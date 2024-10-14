AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Billy Maximoff's Surprise MCU Debut And Agatha Harkness' Trial

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Billy Maximoff's Surprise MCU Debut And Agatha Harkness' Trial

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has broken her silence on Billy Maximoff's MCU debut and breaks down how exactly the coven managed to pass Agatha Harkness' trial. Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: The Wrap

Last week's episode of Agatha All Along pulled back the curtain on Teen and revealed that he's really Billy Maximoff. The Wrap caught up with showrunner Jac Schaeffer to learn more about the big reveal, including who came up with the idea. 

While the character is clearly being set up as a major player in the MCU, it doesn't sound like Schaeffer always planned to put the spotlight on the Scarlet Witch's son (even with this show following the events of WandaVision).

"I had this notion of like, a goth teenager, or a group of goth teenagers," she told the trade. "And I knew that Agatha would be trapped in the spell. And just like, the sort of craft of it, I kept imagining this goth teenager, with candles, doing some kind of, like, a rudimentary spell, and I think the original idea was like, 'And then he accidentally gets Agatha out from under this spell.'"

"This teenager or group of teenagers has potential, or whatever. Early on, we’re like, you know, Agatha is a mentor, and we want a younger character, and we want that sort of feeling," Schaeffer continued. "And I’m not sure, but my memory is that I think it was [executive producer] Mary Livanos who was like 'Billy.'"

The writer and director also confirmed that Billy didn't kill his fellow coven members but revealed, "Alice is dead. So I will say that I love Alice so much, and I love Ali Ahn so much, and Ali was so instrumental in crafting the characterization of Alice, especially in her triumphant Episode 4. The writer’s room felt very passionately about her."

Schaeffer did, however, tease: "What I will say is that, it’s not the end of the conversation, is what I would say."

Finally, the showrunner confirmed this latest trial was Agatha's and explained how exactly the coven managed to pass that after Alice's death and the clash with Evanora Harkness's spirit. 

"Our intention was that, in every trial there is a stated goal, a stated thing that they are supposed to accomplish. And in this case, the stated goal is punish Agatha," Schaeffer noted. "And what happens is she’s put in a situation where she kills one of her own coven members and then has to look in the faces of the rest of her coven. And that’s when the door opens, because she is punished."

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released a midseason trailer for Agatha All Along which you can watch here. Billy Maximoff actor Joe Locke has also broken his silence on playing the MCU's Wiccan so check out that here.

The first five episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Midseason Trailer And Poster Reveal Billy's Origin Story And Hypes Up Remaining Episodes
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 3:19 PM
I like his shift in personality at the end. I hope he was acting, in some regard, to trick Agatha. He needs a bit more bite and elegance to his character to really make an impression and bring a presence.

I also like that he’s been a fleshed-out character, as much as you can do within the context of the show, and not just a caricature of identity politics.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 3:22 PM
Kinda gay but thats ok would you feed me when you can
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 3:32 PM
Interesting..

I thought the trial being done was because Billy communed with Nicholas Scratch which made Agatha realize that if he was a spirit then he was truly dead and not “Teen” as she might have felt or thought which is a form of punishment.

If it was killing Alice and having to face her coven which I guess could work too but I think needed to be a point that was hit a bit harder then it was.

Also I’m gonna miss Alice , I was liking her character and the bond she was forming with Billy aswell.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 3:34 PM
Damn. I guess spoilers are unavoidable if you don't watch every episode when it drops 🤷🏻‍♂️
RolandD
RolandD - 10/14/2024, 3:38 PM
Isn’t it only a surprise if you don’t expect it? I didn’t definitely expect it was going to happen this episode, but I did expect it was going to happen eventually, at least by the final episode.

