Every Marvel And DC Show Hitting Streaming This Summer 2026

If you're trying to prioritize your summer comic-book shows, here's the honest truth up front: the live-action lineup this summer is thinner than you'd think. But what IS arriving is a genuinely big deal, because summer 2026 turns out to be the season of animated comic-book TV, with three animated series landing across a single summer for the first time. So set your expectations accordingly: the splashy live-action stuff largely waits until the fall (Marvel's VisionQuest doesn't hit until October). Between now and Labor Day, the real action is on the animation side.

And honestly, that's fitting. Animated comic-book TV has been quietly carrying the torch since Batman: The Animated Series rewrote the rulebook back in 1992. It's the show most fans and critics still call the genre's gold standard. Two of this summer's biggest titles trace their DNA straight back to that era, which makes this lineup more of a love letter to the format than the "slow season" it looks like on paper. Here's everything, with dates and where to watch.

X-MEN '97 Season 2

Disney+, July 1. Nine episodes, with the first three dropping day one. After that gut-punch Season 1 cliffhanger, the team is scattered across time while Apocalypse rises in the X-Men's absence. If you're new to it: '97 is a direct revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 and was a gateway drug for an entire generation of mutant fans. Marvel even brought back original voices like Cal Dodd's Wolverine and Lenore Zann's Rogue. And here's a fun one: the returning cast reportedly had to re-audition for roles they'd originated decades earlier. Early reviews have been strong, too; we broke down its Rotten Tomatoes score when the first reviews landed. This is the summer's marquee comic-book watch.

My Adventures With Superman Season 3

Adult Swim / HBO Max, already airing (premiered June 13). Ten episodes rolling out weekly, loosely adapting the "Reign of the Supermen" saga. If you've slept on this one, it's the easiest catch-up of the bunch, and its anime-influenced style is no accident: the creative team has cited Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Gundam and the old Toonami lineup as direct inspirations, with Korea's Studio Mir handling much of the animation. It's the most stylistically distinct Superman we've had in years.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Prime Video, July 31. All ten episodes drop at once, and this run finally brings the Joker, the Riddler and Carrie Kelley into its noir 1940s Gotham. This is the pedigree pick of the summer: it's developed by Batman: The Animated Series legend Bruce Timm, with J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves producing. Timm has called it "more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series". And if you saw our Season 2 first look, you know it's earning that comparison.

Lanterns

HBO / HBO Max, August 16. The DCU's eight-episode Green Lantern crime drama, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a murder out in rural Nebraska. It's one of the first true tentpoles of James Gunn's "Gods and Monsters" chapter, and it's been pitched as a prestige, True Detective-style HBO event. An Earth-bound mystery rather than a space opera, whose case reportedly feeds the larger DCU story. We dug into all of that in our Trailer 2 breakdown, and it might be the summer's biggest swing for live-action.

And One For The Big Screen

Not TV, but worth flagging since it's the summer's other big swing: Supergirl lands in theaters later this week (June 26), with Milly Alcock as Kara in the DCU's second movie. First reactions have leaned positive on Alcock and the tone, we rounded up the critics' early praise if you're on the fence. If you want the full superhero summer, that's your one trip to the multiplex.

And if all that animation leaves you craving live-action, the good news is the wait isn't long. Marvel's VisionQuest, the Paul Bettany-led series picking up the Vision's story after WandaVision, is targeting October and it kicks off a noticeably busier fall across both Marvel and DC. So think of this summer as the appetizer: a genuine victory lap for the animated format, bookended by the live-action floodgates reopening once the leaves start turning. Pace yourself accordingly.

Add it up and it's a quiet-but-historic stretch: lean on live-action, but a landmark summer for animated comic-book storytelling, with the live-action floodgates opening again in the fall. Between the time-bending X-Men '97, a Timm-crafted Batman and a prestige Green Lantern mystery, there's more here than the calendar suggests, and more than enough to keep your watchlist busy until the fall rush arrives.

So which of these is topping your list? Let me know in the comments below!

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