of hours to let her brain heal.

Back at the test screening, MM and Annie watch as the VIPs answer questions about the footage. Another psychic tricks Annie by mimicking Hughie’s voice on their comms to find their location. Oh Father asks the VIPs whether they believe Homelander is their savior. Everyone raises their hands, but it’s clear there are nonbelievers in the room. Oh Father dismisses a few VIPs, but the others remain.

In the back room, MM is confused about what the film was trying to say: Was Homelander God? The second coming? Or Jesus’ brother? Annie wonders why it even matters and questions what’s the point of saving people if they don’t want to be saved.

MM then tells her a story of his childhood and how he saved a bird. It was when he realized that maybe if he could save one life, it could make up for the lost life of his grandfather. He used to get bullied for his kindness, and that’s where his MM nickname originated. His bullies were relentless until that bird flew out of his house and soared above the neighborhood. He loved his new nickname, and he loves helping people. The name is a badge of honor for him. He tells her how the detention center broke him initially, and how he went from a “‘motherf***er with a heart to just a motherf***er,’ but "giving a sh*t in a world where nobody gives a sh*t is not soft, it's hard as hell." He tells her that’s the real him, and that’s the real Annie too.

They’re forced to hide in the vents when Sheline (Emma Elle Paterson) enters the room. She looks around and, when she thinks the coast is clear, she begins to lick her own anus like a cat. Dogknott (Zach McGowan) walks in on her and sniffs around before he starts sniffing her butt and they circle each other like animals, much to MM and Annie’s disgust.

Homelander puts Soldier Boy back into his cryochamber and freezes him. He gets a call from Oh Father, who tells him they’ve detained Butcher and Hughie. Homelander tells him not to kill them; he still wants Sage and Annie. He then asks about the test screening and Oh Father tells him only six of the thirty participants actually believe Homelander is the savior. Oh Father insists he can convert them, but Homelander gives him his orders.

Deep tries to find work near the beach but isn’t having any luck since he has to stay out of the ocean. Someone starts drowning and the public pleads with him to save them, but Deep is too scared to even try. The people record him as he cowers away.

Butcher opens up to Hughie about his brother Lenny before Synapse returns. He transforms into Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and begins to taunt Butcher about his past. He reveals how Butcher got the scar on his forehead: it happened when Butcher went after a target and ended up getting his whole unit killed. He asks him whether history is about to repeat itself with The Boys, but Butcher tells him to piss off. The psychic was distracting him and managed to snag Sage’s location from his brain. He also learned about their plan with Kimiko.

Oh Father returns to the VIPs and tells them he knows they don’t believe in Homelander. They insist they do, but it’s too late; they couldn’t hide their true feelings from the psychics. Oh Father leaves, while Sheline and Dogknott enter the room. They begin attacking the VIPs, but Starlight bursts in and saves them. MM fights Sheline and manages to shoot her before tossing a rat at her. She starts eating the rat before MM kills her. Starlight fights Dogknott and knocks him out. MM sanitizes his hands and then the two of them help the surviving VIPs escape.

Butcher and Hughie talk about what Synapse revealed; Hughie wants to know whether it was true. Butcher admits it was. Synapse returns, once again as Kessler, and tells him he’s going to go after Hughie first. He puts a knife to his head, but Hughie begins messing with Synapse and ultimately breaks him. Before he can regain his composure, Butcher manages to kill him with his tentacles. He releases Hughie and tells him to call Frenchie.

MM and Annie take the VIPs into the woods and drop them off with Marie and Jordan at their secret hideout.

Frenchie’s phone is broken, so he doesn’t get Hughie’s warning call. Sage has managed to fix Frenchie’s formula and Kimiko begins another trial. They release the uranium and she starts to burn. Sage tells Frenchie to wait, that Kimiko can handle it, but Frenchie still stops the trial. They’re alerted to a break-in; Homelander is on the roof. They have three minutes, which, they realize, isn’t enough time to escape.

Frenchie takes Kimiko and hides her in a zinc-coated wall with Sage. Homelander won’t be able to see them in there. Frenchie tells them he’ll find elsewhere to hide. He bolts them inside and runs off. The alarm is blaring. Homelander enters the base.

Frenchie looks for a hiding spot. Homelander starts using his X-ray vision and spots something he can't see through. Frenchie spots him and starts making tapping noises to divert his attention. Homelander bites and speeds over to him in the uranium room. He demands to know where everyone is, especially Sage. Frenchie gives him the finger.

Homelander realizes what The Boys are plotting when he sees their equipment. Frenchie tells him they already succeeded in recreating Soldier Boy’s power and that they’re coming for Homelander. He then tells him to “gargle on his hairy nutsack” and calls him a Nazi. Then, Frenchie hits the lever on the radiation test, giving Homelander a heavy dose of uranium but also sacrificing himself. Homelander begins to burn but is strong enough to survive. Frenchie taunts him, “I bet you never danced a day in your life.”

In the zinc locker, Kimiko and Sage hear a body drop. Homelander leaves. Kimiko breaks them out of the locker. They desperately search for Frenchie and find him in the lab. He’s still alive, but there’s a long trail of blood behind him. He’s in really bad shape. Kimiko starts to cry and Frenchie asks her if she’s alright. She thanks him for saving her, and he tells her, thank you for saving me. She begs him not to leave her and he tells her, never. They kiss one last time. Butcher and Hughie run in as Frenchie dies in Kimiko’s arms. They’re all heartbroken.

RIP Frenchie.

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