AGATHA: It Looks Like Marvel Studios Is Gearing Up To Begin Promoting The WANDAVISION Spin-Off

With X-Men '97 in full swing on Disney+ and Deadpool & Wolverine fast approaching, will Marvel Studios soon pull back the curtain on WandaVision follow-up, Agatha?

That's the prevailing theory because the profile picture on WandaVision's social media accounts has just been updated with a splash of familiar purple. It doesn't give us much to go on, though we'd say there has to be some significance to this when Agatha Harkness remains trapped in Westview thanks to the Scarlet Witch!

We'd caution against getting too excited about an imminent reveal because it's previously been reported that Agatha is aiming for a September launch. Disney+ has also developed a frustrating habit of promising its MCU offerings surprisingly close to their respective premieres.

Despite it feeling like we've been waiting a long time for the series, things appear to be going well for a spin-off which has previously been dubbed "Agnes of Westview," "Coven of Chaos," "Darkhold Diaries," and "House of Harkness."

In fact, it was earlier this year when we learned that Agatha required only a single day of reshoots.

"I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan- fabulous, I'm going to say that," Kathryn Hahn said of her MCU return. "I was going to say fantastic, but then I decided to go with fabulous."

"It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised," she continued. "I don't - I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision."

Agatha will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness).

Kathryn Hahn will lead the ensemble, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Very few official plot details have been revealed for Agatha, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff (or vice versa) who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan. Mephisto is also expected to appear, possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Various scoopers have claimed the story will also feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers.

Agatha is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.