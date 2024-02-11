DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Confirms The Season 1 PEACEMAKER Characters Making The Leap To Season 2

Recently, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has revealed that he's written the 8th and final episode of season 2 of Peacemaker, meaning cameras on the unexpectedly popular Max show should begin rolling soon...

However, filming on season 2 may have to wait until Superman: Legacy wraps production if Gunn intends to remain on as showrunner and doesn't delegate those duties to a replacement.

James Gunn had finished writing Peacemaker season 2, episode 8 pic.twitter.com/LH1ff9Zyjy — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) February 7, 2024

Previously, Gunn teased (via social media) that he has a plan for how to explain the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU and that he intentionally decided to make season 2 a continuation of season 1 (rather than a reboot) because working on the show is his "favorite thing to do."

That said, Gunn also explained that the show's shift from the DCEU to the DCU won't be the main focal point of season 2, stating that he doesn't want the "universal shift to be that big a part of the story."

Recently, Gunn has revealed [via Threads] that the following characters from season 1 will be making the leap to season 2:

James Gunn reveals who will return for ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2:



• Peacemaker (John Cena)

• Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)

• John Economos (Steve Agee)

• Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)

• Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) pic.twitter.com/NIuThkxfXU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2024

Rotten Tomatoes gave the DCEU series a 94% approval rating, making it one of the most critically lauded productions of the franchise. In addition to Gunn's involvement, this positive reception likely played a key factor in the show's continuation and the decision to keep most of the show's main cast intact.

ABOUT PEACEMAKER Season 1

Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The 8-episode television show was created by James Gunn for the, "then-named" streaming service HBO Max.

The show stars John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos and Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith. Dee Bradley Baker voices Peacemaker's pet bald eagle, Eagly.