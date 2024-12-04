CREATURE COMMANDOS Fan Art Imagines Indira Varma's Bride Of Frankenstein...In Live-Action!

Creature Commandos arrives on Max later this week, but what does the future hold in store for Task Force M beyond the seven-episode series?

That remains to be seen, though James Gunn has already hinted at a second season (we'd imagine that hinges on how big of an audience the show's debut outing receives). If nothing else, we expect these eclectic characters to eventually show up in live-action with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. already confirmed as the first of them to do so in next year's Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

Thanks to concept artist Felipe Illa, we have an idea of what Indira Varma's Bride Of Frankenstein could look like in a future live-action movie or TV show.

In fact, this piece was so convincing that many DC fans on social media were left convinced it was real and perhaps released to promote Creature Commandos' premiere. While that's not the case, it's an impressive piece of work (though we'd imagine CGI could be used when this does happen in the DCU given The Bride's impressive stature).

"Our characters can move in and out of animation or jump into a game or onto the big screen," Gunn previously said, "but they will remain consistent throughout: same character, same history, same actor."

Looking at DC Studios' upcoming projects, it's hard to say where these characters could fit into that but Anya Chalotra's Circe would be a good fit for that Themyscira-set TV series given her links to the island and Wonder Woman.

Illa has confirmed he intends to create more of these in the coming weeks, so we'll soon get a glimpse of Task Force M in all its monstrous glory.

What do you think about this "live-action" take on Creature Commandos' Bride?

"Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week," we said in our review. "James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5.