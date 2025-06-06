LEGEND OF ZELDA Fans Reactions Are Mixed Over Hunter Schafer Live-Action Casting Rumor

The upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie is still shrouded in mystery, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from buzzing over one of its first major rumors surrounding who might play the iconic Princess Zelda. Hunter Schafer, best known for her role in Euphoria, is reportedly being eyed for the role. While there has been no official word from Nintendo, Sony, or Schafer herself about the casting, the speculation has already sparked a wave of reactions across the internet, with some being supportive and others not so much.

The film, co-produced by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, was first announced in 2023 with Maze Runner director Wes Ball attached. Longtime Zelda producer Shigeru Miyamoto and Spider-Man producer Avi Arad are also on board, with a release date locked in for March 26, 2027. So far, no casting has been officially confirmed, but Schafer’s name resurfaced online after leaker DanielRPK mentioned her as a potential lead. The rumor was picked up by @Screentime on X, and the post has since racked up nearly 80 million views. Check out the post out down below:

Hunter Schafer is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Zelda in the live-action ‘LEGEND OF ZELDA’ film



(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/jA5IryiRbL — ScreenTime (@screentime) May 29, 2025

Much of the conversation quickly turned polarizing for both sides. While many fans praised Schafer as a perfect fit for the role, citing her look and acting skills, others responded with transphobic backlash, questioning her suitability simply because she’s a transgender actress. Comments such as “Zelda is a girl. Link is the guy,” and “Another flop in the making” have filled the threads online.

On the other hand, many fans have spoken up in strong support of Schafer, citing her striking resemblance to the character, acting talent, and passion for the Zelda franchise. “She looks the part more than anyone I can think of,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She has both the look and the skill.” Others called Schafer an inspired choice, pointing out her past comments about being a Zelda fan and her openness to playing the role.

Schafer previously addressed the fan casting back in 2022, saying she’d "love" to play Zelda. "That would be so cool,” she told Entertainment Tonight, recalling how she used to play the games as a kid. "I’ve seen another wave of the fan cast and everything, which is just really sweet. I’m honored that they even think of me for that.”

Of course, Schafer isn’t the only name being thrown around for casting. Fans have also mentioned other actresses such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Sydney Sweeney would be great casting picks.

Speaking of Hunter Schafer rumors, there has also been talk that she’s being “eyed for a big Marvel role.” A previous report claimed that Marvel Studios was considering the actress for the role of Mystique in the upcoming X-Men reboot. While that may still be the case, recent buzz suggests it could be for a different character entirely.

Schafer responded positively to the fan speculation, saying, "Yeah, that would be cool. These fan casts come around every once in a while, and it's always very sweet and always for characters that I really like."

Since her breakout role in Euphoria, Schafer has become a highly sought-after talent. It wouldn’t be surprising if she has taken meetings with Marvel and other major studios. Whether anything will come of it remains to be seen, but if Marvel is serious about casting Schafer as Mystique or in any X-Men role we may hear more very soon. If you want more of the details about Schafer being eyed for Marvel's X-Men reboot, read up on our earlier article about it.

At the end of the day, there is still no official word on the casting. But if the early speculation and controversy are any indication, whoever ends up playing Princess Zelda will have big shoes to fill and strong opinions to navigate.

What are your thoughts on the controversy? Who do you think would be a great pick for casting as Zelda? What other roles would you like to see Schafer in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below! (Keep it civil and respectful!)