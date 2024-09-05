CREATURE COMMANDOS Premiere Date Revealed Along With New Details On The DCU From James Gunn

DC Studios and Max have revealed Creature Commandos' official premiere date along with a new poster and still. James Gunn, meanwhile, teasing his plans for the DCU, calling Superman a "humongous epic."

By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

Max has announced today that the seven-episode Max Original adult animated series Creature Commandos, written and executive produced by James Gunn, will debut on Thursday, December 5, on Max followed by one episode weekly until January 16.

Entertainment Weekly also caught up with the filmmaker to learn more about what fans can expect from the show. He explains, "The thing I've always loved about DC Comics was that you had your mainstream comics that always ran, but they also had these tonally different comics like Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns and All-Star Superman."

"It was different from Marvel in that way. That’s something that I really want to retain within the studio, that every project is going to bring a different vision by the artists who are creating it."

Gunn was quick to add that, despite any perceived similarities, Creature Commandos is not just DC's Guardians of the Galaxy. "I'm used to dealing with oddballs and irregular types and weirdos," he acknowledges. "That's what Guardians is, and Creature Commandos is kind of like Guardians without the sentimentality."

"The Guardians are all really good characters at their heart, and that just isn't necessarily the case with the creatures."

Addressing how Creature Commandos sets the stage for the new DCU, Gunn suggested it's just a taster for what's to come next summer when Superman arrives in theaters. 

"Superman is the true start of everything, it's a humongous epic," Gunn teases. "This is a way for people to just take a little nibble and see what it tastes like. There are a ton of fun references to other DC stuff, a bunch of hints for things that are coming. So I think it's just an extraordinarily fun way to start."

It will be fun to see just how important this story is to what comes next, particularly with Rick Flag Sr., one of this show's leads, set to appear in both Superman and Peacemaker season 2. 

Check out a new poster and stills for Creature Commandos below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

As noted, the series premieres on Max on December 5. 

