CREATURE COMMANDOS: James Gunn Reveals Alan Tudyk Voices Character With Major Ties To The Metal Men

Creature Commandos is very nearly here and while Rick Flag Sr. clearly has a bright future in the DCU, only time will tell what becomes of Task Force M's other members.

Regardless, James Gunn has assembled a terrific cast for the animated Max series, and in an interview with Collider, he revealed more exciting DCU casting news.

"Peter Serafinowicz as Dr. Frankenstein is great," Gunn teased. "Alan Tudyk as Will Magnus - his performance is based on Mike Nichols, who he did a play with one time. There are just so many fun things in there."

If that name rings a bell, it's because Magnus is the brilliant scientist (who occasionally suffers from debilitating mental illness) responsible for creating the Metal Men. He also serves as a general robotics expert among the superhero community, and we'd bet on him having ties to G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos.

Whether this means we'll see the Metal Men in the DCU is a mystery, though Gunn has since taken to Threads to say, "As it was always stated, we plan on the actor playing the same role for 'primary castings.' If it’s a minor character in Creature Commandos we didn’t do live-action far-and-wide searches like we did for more sizable characters like Circe, Nina, etc."

In other words, while Tudyk, for example, has voiced minor characters like Magnus and Clayface in this show, it doesn't necessarily mean he'll reprise the role in live-action down the line (logistically, that makes a lot of sense).

Back to that interview, Gunn made sure to praise the show's entire cast. "Harbour as Frankenstein, Grillo just being able to deliver the whole time, Zoë [Chao], who was fantastic in the show, and Indira [Varma], who's fantastic as The Bride. Then also, Michael Rooker is Sam in Episode 3 — such a pathetic, sad guy and so different from the characters that Rooker has normally done."

He also cleared up some recent continuity confusion. "Peacemaker Season 1 is basically canon outside of the appearance of the Justice League at the end, which you'll see something about that in Peacemaker Season 2," Gunn explained. "Suicide Squad is probably a little bit looser."

"We know that Rick Flag Sr. is angry because his son was killed by Peacemaker, so we know that situation happened in the past, we have something to refer to to think of what it might be like that that happened, but that exists as canon because it was mentioned in Creature Commandos, not necessarily because it existed in Suicide Squad."

"I think of Suicide Squad and Peacemaker as pretty unreliable memories of what happened in the DCU," he concluded.

That's probably the best explanation we've had to date and the whole thing perhaps isn't as confusing as it's arguably come across in previous comments from the filmmaker on social media.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. Check back here next week for our review and spoiler-filled recaps.