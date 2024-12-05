CREATURE COMMANDOS Features The DCU's First R-Rated Sex Scene - And You Can Watch It Here!

CREATURE COMMANDOS Features The DCU's First R-Rated Sex Scene - And You Can Watch It Here!

Much has been said about Creature Commandos featuring the DCU's first "X-rated" sex scene, and we now have a clip from the episode featuring Rick Flag Sr. and Princess Ilana Rostovic getting very close.

By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos premiered on Max today and, well, there are plenty of big talking points. Whether it's how old Rick Flag Sr. was when his son was conceived or those hints about Wonder Woman's future, James Gunn has started laying the groundwork for the new DCU in a huge way.

However, there's another moment that's receiving a lot of attention on social media: the DCU's first-ever sex scene! It's not that explicit in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly pushes the boundaries.

Funnily enough, the episode features another sex scene when The Bride and Dr. Frankenstein later give in to their mutual attraction. 

Talking at the New York Comic Con in October, Frank Grillo said, "Maria [Bakalova] and I, we have a very steamy, X-rated kind of scene, which I watched with my 16-year-old son - fairly traumatic." Gunn chimed in to say, "Just for the record, X-rated is pushing it," to which Grillo responded, "It’s a hard R. Come on, it’s a hard R, you can say that. It’s 4,000 of our closest friends. Anyway, it was a lot of fun."

"I got the best video ever," Gunn teased. "I was in Zoom, they were both in the booth, and I took a video of them. They have to look like they’re having sex. I have video of Frank and Maria in the booth, trying to coax them into this scene. They’re moaning out, and they’re making out, and kissing, and they’re both just like making out with their hands."

Creature Commandos is an R-Rated project and there are expected to be more of those from DC Studios in the years ahead. Right now, Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are set to be PG-13, though Lanterns and Peacemaker will be directed at an older audience (the latter will be made in the same vein as this animated series). 

Check out the DCU's first sex scene in the player below. 

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Trailer Features DCU Debuts Of Superman, Peacemaker, Starfire And More - SPOILERS
dracula
dracula - 12/5/2024, 3:39 PM
somehow that was both more and less than i expected

but still not what i expected
ShamusG
ShamusG - 12/5/2024, 4:26 PM
@dracula - same!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/5/2024, 3:40 PM


Boinkety boink BOINK!!!

Now bring me a sandwich and a beer baby.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/5/2024, 3:45 PM
Sex scenes are a choice. They almost play no integral role in a movie, show, or series.
twistedcastles
twistedcastles - 12/5/2024, 4:06 PM
@SonOfAGif - the tv series masters of sex was about sex
Huskers
Huskers - 12/5/2024, 3:51 PM
Seriously, who besides James Gunn wants to see this shit in the DCU?!?! Just when I start to have faith in his direction on Superman, I see crap like this and think…maybe not so fast!
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2024, 3:53 PM
...and this is your new DCU

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/5/2024, 3:54 PM
Well, the Soldier is right about one thing: "This is NOT funny"!
radamo3
radamo3 - 12/5/2024, 3:56 PM
It seems @joshwilding has some unusual takes to consider this "news." You know what I mean, Mr. Wilding.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/5/2024, 4:01 PM
Pretty generic sex scene, and the animation is Pokémon level. I don't think I need to see anymore. I hope superman is better written
Colton
Colton - 12/5/2024, 4:19 PM
Again, there you go. More Gunn nonsense for the sake of it.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/5/2024, 4:30 PM
This show sucks so far.😳

