There's No "I" In "Peace" On First Poster For PEACEMAKER Season 2; First Trailer Arrives TOMORROW

The first poster for Peacemaker season 2 has been released, with the trailer now confirmed for tomorrow. Some of you may be disappointed that this is getting a push before Superman's first full trailer lands, but the Man of Steel did recently get a 5-minute sneak peek and featurette.

This latest sneak peek, which follows yesterday's TV spot, doesn't reveal much, but puts the spotlight on the title character and Eagly. It's also accompanied by the tagline, "There is no I in Peace."

Plot details for season 2 are being kept a closely guarded secret, though there are rumblings that, among the changes made when we follow Smith into a new reality, will be the fact that his father and brother are alive again. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will also be out for revenge after learning of Peacemaker's role in his son's death.

Peacemaker spun out of the events of The Suicide Squad, as will the planned Waller TV series. While there were once rumblings about Waller's story being folded into Peacemaker season 2, Gunn seemingly intends to stick with his plan to give Viola Davis' Amanda Waller her own DCU-set spin-off.

With Eagly put front and centre on this poster, it's worth mentioning that when we recently spoke to The Bad Batch star Dee Bradley Baker, he strongly hinted that he'll reprise his role as Christopher Smith's sidekick in the upcoming second season.

"Oh, I was very, very pleased with Eagly and I really enjoyed Peacemaker," the actor teased. "I think all I can say is I'm not allowed to say anything. Maybe that tells you something, I don't know. I don't think I'm at liberty to discuss such things, but I'm smiling as I say that, so I don't know what that means [Laughs]."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.