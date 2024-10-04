AGATHA ALL ALONG Confirmed As Marvel's Least Expensive Show: "It Gives Us A Little More Freedom"

A recent trade report claimed that Agatha All Along was Marvel Studios' least expensive series yet, and this has now been confirmed by Brad Winderbaum...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 04, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

We recently learned that the two-episode season premiere of Agatha All Along conjured an impressive 9.3 million views on Disney+ after one week on the streaming service. While nothing special by any stretch, this was considered a pretty strong start for the show - especially since it doesn't focus on any A-list Marvel characters.

A follow-up report from THR claimed that the WandaVision spin-off is actually the studio's least expensive live-action series to date - by some margin - and this has now been confirmed by Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios.

“I can tell you it’s our least expensive show, and I think that was by design,” Winderbaum tells Variety. “We are looking to make these shows for a responsible cost. Frankly, it gives us a little bit more freedom creatively when we can bring them in at a reasonable budget. Like [“Agatha All Along”], for example, the show has minimal CG, way less than we’ve ever done before. It’s mostly practical effects, and I think you can feel it in the show.”

This more "budget-conscious" approach is part of Marvel's new strategy to bring these projects in with lower price-tags, and Winderbaum says it "will continue with Daredevil and our future slate as we look down the pike at ’26 and ’27. That’s certainly the goal.”

“I think it’s about how you use the effects, as opposed to the scale of the effects,” he added. “And we’re responding to to our own recent history here, and how effective effects really are in increasing the value of a story.”

Episode 4 of Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+. Have you noticed a dip in the quality of VFX or any other aspect of the series?

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Spin-Off Focusing On The Search For Tommy Maximoff Rumored To Be In Development
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:19 AM
Sounds good to me!!.

It makes sense that it’s their least expensive show since as he said , like there is little to no VFX with more things being done as practically as possible…

Plus , it also has arguably no real big stars too which helps reduce the budget & cost.

Anyway , liking it so far so hope it keeps it up!!.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2024, 11:20 AM
It certainly looks like the least expensive show in the platform.
Now they maybe can afford to bring Back Jonathan Majors after apologies .
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/4/2024, 11:34 AM
@Malatrova15 -

You've been acting normal lately, and now you revert by saying something stupid like that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2024, 11:36 AM
@DocSpock - Benzos are expensive.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/4/2024, 11:45 AM
@Malatrova15 -

You should go a tequila and cookies diet. That's what makes me so smart and wonderful.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/4/2024, 11:20 AM
Really just goes to show that practical effects should have never been replaced by CGI.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/4/2024, 11:22 AM
It's cheaper by like 30 million. Meanwhile The Acolyte had the same budget as Dune 2 lol.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/4/2024, 11:32 AM
@bobevanz - That is nuts!

NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 10/4/2024, 11:45 AM
@bobevanz - The budget for The Acolyte has now been shown to be considerably more than the budget for Dune II.
At some point somebody is going to do an investigation into money laundering at Lucasfilm.
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 10/4/2024, 11:31 AM
@Forthas - Ryan Coogler is a Hack! Black Panther is a flavor of the week film, all the praising was just marketing
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/4/2024, 11:35 AM
@Forthas - I mean, a lot of bad testing films were great films. Even with that, the point of test screenings is to make adjustments after. Testing a film on others can be a part of the process that helps one see it through fresh eyes. Also, Test screening like any other tool can be used well or used poorly. Test screening feedback has been known to ruin films too "Joy" (2015) and "Ad Astra" (2019)
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/4/2024, 11:35 AM
@JuanRGuijarro - your hot take is hack!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2024, 11:40 AM
@supermanrex - íts true but also Coogler is hack...watch Wakanda Foreva in mexican company ...they see it as a Borat style comedy.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/4/2024, 11:25 AM
Forces more creativity too
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 10/4/2024, 11:28 AM
And least watched show too!
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/4/2024, 11:29 AM
If they keep it up this will for sure end up as my favorite thing to come out of Marvel Studios in this saga. One of the most passionate and creative big franchise projects in recent memory.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:34 AM
@WakandanQueen - idk if it’ll end up being my favorite (Loki ,Shang Chi & Moon Knight are gonna be hard to surpass) but it certainly might be the most creative and unique.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/4/2024, 11:35 AM

It's cheap, and almost no one cares about it. zzzzzz.......
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/4/2024, 11:37 AM
So, how much did it cost? Saying it is the cheapest doesn't mean much without actually saying how much it actually cost...

Nothing against the show but I despise people saying this while dancing around the actual numbers...

