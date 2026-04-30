Daredevil: Born Again Easter Egg Is Either A Genius Nod To The Comics Or A Careless Production Error

This Tuesday's episode of Daredevil: Born Again perfectly set the stage for what promises to be an epic, game-changing finale. In the meantime, a new still from "The Hateful Darkness" has everyone talking on social media, even if it's fairly unrevealing at first glance.

Look closely at the table in front of Matt Murdock, and you'll spot a copy of the "Marvel Premier Collection" edition of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil: Born Again.

Is this a fun Easter Egg for eagle-eyed fans, or did Charlie Cox accidentally leave his comic book research on set while shooting? The latter may seem unlikely, but with crew members spotted in The Mandalorian and coffee cups left on the set of Game of Thrones, it's not as if stranger things haven't happened in TV shows like this one.

Interestingly, Cox wrote the foreword for that edition of Daredevil: Born Again, and it's no secret that he took a deep dive into the source material when he was first cast as the Man Without Fear for Netflix's Daredevil in 2014.

"I made my way through countless Daredevil issues, hooked from the very beginning. I began with everything Frank Miller, then jumped back to the character's inception with Stan Lee and Bill Everett," he said in the aforementioned foreword. "I am loath to single any out – but along with Born Again and Man Without Fear, I loved Daredevil: Yellow, Guardian Devil, End of Days and, of course, the spellbinding run in the early 2000s from Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev."

Check out this Daredevil: Born Again Easter Egg—or production mistake—below.

Some additional stills from Daredevil: Born Again's penultimate Season 2 episode have also been released. You can check them out below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.