CREATURE COMMANDOS Creator James Gunn Releases BTS Footage Of Frank Grillo And Maria Bakalova's Sex Scene

Creature Commandos creator and writer James Gunn has made good on his promise to share behind-the-scenes footage of Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova performing the second episode's steamy sex scene...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker before it, Creature Commandos is an R-Rated comic book adaptation. There's bloody violence, swearing, and in the second episode, a sex scene featuring Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana.

It's pretty tame in the grand scheme of things but a moment which could have major consequences in future episodes of the first DCU TV series.

Talking at the New York Comic Con in October, Grillo said, "Maria [Bakalova] and I, we have a very steamy, X-rated kind of scene, which I watched with my 16-year-old son - fairly traumatic." 

Gunn then chimed in to say, "Just for the record, X-rated is pushing it," to which Grillo responded, "It’s a hard R. Come on, it’s a hard R, you can say that. It’s 4,000 of our closest friends. Anyway, it was a lot of fun."

"I got the best video ever," Gunn added. "I was in Zoom, they were both in the booth, and I took a video of them. They have to look like they’re having sex. I have video of Frank and Maria in the booth, trying to coax them into this scene."

"They’re moaning out, and they’re making out, and kissing, and they’re both just like making out with their hands."

At the time, the Creature Commandos creator vowed to release it and, today, he's made good on his promise. In the brief clip below, we hear Grillo and Bakalova perform the sex scene as the latter, who voiced Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, makes out with her hand. 

It's pretty hilarious and we'd imagine Gunn has a lot more to share from the series we may get to see in the coming weeks. Talking of the DC Studios series, we asked you to rate the first two episodes last week and can now tell you that over 33% of you awarded it a perfect 5* score.

The third instalment hits Max on Thursday morning and we'll be sharing a full spoiler breakdown then. For now, you can watch this behind-the-scenes footage in the X post below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/10/2024, 2:39 PM
Ok ...im going to need some tissues
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 12/10/2024, 2:41 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm sorry for your loss
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/10/2024, 2:41 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - i dont loss anything ...im just retaining
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/10/2024, 2:41 PM
Love Gunn, but it is obvious that Rick Flag is a Mary Sue for James Gunn and Princess Ilana is supposed to be his wife, Jeniffer Holland.

Change my mind.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 12/10/2024, 2:48 PM
@GiverOfInfo - You a fed?
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/10/2024, 3:18 PM
@whatthetruck - would you prefer a lie or the truth?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/10/2024, 3:22 PM
@GiverOfInfo - my thoughts exactly, I even searched comic panels to see if rick flag sr ever had Gunn's white hair and couldn't find it. He defo tried to put a bit of himself in the character but is too much of a dweeb to voice him himself.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 12/10/2024, 3:32 PM
@GiverOfInfo - I EXPECT a lie. It's basically opposite day ... for you.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/10/2024, 2:44 PM
User Comment Image
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 12/10/2024, 2:57 PM
Like the show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 3:17 PM
Man , Princess Illana (who I think is an original character) was down bad for Flag Sr…

Anyway , I didn’t mind the scene and actually thought Dr Phosphorus was funny during it.

Liking the show so far and looking forward to the remaining 5 episodes!!.
fosdog
fosdog - 12/10/2024, 3:20 PM
I just don't understand why someone would post something so stupid. Unless you are just a pervert at heart, like I believe Gunn is, it's just stupid. Nobody cares what it looks like behind the scenes of people grunting at each other. It's just CREEPY WEIRD. They need to keep their weirdness to themselves. Grillo is just as creepy
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/10/2024, 3:22 PM
And people defend Gunn saying he’s not a weird perv obsessed with sex.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/10/2024, 3:22 PM
Someone check this man's hard drive!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/10/2024, 3:27 PM
His hidden folders gotta be something else
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/10/2024, 3:31 PM
You know Gunn watches that before bed every night 🤣

View Recorder