There's No "I" In "Peace" On First Poster For PEACEMAKER Season 2; First Trailer Arrives TOMORROW

There's No &quot;I&quot; In &quot;Peace&quot; On First Poster For PEACEMAKER Season 2; First Trailer Arrives TOMORROW

The first poster for Peacemaker season 2 has been released, and it puts the spotlight on John Cena's Christopher Smith and Eagly ahead of tomorrow's long-awaited trailer release. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - May 08, 2025 12:05 PM EST
The first poster for Peacemaker season 2 has been released, with the trailer now confirmed for tomorrow. Some of you may be disappointed that this is getting a push before Superman's first full trailer lands, but the Man of Steel did recently get a 5-minute sneak peek and featurette. 

This latest sneak peek, which follows yesterday's TV spot, doesn't reveal much, but puts the spotlight on the title character and Eagly. It's also accompanied by the tagline, "There is no I in Peace."

Plot details for season 2 are being kept a closely guarded secret, though there are rumblings that, among the changes made when we follow Smith into a new reality, will be the fact that his father and brother are alive again. Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will also be out for revenge after learning of Peacemaker's role in his son's death. 

Peacemaker spun out of the events of The Suicide Squad, as will the planned Waller TV series. While there were once rumblings about Waller's story being folded into Peacemaker season 2, Gunn seemingly intends to stick with his plan to give Viola Davis' Amanda Waller her own DCU-set spin-off. 

With Eagly put front and centre on this poster, it's worth mentioning that when we recently spoke to The Bad Batch star Dee Bradley Baker, he strongly hinted that he'll reprise his role as Christopher Smith's sidekick in the upcoming second season. 

"Oh, I was very, very pleased with Eagly and I really enjoyed Peacemaker," the actor teased"I think all I can say is I'm not allowed to say anything. Maybe that tells you something, I don't know. I don't think I'm at liberty to discuss such things, but I'm smiling as I say that, so I don't know what that means [Laughs]."

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/8/2025, 12:41 PM
S1 was great, especially with Vigilante on the team.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 12:47 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I loved Vigilante so much that I went online and purchased the most mint copy of his first appearance in comics that I could find.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/8/2025, 12:46 PM
Peacemaker trailer and the show comes out in August. Meanwhile ironheart comes out next month and no trailer. 🥴
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 12:51 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - fair point. I wonder how Iger and friends spin Ironheart after the whole "SEE THUNDERBOLTZ IS THE MOMENT WE RIGHTED THE SHIP" thing... Perhaps they will just state publicly that Ironheart was made long before they fixed things and it'll be a sacrificial lamb of sorts.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/8/2025, 12:52 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

Woah, good timing, I didn't see your post until I after I posted mine below.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/8/2025, 12:54 PM
@McMurdo -

They'll surely talk about it and "Juneteenth"?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/8/2025, 12:50 PM
Ironshart is about six weeks away and it doesn't have a full trailer yet?

It was filmed years ago?

Will Disney dump it all on the same day like they did with Echo?

Are Disney trying to just get rid of it and forget about it?

?si=7cOsw2eFl8yJZriH
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/8/2025, 12:50 PM
Can someone explain to me the reason of a teaser trailer for a trailer? Why not just release the trailer? Why tease the coming of a trailer?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2025, 12:54 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Tiktok generation
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/8/2025, 12:56 PM
This is going to be so ridiculously silly
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 1:02 PM
gunn excluding gunn's wife from that poster probably cost him 6 months without gunn sex
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/8/2025, 1:21 PM
@harryba11zack -

Pay attention to the bollocks, there won't be sex, Gunn.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 1:07 PM
Lol, that’s a pretty good poster!!.

Anyway , I thought S1 was solid so looking forward to this.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 1:16 PM
THE FIRST AMERICAN POPE!!!

No, not John Cena, Pope Leo XIV.

