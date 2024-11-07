AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Nicky's "Father" - SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Nicky's &quot;Father&quot; - SPOILERS

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has commented on casting Nicky in the WandaVision follow-up and drops her biggest hint yet about who the boy's "father" likely is. Be warned that spoilers follow.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2024 04:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In Agatha All Along's finale, we learned more about Agatha Harkness' past and the truth about her son, Nicky (better known to comic book fans as Nicholas Scratch). 

Just as Agatha was about to give birth, Death showed up to claim the child; however, the witch pleaded for more time and seemingly bought that by killing witches. On the one night - at Nicky's prompting - that she didn't, Death finally came for him and Agatha, ashamed of her actions, spent hundreds of years murdering her fellow magic-users on the "Witches' Road" to avoid being reunited with the boy. 

Much has been said about who his father could be and, in a new interview, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer dropped her biggest hint yet that Rio Vidal/Death conceived the child with the show's title character. 

"I will say [Laughs] that when we were casting sometimes we were like, 'Does that kid look like Rio? Does that kid look like Aubrey Plaza?'" the writer and director teased. "Fans and viewers, yes, are picking up on our brainwaves for sure."

Schaeffer added, "I didn't anticipate that the shippers would be so fervent. You never know how anything is going to land or if people are going to care. The amount of people that care is staggering to me. It's my hope that in the MCU there's more unpacking of the Agatha & Rio backstory."

This lines up with previous comments about a man not being needed to conceive a witch's child and the fact "Rio" had to take her own son into the afterlife adds another tragic dimension to her past romance with Agatha. 

There are lots of stories that could be told with an adult Nicky (especially if he really is an "Agent of Mephisto"). Still, as Schaeffer points out, most fans remain eager to learn more about Agatha and Death' past...and to see Plaza reprise her role in the MCU as soon as possible.

You can check out the full interview with Schaeffer below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Season 1 Poll Results Are In - And You Might Be Surprised By The Outcome
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Season 1 Poll Results Are In - And You Might Be Surprised By The Outcome
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Weighs In On Season Finale's Big Wiccan Twist - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Weighs In On Season Finale's Big Wiccan Twist - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 4:52 AM
WAIT WHAT!!! Kang?! ....so is true, once you go Kang , you got a suspended sentence.
Fogs
Fogs - 11/7/2024, 4:53 AM
Yeah, who needs those filthy men.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 4:54 AM
@Fogs - Considering the kid didn't last very long probably she did need one.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 4:53 AM
Say what now?! I mean I know Death is not human but that is just weird. Acolyte all over again.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/7/2024, 5:07 AM
Wait, so Agatha murdered witches to keep the child, but then murdered witches to avoid being with him? I haven't watched the show, so I have no idea how this makes sense.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder