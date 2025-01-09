CREATURE COMMANDOS' Finale Drops A Big Batman Revelation But What Does It Mean For THE BATMAN/DCU Theories?

In the Creature Commandos finale, Doctor Phosphorus drops a big hint about how long Batman has been operating in Gotham City, but does it close the door on Robert Pattinson being the DCU's Dark Knight?

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

We have lots to discuss after watching the Creature Commandos finale (you can find our recap here), but a seemingly throwaway line includes a major revelation about the DCU's Batman. Does it close the door on The Batman's Robert Pattinson ever joining this franchise? Yes and no.

In the penultimate episode of the animated series, we learn that Doctor Phosphorus was created after a run-in with Gotham City mobster Rupert Thorn. 

Hellbent on revenge, Phosphorus went on a rampage, killing Thorn and the men who murdered his wife and child. With that, he took over the villain's criminal empire before being captured by Batman (a confrontation which, unfortunately, didn't play out on screen). 

Phosphorus' time in charge surely can't have lasted long; perhaps weeks, months, or a year or two at most. However, he'd have gotten on Batman's radar pretty quickly following that killing spree and quite clearly murdered Thorn hours after he was turned into a monster. 

So, when Phosphorus mentions in the finale that it's been fifteen years since his transformation, we can safely assume it's been more than a decade since Batman captured the villain and put him in Belle Reve. 

The Batman takes place in "Year Two" of the Caped Crusader's vigilante career, so the only way Pattinson can now join the DCU is if he's significantly aged up. Then again, Matt Reeves' movies can explore Batman's formative years before Gunn has the actor play an older version of the hero in the DCU. 

While it would be easy enough for DC Studios to retcon a throwaway line in an animated TV show, it makes sense for the DCU's Batman to be in his 40s or 50s, especially if he has a child. However, while he looks a lot younger than that, Pattinson is 38 and easily old enough to be the father of 10-year-old Damian Wayne. So, for now, that door remains ajar. 

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe," The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti said in a recent interview. "It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe."

"However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day.... Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive," the director added. "What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other."

Neither James Gunn nor Matt Reeves have denied that Pattinson will be the DCU's Batman, and what they decide is likely to overrule the hopes of a filmmaker who delivered a dud like The Flash.  

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 9:49 AM
it means d1ck.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/9/2025, 9:52 AM
It’s an animation so who cares?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/9/2025, 9:55 AM
I wouldn't put too much thought into this. Considering it is going to be probably four or five years out before we really see the DCU Batman, if that does happen.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/9/2025, 10:00 AM
It means nothing. It’s a [frick]ing cartoon
NotAFanofHeroes
NotAFanofHeroes - 1/9/2025, 10:08 AM
Didn’t Gunn say he wasn’t ready to touch Batman yet? He doesn’t have anything fleshed out enough for The Dark Knight to appear yet. So it means nothing still? Lol
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 1/9/2025, 10:21 AM
@NotAFanofHeroes - exactly! which is why it was intentionally vague in creature commandos was my take of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 10:24 AM
This still doesn’t really explain much of anything….

Phosphorus might mention it’s been 15 years since his transformation but after him killing Thorne & his goons , we got a montage in which he took over his empire which could have lasted years even during which Bruce might not even have been Batman.

Like for example Bruce could have taken down Phosphrous 5 years after and if the case in this version , travelled the world in his early 20’s or so and came back at like 24-25 so it would then be 10 years so he could be early to mid 30’s

Plus we don’t know who encompasses this Batman’s Bat family yet or for how long so too much info still up in the air imo.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 10:26 AM
We need a visible thumbs up/ down system so people can know ahead of time to avoid bullsh1t articles like these.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/9/2025, 10:30 AM
GASP ...

Clutching ...

at straws ...

Again ...

