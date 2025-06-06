LEGEND OF ZELDA Fans Reactions Are Mixed Over Hunter Schafer Live-Action Casting Rumor

LEGEND OF ZELDA Fans Reactions Are Mixed Over Hunter Schafer Live-Action Casting Rumor

With rumors that Hunter Schafer is being eyed to play Zelda in the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, fans are divided over the casting flooding the internet with both support and backlash.

News
By GBest - Jun 06, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

The upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie is still shrouded in mystery, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from buzzing over one of its first major rumors surrounding who might play the iconic Princess Zelda. Hunter Schafer, best known for her role in Euphoria, is reportedly being eyed for the role. While there has been no official word from Nintendo, Sony, or Schafer herself about the casting, the speculation has already sparked a wave of reactions across the internet, with some being supportive and others not so much.

The film, co-produced by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, was first announced in 2023 with Maze Runner director Wes Ball attached. Longtime Zelda producer Shigeru Miyamoto and Spider-Man producer Avi Arad are also on board, with a release date locked in for March 26, 2027. So far, no casting has been officially confirmed, but Schafer’s name resurfaced online after leaker DanielRPK mentioned her as a potential lead. The rumor was picked up by @Screentime on X, and the post has since racked up nearly 80 million views. Check out the post out down below:

Much of the conversation quickly turned polarizing for both sides. While many fans praised Schafer as a perfect fit for the role, citing her look and acting skills, others responded with transphobic backlash, questioning her suitability simply because she’s a transgender actress. Comments such as “Zelda is a girl. Link is the guy,” and “Another flop in the making” have filled the threads online.

On the other hand, many fans have spoken up in strong support of Schafer, citing her striking resemblance to the character, acting talent, and passion for the Zelda franchise. “She looks the part more than anyone I can think of,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She has both the look and the skill.” Others called Schafer an inspired choice, pointing out her past comments about being a Zelda fan and her openness to playing the role.

Schafer previously addressed the fan casting back in 2022, saying she’d "love" to play Zelda. "That would be so cool,” she told Entertainment Tonight, recalling how she used to play the games as a kid. "I’ve seen another wave of the fan cast and everything, which is just really sweet. I’m honored that they even think of me for that.

Of course, Schafer isn’t the only name being thrown around for casting. Fans have also mentioned other actresses such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Sydney Sweeney would be great casting picks.

Speaking of Hunter Schafer rumors, there has also been talk that she’s being “eyed for a big Marvel role.” A previous report claimed that Marvel Studios was considering the actress for the role of Mystique in the upcoming X-Men reboot. While that may still be the case, recent buzz suggests it could be for a different character entirely.

Schafer responded positively to the fan speculation, saying, "Yeah, that would be cool. These fan casts come around every once in a while, and it's always very sweet and always for characters that I really like."

Since her breakout role in Euphoria, Schafer has become a highly sought-after talent. It wouldn’t be surprising if she has taken meetings with Marvel and other major studios. Whether anything will come of it remains to be seen, but if Marvel is serious about casting Schafer as Mystique or in any X-Men role we may hear more very soon. If you want more of the details about Schafer being eyed for Marvel's X-Men reboot, read up on our earlier article about it.

At the end of the day, there is still no official word on the casting. But if the early speculation and controversy are any indication, whoever ends up playing Princess Zelda will have big shoes to fill and strong opinions to navigate.

What are your thoughts on the controversy? Who do you think would be a great pick for casting as Zelda? What other roles would you like to see Schafer in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below! (Keep it civil and respectful!)

Yes, After Canceling BLACK PANTHER, EA Is Still Making Three Marvel Games Including IRON MAN
Related:

Yes, After Canceling BLACK PANTHER, EA Is Still Making Three Marvel Games Including IRON MAN
MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS First Trailer Revealed For New 4v4 Tag Fighter Game
Recommended For You:

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS First Trailer Revealed For New 4v4 Tag Fighter Game

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 2:11 PM

Calling Dr. Pervert. Clean up on aisle 1.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 2:43 PM
@DocSpock - *sigh*

Ive had enough of your predictable jabs at people different than you
Happy never seeing your name again
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/6/2025, 2:12 PM
No they don't.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/6/2025, 2:13 PM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 2:16 PM
Crying over a rumor is wild! Hahaha sensitive, women hating, conservative white men LOL
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/6/2025, 2:18 PM
@TheNewYorker - I don’t think conservative white men hate women in the slightest. They are the ones who want to protect women and the integrity of their sports and careers.

But way to single out a particular group of people, bigot.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 2:22 PM
@TheNewYorker - "women"?
User Comment Image
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/6/2025, 2:24 PM
@TheNewYorker -
Bro this is not a left, middle,right issue. If this will happen this won’t sit well with other ppl outside of the USA too(Africans, Asians, Arabs). We Muslims are not huge fans of this lgbt topic anyway(Is a huge sin in Islam).
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 2:32 PM
@Odekahn - Sureeeee, wimp. Whatever you type 🤣
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 2:36 PM
@TheNewYorker - Hunter Schafer is a man. Being against his casting as a woman is actually pro-woman.

The only people who hate women are the radical trans activists who demand that men have access to women's private spaces and dominate and injure women in sports.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 2:37 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - I don’t care how it’ll sit outside of the country I live in.
But watching the usual suspects lose their minds over it (A RUMOR) has been pretty entertaining.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2025, 2:38 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/6/2025, 2:47 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Yes, she is.. was? Either or, we’re typing about video game movie (RUMOR) that’ll most likely be for children LOL Unless I missed something and she/he about so sign a WNBA contract
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheNewYorker - women? uh, no.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 2:54 PM
@TheNewYorker - He is. He will always be. Getting bolt ons and bottom surgery will never change the fact that he is a man. It's a biological fact (THE SCIENCE IS DECIDED!!!) that will never change.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 6/6/2025, 2:16 PM
I seriously doubt Nintendo is gonna DEI this movie. Of course, I could be wrong.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/6/2025, 2:18 PM
@Odekahn - supposedly they nixed the Mario Bros ideas that were originally proposed which would have been more Peach focused.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 2:19 PM
We won
Fogs
Fogs - 6/6/2025, 2:34 PM
@Malatrova15 - is... is that you in the picture, malatrova? Qhat a twist!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 2:20 PM
User Comment Image
Josh we're gonna need some articles of sydney sweeney's sweeney's to help wash that out.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2025, 2:21 PM
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/6/2025, 2:25 PM
How about playing Link instead? lol

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - but Zelda Is the main Character , no Way Hunter Will be playing second fiddle
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 6/6/2025, 2:26 PM
It takes balls to take this role 👍🏽.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - AND She has four, so Is over qualified
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/6/2025, 2:27 PM
@GBest - Leave the "hate bait" to @JoshWilding. It's all he has.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 2:49 PM
@Lisa89 - respect josh
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 2:34 PM
"Transphobic backlash."

Thanks for letting us know you are a Woke lunatic before getting far into this piece. It'd definitely a time saver.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/6/2025, 2:48 PM
"Mixed" - interesting word choice.
Minghagz
Minghagz - 6/6/2025, 2:51 PM
Considering who is producing the movie, it's highly doubtful.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 2:52 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/6/2025, 2:53 PM
Just hope it's good, I sure AF don't want a repeat of the live-action Mario movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder