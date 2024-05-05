AGATHA: It Looks Like Marvel Studios Is Gearing Up To Begin Promoting The WANDAVISION Spin-Off

Echo is now in the rearview and the wait is on for Marvel Studios' second and only other live-action Disney+ series releasing in 2024. Is a reveal imminent? A new clue suggests it might be. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2024 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

With X-Men '97 in full swing on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine fast approaching, will Marvel Studios soon pull back the curtain on WandaVision follow-up, Agatha

That's the prevailing theory because the profile picture on WandaVision's social media accounts has just been updated with a splash of familiar purple. It doesn't give us much to go on, though we'd say there has to be some significance to this when Agatha Harkness remains trapped in Westview thanks to the Scarlet Witch!

We'd caution against getting too excited about an imminent reveal because it's previously been reported that Agatha is aiming for a September launch. Disney+ has also developed a frustrating habit of promising its MCU offerings surprisingly close to their respective premieres. 

Despite it feeling like we've been waiting a long time for the series, things appear to be going well for a spin-off which has previously been dubbed "Agnes of Westview," "Coven of Chaos," "Darkhold Diaries," and "House of Harkness."

In fact, it was earlier this year when we learned that Agatha required only a single day of reshoots. 

"I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan- fabulous, I'm going to say that," Kathryn Hahn said of her MCU return. "I was going to say fantastic, but then I decided to go with fabulous."

"It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised," she continued. "I don't - I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision."

Agatha will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness). 

Kathryn Hahn will lead the ensemble, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Very few official plot details have been revealed for Agatha, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff (or vice versa) who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan. Mephisto is also expected to appear, possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Various scoopers have claimed the story will also feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers. 

Agatha is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

HARRY POTTER Star Miriam Margolyes Reveals Why She Turned Down A Role In Marvel Studios' AGATHA
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2024, 8:36 AM
Even though I’m not particularly interested in this as of now (more intrigued by VisionQuest in terms of WV spinoffs) , I still hope this turns out well…

I did enjoy Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha in WV so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/5/2024, 8:40 AM
she better do the cackle again like a witch cause shes a witch, and there better be twice the amount of Bohner
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2024, 8:40 AM
The mcu getting back to mediocrity after d and w? Let's wait and see
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/5/2024, 8:41 AM
Marvel Studios is gearing up to begin promoting Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
CBM been doing it with excessive consistency since it was first announced...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/5/2024, 8:51 AM
Agatha about to have more screen time than dr strange after this show
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 5/5/2024, 9:08 AM
HARD PASS....I'm not the only one... A female led show centered around females, plz tell me exactly WHAT there is for a 55 year old Marvel guy to tune in for? I'm not the only one who feels this way. TRUST ME...I'm not the target audience. Just like THE MARVELS so I didn't go and was chastised for NOT going. Can't make this shit up
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/5/2024, 9:20 AM
@JohnShaft - ever had a gf and they were having their time of the month and while u were just trying to watch football she took it out on you and the whole world then went on her rant about how men dont suffer as much cuz of it. Well, picture a whole movie studio ran by women and lgbtq and nonstop feminist propoganda is what u get.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/5/2024, 9:11 AM
Who asked for TJ’s show besides horse girls
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/5/2024, 9:12 AM
Cancel it, it's just gonna do more harm.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 5/5/2024, 9:20 AM
Kathryn Hahn is a delight.
grouch
grouch - 5/5/2024, 9:22 AM
they're going to do a DC move where they need to get everything that's current MCU out the way before deadpool resets it all to have never have happened.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/5/2024, 9:23 AM
These shows are just going to do more damage to the brand.

They cannot afford for the brand to be damaged more, Deadpool 3 is the one shot they have at investment from the audience before Venom 3 and Kraven cause more damage to the Superhero brand and the audience have to wait over half a year before more MCU films.

