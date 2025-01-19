See CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD During Opening Weekend And Receive A Free MARVEL RIVALS Costume

See CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD During Opening Weekend And Receive A Free MARVEL RIVALS Costume

If you're a Regal Crown Club member, purchasing a ticket to see Captain America: Brave New World during opening weekend next month will get you a free cosmetic bundle in Marvel Rivals.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jan 19, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Regal Cinemas and NetEase Games are teaming up for a special collaboration that will give anyone who sees Captain America: Brave New World in theaters on opening weekend a free digital cosmetic bundle in Marvel Rivals. The only catch is you need to be a member of the Regal Crown Club, the theater chain's loyalty membership program.

The Marvel Rivals Digital Bundle contains a spray of the Hulk holding Cap's shield, a nameplate featuring Sam Wilson as Captain America, and a "mystery costume." While we don't yet know who the costume will belong to, there's speculation it could be Red Hulk as an alternate for Hulk or Sam Wilson as Captain America as an alternate for Steve Rodgers.

To receive the exclusive digital bundle in Marvel Rivals, all you have to do is be a Regal Crown Club member (it's free), and purchase a ticket to see Captain America: Brave New World between now and when the opening weekend ends on February 17, 2025. You can read the full rules and details here.

Developed and published by NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play team-based PvP shooter set in the Marvel Universe. The game pits two teams of six players against each other, each team drawing characters from a wide pool of playable heroes and villains drawn from across the Marvel Universe.

As it currently stands, there are 35 playable characters in the game, including characters from the X-Men, Avengers, and Guardian of the Galaxy. The most recent additions have been Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman from the Fantastic Four, with Human Torch and Thing set to arrive later on in the season.

The mystery costume included with your ticket for Captain America: Brave New World won't be a new character entirely, but instead a costume for an already existing character. This could pose somewhat of a problem for Marvel Rivals as it's Bruce Banner who transforms into Hulk in the game, while Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross is the one who transforms into Red Hulk in the movie. 

It's a similar problem with Captain America. Marvel Rivals currently features Steve Rodgers as Captain America, whereas in the MCU, it's now Sam Wilson wielding the shield. You would think if NetEase does add Sam Wilson, it would be as his own individual character and not just a "costume," especially since his arsenal includes wings that enable him to fly.

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to find out what this mysterious new costume will be. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Popular Mobile Game MARVEL SNAP Shut Down In U.S. Following TikTok Ban
Related:

Popular Mobile Game MARVEL SNAP Shut Down In U.S. Following TikTok Ban
UNTIL DAWN First Look Featurette Reveals That The Movie Has Little In Common With The PlayStation Game
Recommended For You:

UNTIL DAWN First Look Featurette Reveals That The Movie Has Little In Common With The PlayStation Game

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/19/2025, 4:22 PM
User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 5:02 PM
@KennKathleen - Is that Beijing's own, John Cena?! ;-)
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/19/2025, 4:24 PM
I absolutely love the Cap trilogy, but I just can't get excited for this.

Sam is Falcon, not Cap.

And having a new Falcon in this film looks so cringe and stupid as I am essentially seeing 2 Falcons running around in a film called "Captain America" that doesn't have Cap in it lol.

Mackie just doesn't have the leading power or charisma for this as Evans did.

Ford looks great as Red Hulk, though.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/19/2025, 4:25 PM
@kylo0607 - agree I feel the same way.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/19/2025, 4:36 PM
@kylo0607 - Falcon was always one of my favorites. Sam was good enough as Falcon. He could have lead the avengers as Falcon too. He doesn't need the shield to be relevant or strong.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/19/2025, 4:39 PM
@JobinJ - I am just worried how we are 3 MCU films away from Avengers Doomsday, with no build up and all of these "discount" versions of the heroes.

Sam is discount Cap.

Kate Bishop is discount Hawkeye.

Yelena is discount Black Widow.

Shuri is discount Black Panther.

She-Hulk is discount Hulk.

Riri (Ironheart) will be discount Iron Man.

Are we seriously entering Doomsday and Secret Wars with THIS roster?

