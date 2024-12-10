CREATURE COMMANDOS Creator James Gunn Releases BTS Footage Of Frank Grillo And Maria Bakalova's Sex Scene

Like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker before it, Creature Commandos is an R-Rated comic book adaptation. There's bloody violence, swearing, and in the second episode, a sex scene featuring Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. and Maria Bakalova's Princess Ilana.

It's pretty tame in the grand scheme of things but a moment which could have major consequences in future episodes of the first DCU TV series.

Talking at the New York Comic Con in October, Grillo said, "Maria [Bakalova] and I, we have a very steamy, X-rated kind of scene, which I watched with my 16-year-old son - fairly traumatic."

Gunn then chimed in to say, "Just for the record, X-rated is pushing it," to which Grillo responded, "It’s a hard R. Come on, it’s a hard R, you can say that. It’s 4,000 of our closest friends. Anyway, it was a lot of fun."

"I got the best video ever," Gunn added. "I was in Zoom, they were both in the booth, and I took a video of them. They have to look like they’re having sex. I have video of Frank and Maria in the booth, trying to coax them into this scene."

"They’re moaning out, and they’re making out, and kissing, and they’re both just like making out with their hands."

At the time, the Creature Commandos creator vowed to release it and, today, he's made good on his promise. In the brief clip below, we hear Grillo and Bakalova perform the sex scene as the latter, who voiced Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, makes out with her hand.

It's pretty hilarious and we'd imagine Gunn has a lot more to share from the series we may get to see in the coming weeks. Talking of the DC Studios series, we asked you to rate the first two episodes last week and can now tell you that over 33% of you awarded it a perfect 5* score.

The third instalment hits Max on Thursday morning and we'll be sharing a full spoiler breakdown then. For now, you can watch this behind-the-scenes footage in the X post below.

I promised I’d post the behind-the-scenes of Rick Flag and Princess Ilana’s love scene with Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova from #CreatureCommandos. Well, here you go. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pl3QnzxTit — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2024

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.