See CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD During Opening Weekend And Receive A Free MARVEL RIVALS Costume

Regal Cinemas and NetEase Games are teaming up for a special collaboration that will give anyone who sees Captain America: Brave New World in theaters on opening weekend a free digital cosmetic bundle in Marvel Rivals. The only catch is you need to be a member of the Regal Crown Club, the theater chain's loyalty membership program.

The Marvel Rivals Digital Bundle contains a spray of the Hulk holding Cap's shield, a nameplate featuring Sam Wilson as Captain America, and a "mystery costume." While we don't yet know who the costume will belong to, there's speculation it could be Red Hulk as an alternate for Hulk or Sam Wilson as Captain America as an alternate for Steve Rodgers.

To receive the exclusive digital bundle in Marvel Rivals, all you have to do is be a Regal Crown Club member (it's free), and purchase a ticket to see Captain America: Brave New World between now and when the opening weekend ends on February 17, 2025. You can read the full rules and details here.

Developed and published by NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play team-based PvP shooter set in the Marvel Universe. The game pits two teams of six players against each other, each team drawing characters from a wide pool of playable heroes and villains drawn from across the Marvel Universe.

As it currently stands, there are 35 playable characters in the game, including characters from the X-Men, Avengers, and Guardian of the Galaxy. The most recent additions have been Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman from the Fantastic Four, with Human Torch and Thing set to arrive later on in the season.

The mystery costume included with your ticket for Captain America: Brave New World won't be a new character entirely, but instead a costume for an already existing character. This could pose somewhat of a problem for Marvel Rivals as it's Bruce Banner who transforms into Hulk in the game, while Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross is the one who transforms into Red Hulk in the movie.

It's a similar problem with Captain America. Marvel Rivals currently features Steve Rodgers as Captain America, whereas in the MCU, it's now Sam Wilson wielding the shield. You would think if NetEase does add Sam Wilson, it would be as his own individual character and not just a "costume," especially since his arsenal includes wings that enable him to fly.

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to find out what this mysterious new costume will be. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.