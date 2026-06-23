Every Marvel And DC Show Hitting Streaming This Summer 2026

Every Marvel And DC Show Hitting Streaming This Summer 2026

Comic-book TV's summer 2026 lineup is leaner than you'd expect, but it's a historic one for animation. Here's every Marvel and DC show, with dates and platforms.

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By NateBest - Jun 23, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: TV

If you're trying to prioritize your summer comic-book shows, here's the honest truth up front: the live-action lineup this summer is thinner than you'd think. But what IS arriving is a genuinely big deal, because summer 2026 turns out to be the season of animated comic-book TV, with three animated series landing across a single summer for the first time. So set your expectations accordingly: the splashy live-action stuff largely waits until the fall (Marvel's VisionQuest doesn't hit until October). Between now and Labor Day, the real action is on the animation side.

And honestly, that's fitting. Animated comic-book TV has been quietly carrying the torch since Batman: The Animated Series rewrote the rulebook back in 1992. It's the show most fans and critics still call the genre's gold standard. Two of this summer's biggest titles trace their DNA straight back to that era, which makes this lineup more of a love letter to the format than the "slow season" it looks like on paper. Here's everything, with dates and where to watch.

X-MEN '97 Season 2

Disney+, July 1. Nine episodes, with the first three dropping day one. After that gut-punch Season 1 cliffhanger, the team is scattered across time while Apocalypse rises in the X-Men's absence. If you're new to it: '97 is a direct revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 and was a gateway drug for an entire generation of mutant fans. Marvel even brought back original voices like Cal Dodd's Wolverine and Lenore Zann's Rogue. And here's a fun one: the returning cast reportedly had to re-audition for roles they'd originated decades earlier. Early reviews have been strong, too; we broke down its Rotten Tomatoes score when the first reviews landed. This is the summer's marquee comic-book watch.

My Adventures With Superman Season 3

Adult Swim / HBO Max, already airing (premiered June 13). Ten episodes rolling out weekly, loosely adapting the "Reign of the Supermen" saga. If you've slept on this one, it's the easiest catch-up of the bunch, and its anime-influenced style is no accident: the creative team has cited Dragon BallSailor MoonGundam and the old Toonami lineup as direct inspirations, with Korea's Studio Mir handling much of the animation. It's the most stylistically distinct Superman we've had in years.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Prime Video, July 31. All ten episodes drop at once, and this run finally brings the Joker, the Riddler and Carrie Kelley into its noir 1940s Gotham. This is the pedigree pick of the summer: it's developed by Batman: The Animated Series legend Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves producing. Timm has called it "more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series". And if you saw our Season 2 first look, you know it's earning that comparison.

Lanterns

HBO / HBO Max, August 16. The DCU's eight-episode Green Lantern crime drama, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a murder out in rural Nebraska. It's one of the first true tentpoles of James Gunn's "Gods and Monsters" chapter, and it's been pitched as a prestige, True Detective-style HBO event. An Earth-bound mystery rather than a space opera, whose case reportedly feeds the larger DCU story. We dug into all of that in our Trailer 2 breakdown, and it might be the summer's biggest swing for live-action.

And One For The Big Screen

Not TV, but worth flagging since it's the summer's other big swing: Supergirl lands in theaters later this week (June 26), with Milly Alcock as Kara in the DCU's second movie. First reactions have leaned positive on Alcock and the tone, we rounded up the critics' early praise if you're on the fence. If you want the full superhero summer, that's your one trip to the multiplex.

And if all that animation leaves you craving live-action, the good news is the wait isn't long. Marvel's VisionQuest, the Paul Bettany-led series picking up the Vision's story after WandaVision, is targeting October and it kicks off a noticeably busier fall across both Marvel and DC. So think of this summer as the appetizer: a genuine victory lap for the animated format, bookended by the live-action floodgates reopening once the leaves start turning. Pace yourself accordingly.

Add it up and it's a quiet-but-historic stretch: lean on live-action, but a landmark summer for animated comic-book storytelling, with the live-action floodgates opening again in the fall. Between the time-bending X-Men '97, a Timm-crafted Batman and a prestige Green Lantern mystery, there's more here than the calendar suggests, and more than enough to keep your watchlist busy until the fall rush arrives.

So which of these is topping your list? Let me know in the comments below!

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About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 10:32 AM
Sweet , looking forward to almost all of them to varying degrees so far!!.

I know some weren’t fans of it but i liked Caped Crusader S1 and am looking forward to S2…

User Comment Image

However Lanterns is probably my most anticipated DC project right now so I can’t wait to see that!!.

It’s a great time to be a fan but I wish it sure felt like it in the fandom , sigh.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/23/2026, 10:53 AM
What's with the YouTuber font and Ai crap, are we really going to let this site go downhill this hard?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 11:07 AM
1. Lanterns
2. My Adventures with Superman
3. Bruce Timm's Batman
4. X-Men '97

Also can't wait for Supergirl and ESPECIALLY Clayface!

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