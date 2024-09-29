AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Drops Some Major SPOILERS About The Show's Lead Characters

Agatha All Along Costume Designer Daniel Selon recently shared (and later deleted) some new concept art from the series, and it contains some major spoilers for the Disney+ series.

For starters, we see that Agatha Harkness, Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Teen will all gain powers after heading down the Witches' Road. The blue glow emanating from the latter's hands all but confirms that he's Wiccan as the young Billy had the same abilities in WandaVision (Wiccan also uses blue magic in the comics).

We also get a closer look at Rio Vidal's costume and it drops some big hints about her true identity. The hood is a dead giveaway as is the black colour scheme.

We're talking a little speculatively in this post in case some of you are still avoiding major spoilers; however, the identities of both Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza's characters were recently confirmed by a merchandise leak. You can check that out here.

Marvel Studios can't be too happy about Agatha All Along's biggest surprises being spoiled in advance but we're still hoping that there's a major Scarlet Witch surprise before the show concludes.

Selon may have deleted his posts, but you can take a closer look at this new Agatha All Along concept art below.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In our review of the series last week, we concluded by saying, "A spooky, scintillating, supernatural delight, Agatha All Along is a worthy successor to WandaVision and a showcase for the bewitching Kathryn Hahn as your new MCU favourite, Agatha Harkness."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.