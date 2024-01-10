ECHO Spoilers: Daredevil's Role In The Series Explained (Along With How Much Screentime He Really Has)

All five episodes of Echo arrived on Disney+ earlier today and much has been said about Daredevil's role in the series. However, we'd recommend tempering expectations, particularly after recent comments from director Sydney Freeland.

In remarks we now believe were taken out of context, she said Maya Lopez's fight with Daredevil "[is] one shot, it’s six minutes long, and story dictates everything. [She enters] that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer. And it was important for me that the audience is able to see that transformation happen in real-time."

Having watched the show, it's apparent the filmmaker was referring to the entire fight and not just Maya's clash with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear.

In reality, Daredevil has less than 90 seconds of screentime in Echo.

His fight with the young Maya is impressive and well-choreographed, showcasing 'ol Hornhead in his costume from Netflix's Daredevil. He ultimately defeats Maya by dropping some shelving on her, but when she gets up to continue the fight, the hero is gone. He'd keep keeping an eye on the crooks she and The Kingpin's men attack that day and, in doing so, Maya ruined his plan to take down their operation.

And that, unfortunately, is the last we see of Daredevil in Echo. Rumour has it he was meant to appear in the finale to set the stage for a team-up in Daredevil: Born Again. However, the changes made to that series saw it left on the cutting room floor and he ends up with only a cameo appearance.

You can check out Daredevil's battle with Maya in the X post below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.