DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Rumored New Details About The Man Without Fear's Next Costume Revealed

Marvel Studios has essentially started from scratch with Daredevil: Born Again, ditching much of what was already shot in a bid to save a series which was supposedly heading down the wrong route.

The original creative team made it so that Matt Murdock didn't suit up until at least four of five episodes in and the hope now is that Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead can save the day. The series will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner and boast a TV-MA rating.

Charlie Cox made his MCU debut/return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later suited up in Daredevil's classic yellow suit for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Echo, he was decked out in his Netflix-era costume for scenes thought to be set during the Blip.

What about Daredevil: Born Again? Thanks to scooper @CanWeGetToast, we have a rough mock-up of what his suit will look like in the upcoming Disney+ series.

There's a lot more red which, presumably, will be quite a bit brighter than what we've previously seen if this image is anything to go by. Frustratingly, there's still no sign of the classic "DD" logo; we're not sure why Marvel Studios won't embrace it, but perhaps the logic is still that Daredevil doesn't need to advertise his identity in such an obvious way.

Based on other MCU TV shows, though, don't be surprised if the hero finally gets a comic-accurate suit in the finale...right in time for Spider-Man 4.

"I really thought that ship had sailed," Cox said last year about his return as Daredevil. "I thought it was over and it had been a couple of years [since the Netflix series had ended]. What I didn't know was that there was an embargo on [the character] and the amount of time...I think it was probably two years, the amount of time after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us. I didn't know that, so I thought it was over."

"And Vincent, who plays Wilson Fisk, he and I would chat occasionally on the phone, and he said I'm sure they're going to bring us back. And I'd be on the phone like, 'This guy is delusional, he's got to let it go,'" he continued. "And then during COVID, I went out for a walk with my wife and when I got back there was a voicemail and it said 'My name's Michelle, I'm Kevin Feige's assistant, can you give us a call.'"

What do you think about this possible take on Daredevil's suit?