F4 better do some heavy lifting in July. Thunderbolts is discount villains/Suicide Squad and basically the peg warmer action figures from Phases 4 & 5 that didn't sell.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/19/2025, 4:48 PM
@kylo0607 - agree. This phase is not looking great.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 5:08 PM
@kylo0607 - OLD Man Steve Rogers is DEAD!

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/19/2025, 4:25 PM
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/19/2025, 4:25 PM
It's gotta be Red Hulk because a Sam Wilson skin for Cap wouldn't make sense since Sam flies and shit.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/19/2025, 4:29 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - While probably the case, I'd rather Red Hulk be his own character
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/19/2025, 5:05 PM
@Evansly - Apart from some heating related powers don't think it'd be different enough to justify a whole separate character. Especially when they still have so many tanks they can bring to the game.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/19/2025, 5:08 PM
@Urubrodi - With the tanks having so few characters I'd rather not limit them further. Plus Red Hulk could have his own move set and not go into a human state
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/19/2025, 5:14 PM
@Evansly - Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't be against it. But I rather have first characters like The Thing (which I know is coming up), Colossus, Juggernaut, Gladiator, Sentry, Thanos...
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/19/2025, 4:25 PM
Sorry. He’s not Captain America. I’ll watch it, but he’s not Cap
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/19/2025, 4:26 PM
@JobinJ - always vote with your wallet
Vigor
Vigor - 1/19/2025, 4:30 PM
@JobinJ - they don't care if you call him Shirley. They've got your money
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 5:03 PM
@JobinJ - Why see it?!
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 5:03 PM
@harryba11zack - This guy gets it.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/19/2025, 5:25 PM
@DrDReturns - I'll see it at home, and probably just fast forward to the fights.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 5:31 PM
@JobinJ - Obviously, do what you want. Not getting at you like that.

Personally, I've just determined that entertainment I am not satisfied with or just altogether do not like is not even worth my, far more valuable than money, time.

I see weak products like this and wonder who it is for? Disney (Marvel) is adapting some of their worst storylines, and somehow making them worse. So it can't be for the readers, right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/19/2025, 4:32 PM
That's one way to generate fake interest for the shareholders.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/19/2025, 4:33 PM
Both options would be awesome.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 4:37 PM
Captain America: Brave New World EPIC EPIC EPIC

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 4:47 PM
Not Captain America: New World Order IS DRECK IS DRECK IS DRECK
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 4:47 PM
@AllsGood - autism confirmed
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 5:00 PM
@AllsNotGood - You're the one with Autism. Explains why you copied my Avatar and keep posting "bots unite" on my Posts. Calling yourself a "BOT" Ha Ha ha

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:14 PM
@AllsGood - explain why you post the same promotional comments and GIFs what are you trying to prove who are you trying to convince

The loudest one in the room is usually the ones with most to hide
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:15 PM
@AllsGood - you literally have nobody react positively to your cookie cutter posts....why do you persist
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:18 PM
@AllsGood - ever heard the phrase confidence is silent insecurities are loud?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:20 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/19/2025, 5:23 PM
@AllsNotGood - You started it copying my Avatar posting on my comments first

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/19/2025, 5:25 PM
@AllsGood - I think @AllsNotGood and @AllsGood are the same human person and this whole thing has been a PSYOP created by the Governmental CIA in order for us to somehow start liking Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Think about it, you both have "Good" in your names, your not fooling anyone.
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 4:42 PM
Ha, ew.

Those rewards look like shit.

Disney knows Not Captain America: New World Order will bomb, and they're desperate to trade cheap shitty merch for people's money.
Amaru
Amaru - 1/19/2025, 4:45 PM
I love all the angry nerds who say he isn't Cap.

Get over it kids.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 5:21 PM
@Amaru - he isn't
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/19/2025, 4:47 PM
I once won a free copy of WCW Nitro for N64 from a bottle cap of Surge. Still can't believe they actually sent me that game in the mail; played it endlessly.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/19/2025, 4:48 PM
I bet you they'll film re-shoots on the day the movie releases.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/19/2025, 5:12 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - The movie will be completed once it receives "patches" to it's digital release ;-)
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/19/2025, 4:53 PM
Cap is looking great, he's gonna take Captain America to the next level!

Let's go Cap 🫡🇺🇸
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder