LOKI Star Jonathan Majors Cries While Accepting Perseverance Award: "I'm Imperfect. I Have Shortcomings"

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors received the "Perseverance Award" at the Impact Awards yesterday evening and, in an emotional acceptance speech, addressed his recent struggles.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2024 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Loki
Source: Variety

Jonathan Majors was once on track to become Hollywood's next big thing, only for that to be derailed when he was convicted of domestic assault and harassment following an altercation with his then-girlfriend. 

A New York judge decided that the Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star must complete a 52-week, in-person program in Los Angeles, but whether his career can ever rebound is another matter altogether.

He was recently cast in Martin Villeneuve's Merciless and we've heard rumblings that Magazine Dreams (which many believed would secure him an Oscar) will finally secure a release this summer. And, yesterday evening, Majors was honoured with the "Perseverance Award" at the annual Impact Awards. 

"I'm imperfect. I have shortcomings - I acknowledge them," the actor said while fighting back tears in a lengthy acceptance speech which you can watch below. "Perseverance means what? Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. And the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted."

"We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me, personally, I ain’t none of that," Majors continued. "I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony."

"There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. I’ve seen that darkness in myself. I’ve sat in that pitch black and what I’ve learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again."

"Perseverance is more than just pushing through tough times," he later explained. "It’s about the people who inspire you, encourage you and support us. Those who ignite that flame, that light, that’s central within us that keep us going when we feel we can’t. I receive this award not just as an acknowledgement that I have persevered, but as a command to be there for others and to help them when and if their trials come."

Majors has continuously denied all allegations and is now "serving his time," so to speak, by attending the aforementioned program. During his speech, Majors named Will Smith. Tyler Perry, David Oyelowo, Courtney B. Vance, and Whoopi Goldberg as being among those who have reached out to and supported him. 

Whether Hollywood and moviegoers will similarly be able to forgive Majors and welcome him back remains to be seen. His time in the MCU as Kang and his many Variants has, however, reached its end. 

Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/22/2024, 5:50 AM
“We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains.”


User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/22/2024, 5:55 AM
This guy needs to stop talking and start working because this is one of the worst apology tours I’ve seen.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/22/2024, 5:55 AM
When life imitates art...LMFAO!
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/22/2024, 5:55 AM
If they gave George Floyd a bronze statue and 3 state funerals I'm sure they can do this for Majors
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 6/22/2024, 6:08 AM
@WhateverItTakes - US is a joke
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/22/2024, 6:09 AM
@GodHercules20 - it's a laughing stock but unfortunately other countries are being infected with this ideology too
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/22/2024, 6:04 AM
I am not buying those crocodile tears.
I can't respect any man beating a woman. Even if she was a complete c@#t.
You should never stoop so low.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/22/2024, 6:14 AM
In my opinion, with your regular-ish misguided takes on things, this could've been a mess.

So, I had to see what you wrote for this.

Yeah.

I wrote this.

Not touching on the train wreck that is JM, because that shit writes itself.
grouch
grouch - 6/22/2024, 6:23 AM
kang was horrendous and he sucks at acting

