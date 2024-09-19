AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Making MCU History By Baring Her Butt: "I Came Up With It"

WandaVision standout Kathryn Hahn returned as Agatha Harkness for Disney+'s latest MCU series, Agatha All Along, and we got to see a lot more of the villain than we anticipated in the season premiere.

When the "Agnes of Westview" spell is broken and Agatha returns home, she rushes outside stark naked, and although her hair is strategically placed over her chest, there's a shot of her bare butt as she walks back into her house.

Though Marvel Studios has never shied away from a bit of male nudity (Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, for example), this was - believe it or not - the first time a woman has shown her caboose in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, I came up with it,” Hahn told Variety when asked about the scene. “I thought it was good to see her as stripped down, literally, as we possibly could, which spoke into her powerlessness at the present moment.”

“She’s been stripped of all of her power at this point in the series,” she went on. “I mean, she really had nothing at that point, and so it became about illustrating that gap between that moment and her finding her power again.”

According to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, Hahn actually went off-script while shooting the sequence.

“Kathryn was like, ‘Would she grab the robe? I don’t feel like she would grab the robe. I feel like she would really not care about being naked in front of the neighbors,'” Schaeffer says. “I told her, ‘That is the greatest idea I’ve ever heard.’ Kathryn has done so much work, and she’s done a lot of nudity and other things, and so it also felt very subversive to get Kathryn Hahn’s nudity into the MCU.”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming.

The first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are pretty great. Very funny, a little strange (though not as creepy as I'd hoped), with a couple of musical numbers for good measure. The story still hasn't really come together, but it's a lot of fun walking the road with these witches. — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) September 17, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.