Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Promo Teases A Major Showdown In The Final Two Episodes - Spoilers

As season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again approaches its end, Marvel Television has released a new promo teasing what's to come in the final two episodes.

Spoilers follow.

Though the teaser is mostly comprised of footage from the previous episodes, there are some shots from the season finale right at the end, as we see a fearless Mayor Wilson Fisk looking down on the Man Without Fear, Jessica Jones, Karen Page, and a lot of pissed-off New York citizens.

The Kingpin is more determined than ever to bring down his enemies following the death of his beloved wife, Vanessa, and looks set to abandon his public facade completely.

As Fisk took great delight in reminding Matt Murdock during this week's episode, he can't arrest him, and won't kill him. This doesn't really leave the hero with many options, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a plan up his sleeve.

Check out the teaser below, along with a new poster.

This fight...nobody wins.



Don't miss Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2, now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/YslH3R57bR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 23, 2026

During a recent interview, showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that he is currently writing the season 3 finale, and was asked if he could drop any hints about the next villain the Man Without Fear will encounter.

"You know, there are people who are like, 'oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of season two, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about. Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other."

A possible hint that Daredevil and the Kingpin will put their differences aside to battle a common enemy? This does happen in Ed Brubaker's The Devil in Cell Block-D storyline, which will likley influence the third season. Could we see a new character take up the mantle of Daredevil while Murdock is behind bars?

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."