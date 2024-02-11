DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Confirms The Season 1 PEACEMAKER Characters Making The Leap To Season 2

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Confirms The Season 1 PEACEMAKER Characters Making The Leap To Season 2 DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Confirms The Season 1 PEACEMAKER Characters Making The Leap To Season 2

Peacemaker season 1 was firmly set in Zack Snyder's DCEU but season 2 will occur in the newly-created DCU from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Here are the season 1 characters carrying over.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 11, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Recently, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has revealed that he's written the 8th and final episode of season 2 of Peacemaker, meaning cameras on the unexpectedly popular Max show should begin rolling soon...

However, filming on season 2 may have to wait until Superman: Legacy wraps production if Gunn intends to remain on as showrunner and doesn't delegate those duties to a replacement.

Previously, Gunn teased (via social media) that he has a plan for how to explain the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU and that he intentionally decided to make season 2 a continuation of season 1 (rather than a reboot) because working on the show is his "favorite thing to do."

That said, Gunn also explained that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Recently, Gunn has revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact. 

Will you be tuning in to Peacemaker season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

ABOUT PEACEMAKER Season 1
 Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The 8-episode television show was created by James Gunn for the, "then-named" streaming service HBO Max.

The show stars John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos and Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith. Dee Bradley Baker voices Peacemaker's pet bald eagle, Eagly.

James Gunn Updates On PEACEMAKER Season 2; Confirms Batman Will Not Debut In SUPERMAN: LEGACY
Related:

James Gunn Updates On PEACEMAKER Season 2; Confirms Batman Will Not Debut In SUPERMAN: LEGACY
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Won't Explicitly Focus On Shifting To The DCU Per James Gunn
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Won't Explicitly Focus On Shifting To The DCU Per James Gunn
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

TheLobster - 2/11/2024, 12:43 PM
Meh
GhostDog - 2/11/2024, 12:47 PM
Meh #2
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 12:49 PM
Meh #3
TrentCrimm - 2/11/2024, 12:52 PM
Meh #4

tho admittedly I liked S1 more than I expected lol
TheHummus - 2/11/2024, 12:54 PM
Not meh. Enjoyed the hell out of this show 😂
ObserverIO - 2/11/2024, 1:06 PM
Moo.

Loved the big titty cow aliens.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/11/2024, 1:12 PM
Excellent creative choices so far. Absolutely love it 👍🏾
McMurdo - 2/11/2024, 1:19 PM
Based. You wish your Disney plus shows were anywhere close to this good. Let Gunn COOK.
ProfessorWhy - 2/11/2024, 1:30 PM
@McMurdo - McTroll
ModHaterSLADE - 2/11/2024, 1:26 PM
Just glad Stroma is returning. Dude was gold last season.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder