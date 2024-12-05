CREATURE COMMANDOS Features The DCU's First R-Rated Sex Scene - And You Can Watch It Here!

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max today and, well, there are plenty of big talking points. Whether it's how old Rick Flag Sr. was when his son was conceived or those hints about Wonder Woman's future, James Gunn has started laying the groundwork for the new DCU in a huge way.

However, there's another moment that's receiving a lot of attention on social media: the DCU's first-ever sex scene! It's not that explicit in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly pushes the boundaries.

Funnily enough, the episode features another sex scene when The Bride and Dr. Frankenstein later give in to their mutual attraction.

Talking at the New York Comic Con in October, Frank Grillo said, "Maria [Bakalova] and I, we have a very steamy, X-rated kind of scene, which I watched with my 16-year-old son - fairly traumatic." Gunn chimed in to say, "Just for the record, X-rated is pushing it," to which Grillo responded, "It’s a hard R. Come on, it’s a hard R, you can say that. It’s 4,000 of our closest friends. Anyway, it was a lot of fun."

"I got the best video ever," Gunn teased. "I was in Zoom, they were both in the booth, and I took a video of them. They have to look like they’re having sex. I have video of Frank and Maria in the booth, trying to coax them into this scene. They’re moaning out, and they’re making out, and kissing, and they’re both just like making out with their hands."

Creature Commandos is an R-Rated project and there are expected to be more of those from DC Studios in the years ahead. Right now, Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are set to be PG-13, though Lanterns and Peacemaker will be directed at an older audience (the latter will be made in the same vein as this animated series).

Check out the DCU's first sex scene in the player below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.