DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Rumored New Details About The Man Without Fear's Next Costume Revealed

Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear donned his Netflix-era costume for Echo, but what about Daredevil: Born Again? A crude mock-up courtesy of an insider offers us an idea of what to expect from his series...

By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2024 03:01 PM EST
Marvel Studios has essentially started from scratch with  Daredevil: Born Again, ditching much of what was already shot in a bid to save a series which was supposedly heading down the wrong route. 

The original creative team made it so that Matt Murdock didn't suit up until at least four of five episodes in and the hope now is that Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead can save the day. The series will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner and boast a TV-MA rating. 

Charlie Cox made his MCU debut/return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later suited up in Daredevil's classic yellow suit for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Echo, he was decked out in his Netflix-era costume for scenes thought to be set during the Blip. 

What about Daredevil: Born Again? Thanks to scooper @CanWeGetToast, we have a rough mock-up of what his suit will look like in the upcoming Disney+ series. 

There's a lot more red which, presumably, will be quite a bit brighter than what we've previously seen if this image is anything to go by. Frustratingly, there's still no sign of the classic "DD" logo; we're not sure why Marvel Studios won't embrace it, but perhaps the logic is still that Daredevil doesn't need to advertise his identity in such an obvious way. 

Based on other MCU TV shows, though, don't be surprised if the hero finally gets a comic-accurate suit in the finale...right in time for Spider-Man 4

"I really thought that ship had sailed," Cox said last year about his return as Daredevil. "I thought it was over and it had been a couple of years [since the Netflix series had ended]. What I didn't know was that there was an embargo on [the character] and the amount of time...I think it was probably two years, the amount of time after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us. I didn't know that, so I thought it was over."

"And Vincent, who plays Wilson Fisk, he and I would chat occasionally on the phone, and he said I'm sure they're going to bring us back. And I'd be on the phone like, 'This guy is delusional, he's got to let it go,'" he continued. "And then during COVID, I went out for a walk with my wife and when I got back there was a voicemail and it said 'My name's Michelle, I'm Kevin Feige's assistant, can you give us a call.'"

What do you think about this possible take on Daredevil's suit?

Related:

Recommended For You:

lazlodaytona - 1/11/2024, 3:34 PM
This super-hero thing is becoming a joke
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2024, 3:34 PM
Give him the DD logo
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/11/2024, 3:35 PM
big racks stacked on tables like napkins
TheFinestSmack - 1/11/2024, 3:35 PM
YES!!! A new RUMOR that REVEALS something!!!
PC04 - 1/11/2024, 3:41 PM
why the [frick] even make an article about this? This tells us nothing and its a dog-shit mock up.
JoeInTheBox - 1/11/2024, 3:41 PM
They'll probably give us the DD in the last episode.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/11/2024, 3:43 PM
I think this mock up looks fantastic. It's exactly what I would have expected from the Toastmeister
GhostDog - 1/11/2024, 3:44 PM
Honestly this Spider-Man Freshman Year suit is FIRE.
Wouldn’t hate this in live action.


But we do need the red. It’s doable. Love the Zdarsky Fist suit
Origame - 1/11/2024, 3:58 PM
@GhostDog - that would be sick in a show.
GhostDog - 1/11/2024, 4:03 PM
@Origame - would be too good
BruceWayng - 1/11/2024, 3:44 PM
Wow…who would’ve guessed that CanWeGetToast was actually a 3rd grader this whole time? Was that costume mock up made on MS Paint in the computer lab during recess?
mountainman - 1/11/2024, 3:46 PM
Was this made in a Windows 95 version of Microsoft Paint?
MotherGooseUPus - 1/11/2024, 3:49 PM
@mountainman -

Lol, thats spot on my man
marvel72 - 1/11/2024, 4:01 PM
@mountainman -
MotherGooseUPus - 1/11/2024, 3:48 PM


OT: Finally finished Echo. Show was mediocre. had some great scenes and some bad scenes. the fighting was decent at best. the editing was dogshit like most have pointed out. Fisk was a highlight but idk, i liked Netflix Fisk better as he was more ruthless and calculating and this Fisk wanted his "niece" back and for her to love him (family issues carrying over from Netflix i guess?) DD was wasted, that fight was ok but looked really staged. I LOVED the family/native american heritage aspect of the show, so props for that. Her powers i dont really get but are "there" when she needs them, which is cool i guess? Im not let down by anyways cuz i had low expectations. I liked it more than i thought but truly deeply wish the editing was better. It's very middle of the pack for me. Not close to as good as Loki or Wandavision but not nearly as bad as She-Hulk or Secret Invasion and CA:TFaTWS
SonOfAGif - 1/11/2024, 3:58 PM
The cowl is part of the problem. It's not fitted onto Charlie's head well. He needs something similar to Captain America's in Endgame.
Origame - 1/11/2024, 4:00 PM
So this scooper is showing us exactly what any fan artist would do to redesign the Netflix suit?

I mean, they can at least try to pretend they aren't pulling this out of their a$$es.
bobevanz - 1/11/2024, 4:02 PM
Thanks to scooper @CanWeGetToast, I can finally skip to the comments
bobevanz - 1/11/2024, 4:04 PM
His newest post is from August, the clown never keeps anything.. why tf do you publish his lies!
marvel72 - 1/11/2024, 4:03 PM
I am really finding it difficult to get excited for future Disney Marvel movies and shows.

All I think now is how are they going to f*ck this up.
BassMan - 1/11/2024, 4:04 PM
Could care less about the DD, always thought it looked silly anyway. Back and red would be perfect, wouldn’t mind the silver armor he had for a time but I know that ain’t happening.
Repian - 1/11/2024, 4:04 PM
JFerguson - 1/11/2024, 4:05 PM
The real question is who makes it for him

Melvin in jail.
She hulk tailor all the way in LA.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

