AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Drops Some Major SPOILERS About The Show's Lead Characters

AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Drops Some Major SPOILERS About The Show's Lead Characters

Newly revealed Agatha All Along concept art - which has since been deleted by the artist - reveals some major surprises and spoilers about what's to come as we head further down the Witches' Road...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along Costume Designer Daniel Selon recently shared (and later deleted) some new concept art from the series, and it contains some major spoilers for the Disney+ series.

For starters, we see that Agatha Harkness, Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Teen will all gain powers after heading down the Witches' Road. The blue glow emanating from the latter's hands all but confirms that he's Wiccan as the young Billy had the same abilities in WandaVision (Wiccan also uses blue magic in the comics). 

We also get a closer look at Rio Vidal's costume and it drops some big hints about her true identity. The hood is a dead giveaway as is the black colour scheme. 

We're talking a little speculatively in this post in case some of you are still avoiding major spoilers; however, the identities of both Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza's characters were recently confirmed by a merchandise leak. You can check that out here

Marvel Studios can't be too happy about Agatha All Along's biggest surprises being spoiled in advance but we're still hoping that there's a major Scarlet Witch surprise before the show concludes. 

Selon may have deleted his posts, but you can take a closer look at this new Agatha All Along concept art below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]
From WANDAVISION To AGATHA ALL ALONG - Every MCU TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best Based On Rotten Tomatoes
Recommended For You:

From WANDAVISION To AGATHA ALL ALONG - Every MCU TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best Based On Rotten Tomatoes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/29/2024, 5:55 AM
Kinda gay

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder