CREATURE COMMANDOS: A First Look At The DCU's Wonder Woman, Robin, Booster Gold, And More Has Been Revealed

Max has just released the promo for episode 4 of Creature Commandos - "Chasing Squirrels" - and it reveals a first look at the DCU's Metropolis along with several key comic book characters. Check it out!

Dec 12, 2024
Today's episode of Creature Commandos puts the spotlight on G.I. Robot and ends with Circe's defeat at the hands of Task Force M. As we explained in our recap, the Amazon warns the team that by stopping her from killing the Princess, they've doomed the world.

In a first look at next Thursday's "Chasing Squirrels," we see that Weasel is also set to receive the origin story treatment. However, in the latter half of this promo, Circe gives Amanda Waller a glimpse at the DCU's future...and we see a lot of dead heroes. 

Superman, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Starfire, and Robin are all shown, but the biggest news contained here is our first glimpse at the DCU's Wonder Woman.

She's wearing a comic-accurate costume, with trunks similar to those worn by Lynda Carter in the 1970s TV series (and during her earlier comic book appearances). The hero's headpiece is also shown, suggesting James Gunn plans to embrace Wonder Woman's classic roots when she's introduced in live-action. 

This is just a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, of course, and a lot can change between now and Diana Prince's "official" DCU debut. 

In a recent interview, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey said, "I think people are aware of Wonder Woman. So yeah, I think there's some belief that it exists, but I don't know how worldwide known it is."

Gunn was also on hand to explain, "I think it's coming at a time and at a point in time when people have heard of Themyscira and now people are starting to believe it exists but still some people don't believe the story of an island of all women. So it's just becoming...people are just becoming aware of it."

As for the group of "Amazons" featured in the aforementioned news report, the DC Studios co-CEO laughed and noted, "I don't think we've definitely decided for sure who they are...I think I know who a couple of them are but I don't want to say it here because I don't want it forever considered canon!"

Check out the promo for episode 4 of Creature Commandos in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first three episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

