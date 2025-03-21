DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Confirms Muse Will Be A Multi-Season Threat To Daredevil And Kingpin

In this past Wednesday's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, we were finally introduced to Muse. His artwork has been spotted around New York City on several occasions throughout the series, but the villain has finally stepped out of the shadows.

While this take on him appears to differ from his comic book counterpart (in the sense that he no longer has superpowers or a penchant for staging gory crime scenes), the MCU's Muse is still killing people and finding a unique use for their blood.

Talking to TV Line, Daredevil: Born Again episodes 4 and 5 director David Boyd confirmed the character has been "kidnapping and murdering people, draining their blood and making murals all over New York City."

Showrunner Dario Scardapane also revealed that Muse will play a role in season 1 "and beyond," explaining, "I call Muse a stressor in this story, in that in the battle between Fisk and Matt Murdock, Muse causes a ripple effect. He causes trouble for Fisk. He causes trouble for Matt Murdock."

"The Muse run, for lack of a better word, in this story has pretty shocking consequences. And those consequences don’t end," Scardapane continued. "We’re carrying them into Season 2, is the best way I can put it."

In terms of what we can expect from Muse over the coming weeks, that remains to be seen. Set photos for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have seemingly confirmed the killer's return, while the credits of "Sic Semper Systema" pointed to Wednesday star Hunter Doohan having been cast in the role.

Back to this season and we know Matt is on the cusp of suiting up, so chances are his return as Daredevil will be directly tied to Muse's killing spree.

What do you think about Daredevil: Born Again's take on Muse so far?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.