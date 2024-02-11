THE BOYS: Vought International Shares New Super Bowl Advert Rated "Too Patriotic For TV"

Vought International, the fictional corporation from Prime Video's The Boys, has debuted a new Super Bowl advert promoting the most important things in life...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Freedom. Football. Family. Horses.

Ahead of tonight's Big Game, Vought International has shared a new Super Bowl advert to remind its consumers to take time to appreciate the most important things in life... while enjoying an ice-cold Turbo Rush.

The video includes some shots from the recent The Boys season 4 trailer, but doesn't appear to feature any new footage from the show.

Though the trailer (see below) did give us some idea of what to expect, specific season 4 plot details are still under wraps. We do know that the premiere will pick up almost immediately after the events of the Gen V finale, with Homelander (Antony Starr) joining vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and her running-mate, presidential candidate Robert Singer's (Jim Beaver), campaign.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), meanwhile, doesn't have long to live after overdosing on Temp V in the season 3 finale. Thankfully, he knows about a certain Supe virus that was created in Gen V's "Woods."

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a recent interview with Variety. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

No exact premiere date has been announced, but The Boys will return at some point this year.

AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 11:57 AM
The boys is such great commentary for today's political climate. Best show on tv💪🔥❤️🖖
Evansly - 2/11/2024, 12:01 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I'd say Invincible has a chance to pass it if they keep making a quality show of course

Amazon to me is probably the most consistent platform for shows right now.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:07 PM
@Evansly -


True but the boys being live action gives it the edge. Being in animation makes it easy. Kinda like South Park. Try it in live action.
bkmeijer1 - 2/11/2024, 12:20 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - think Gen V did the same with the social media climate as well. Think they could've even pushed more without it feeling too on the nose
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:25 PM
@bkmeijer1 -


Gen v was awesome and waaaaaaay better than I thought it would be
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/11/2024, 12:24 PM
this show always been corny lol.

what’s the ratings like for this?

View Recorder