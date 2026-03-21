DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 - My Top 2 Heroes That Could Be Returning From The Netflix-Era

With the latest update from leaker Cryptic4KQual confirming that Iron Fist will not appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, though his return is still on the horizon for later, the speculation around the mystery Netflix-era return narrows to other strong possibilities. The "certain someone" teased to show up by the end of the season is generating plenty of discussion, and there are two characters that stand out as the most likely candidates: Elodie Yung's Elektra Natchios and Mike Colter's Luke Cage. Either one would bring serious weight to Matt Murdock's fight against Wilson Fisk's stranglehold on New York, and both fit perfectly into the grounded, character-driven story Marvel Television is building.

Elektra has long been one of the most compelling figures in Matt's life. Elodie Yung portrayed her with a mix of lethal precision and emotional complexity that made her arcs unforgettable in the Netflix series. As the assassin tied to The Hand, Elektra challenged Matt's moral boundaries in ways no one else could, often pushing him toward violence while forcing him to reaffirm his no-kill rule. In Frank Miller's comic runs, she became an iconic foil. Resurrected, conflicted, and always a step away from pulling Daredevil into darkness. If she returns in Season 2, especially with Matt already wearing the black suit as a sign of his darker mindset, the dynamic could explode. Fisk's regime is turning the city into a police state, and Elektra might offer a brutal, efficient way to strike back that Matt struggles to accept. That internal conflict would add layers to the themes of resistance and redemption, making her arrival a pivotal moment rather than just a cameo.

Actor teases and creative comments keep the door open for Elektra. While direct confirmations are scarce, the show's producers have expressed interest in revisiting these characters thoughtfully. For a deeper look at those social media hints from Elodie Yung and others, along with why some returns might land in Season 3, see this piece on the speculation. An Elektra appearance by the finale could set up future Hand-related conflicts while giving fans the intense, high-stakes fights that defined her previous outings.

Luke Cage offers a different but equally powerful angle. Mike Colter's portrayal of the unbreakable hero brought a sense of unyielding justice and community protection to The Defenders, making him the moral center in a group full of lone wolves.

With Fisk as mayor expanding his corruption citywide, Luke's Harlem roots would make his involvement feel organic. Fighting not just for Hell's Kitchen but for every neighborhood under threat. In the comics, Luke frequently crosses paths with Daredevil, providing muscle and a steady perspective when Matt starts to lose his way. A return here could mean Luke stepping in during a desperate moment, offering raw power to complement Matt's acrobatics and senses. Their team-ups have always delivered satisfying action, and seeing that dynamic play out against Fisk's forces could be awesome.

Mike Colter has fueled rumors with cryptic social posts and interviews hinting at openness to reprising the role, and with Jessica Jones already confirmed for Season 2, adding Luke would edge us closer to that full Defenders energy fans have wanted for years. The creative team, including showrunner Dario Scardapane, has spoken about their affection for the group dynamic and their desire to handle these returns with care. Read more in this breakdown of their interviews, where they discuss the potential for eventual reunions. Luke showing up could broaden the scope of the resistance, hitting Fisk from multiple fronts.

Both characters draw from rich comic book history that aligns with the current storyline. Elektra's tales often delve into Matt's psychological struggles, while Luke's highlight heroism against institutional power, which is perfect for Fisk's mayoral tyranny.

Season 2 picks up six months after the first, with Matt operating from the shadows as Fisk consolidates control. The black suit symbolizes Matt's descent, and a familiar ally arriving at the climax could either pull him back or complicate things further. This setup also feeds into larger MCU possibilities, like the rumored "Devils Reign" inspired movie that could feature Daredevil, Spider-Man, and others taking down Fisk once and for all. Check out the details on that rumor here.

As a fan of these stories since their comic roots, seeing the focus shift away from Iron Fist for now actually heightens the impact of whoever does return. It allows Elektra or Luke to take center stage without diluting the narrative, saving other pieces for Season 3 and beyond. With the premiere landing next week on Disney Plus, including returning players like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk, the stage is set for something special. This mystery figure could redefine Matt's path and ignite the next wave of street-level storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Which one are you hoping for; Elektra's chaos or Luke's strength? Share your thoughts in the comments below!