AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Nicky's "Father" - SPOILERS

In Agatha All Along's finale, we learned more about Agatha Harkness' past and the truth about her son, Nicky (better known to comic book fans as Nicholas Scratch).

Just as Agatha was about to give birth, Death showed up to claim the child; however, the witch pleaded for more time and seemingly bought that by killing witches. On the one night - at Nicky's prompting - that she didn't, Death finally came for him and Agatha, ashamed of her actions, spent hundreds of years murdering her fellow magic-users on the "Witches' Road" to avoid being reunited with the boy.

Much has been said about who his father could be and, in a new interview, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer dropped her biggest hint yet that Rio Vidal/Death conceived the child with the show's title character.

"I will say [Laughs] that when we were casting sometimes we were like, 'Does that kid look like Rio? Does that kid look like Aubrey Plaza?'" the writer and director teased. "Fans and viewers, yes, are picking up on our brainwaves for sure."

Schaeffer added, "I didn't anticipate that the shippers would be so fervent. You never know how anything is going to land or if people are going to care. The amount of people that care is staggering to me. It's my hope that in the MCU there's more unpacking of the Agatha & Rio backstory."

This lines up with previous comments about a man not being needed to conceive a witch's child and the fact "Rio" had to take her own son into the afterlife adds another tragic dimension to her past romance with Agatha.

There are lots of stories that could be told with an adult Nicky (especially if he really is an "Agent of Mephisto"). Still, as Schaeffer points out, most fans remain eager to learn more about Agatha and Death' past...and to see Plaza reprise her role in the MCU as soon as possible.

