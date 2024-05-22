STREET FIGHTER: First Poster Art For TALK TO ME Directors' Live-Action Reboot Unveiled

The first promo artwork for Legendary's upcoming Street Fighter reboot has been unveiled at the Las Vegas Licencing Expo, and it's heavily inspired by the video game logo...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

We first heard about Legendary and Capcom's plans for a live-action Street Fighter reboot last April, and updates have been few and far between since. Now, the first promo poster for the movie has been unveiled at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo (via Collider).

As is generally the case with these Expo reveals, the poster doesn't feature any characters from the movie, but does give us a look at the video game-inspired title treatment. The design could suggest that the feature will stick as close as possible to the aesthetic of the games, but, again, it's best not to rely too much on this initial licencing artwork as an indicator of what's to come.

The new Street Fighter film is being helmed by Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, who spoke to Collider about the project last year.

"I think it's awesome that we have such a connection with the game and to the characters, and there's not like a pre-established big film franchise where we have to fall in line [with] an overall plot," said Danny. "I think that we'd have the freedom to create what that overall arc could be if it was gonna be a bunch of films."

"And also, we'd love the chance to do an action film. We'd love the chance to do big set pieces of a big budget because even on our YouTube stuff, we're designing stunt rigs that had never been done before, and to do that on a grand scale, man, I feel like we could create something no one's ever seen before."

Michael added, "And I think it's like, diving into the lore of Street Fighter, all the characters, where they come from has been so exciting. You just get endless ideas, so putting them to the screen, yeah, I think we can make something special."

Check out the artwork at the link below.

The Street Fighter video game series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptation up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. But the movie certainly has a pair of very talented filmmakers behind it, and they sound confident in their ability to deliver.

TALK TO ME Directors Danny And Michael Philippou Want To Dive Into The Lore For Their STREET FIGHTER Film
TALK TO ME Directors Danny And Michael Philippou Want To Dive Into The Lore For Their STREET FIGHTER Film
STREET FIGHTER: Legendary Entertainment Acquires Rights To Franchise; Will Kick Things Off With New Movie
STREET FIGHTER: Legendary Entertainment Acquires Rights To Franchise; Will Kick Things Off With New Movie
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/22/2024, 7:47 AM
Talk To Me and the YouTube work of this duo has me a little hopeful.

We need Street Fighter to return to the animated space too.
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/22/2024, 7:53 AM
@GhostDog -

Talk To Me was such a pleasant surprise. Really hoping to see these guys work on a CBM, preferably something horror related like Penance for Marvel or Etrigan for DC.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 8:33 AM
@GhostDog - I remember watching that as a kid and enjoying it!!.

I even remember enjoying the 90’s animated series as a kid.

?si=qB7toRAYaD8fyT_J
grouch
grouch - 5/22/2024, 7:50 AM
they won't even fight in the streets
mountainman
mountainman - 5/22/2024, 8:01 AM
It would be really nice if it was built around a fighting tournament. Mortal Kombat missed the mark by not featuring the tournament in the first movie.

Everyone always wants to make the first movie so big that they fail to establish the core of what these franchises are.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/22/2024, 8:15 AM
@mountainman - first mortal komabt felt like prequel before they make sequel to be big tournament for new fans oh mortal komabt 4 where will this take place tournament of course how original maybe they did it change things up for repetitive thing in game and sequel will be direct tournament as they say who cares really games never did that until PlayStation one or two that gave games cut scenes gave original fans what they want kinda more violent tattoo don’t like to much I can accept mortal komabt movies look at same category as Godzilla, transformers all people want to see giant monsters and transformers fight not much story to transformers good vs bad good wins all that changes is characters in it.,
Add transformers to max fury road you get transformers apocalyptic movie
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/22/2024, 8:08 AM
Haha picture for new cammy ass shot all poses he picks cammy to show case haha first was fun watch stupid stero types stupid jokes we need serious one better looking versions of characters
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/22/2024, 8:09 AM
That logo be like
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/22/2024, 8:16 AM
Fingers crossed they keep their video game costumes.

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 5/22/2024, 8:28 AM
It's actually kinda incredible that they never capitalized on making good SF movies and shows in either animated or live-action. The original Street Fighter 2 animated is still by far the best thing they ever did and yet it's like the people in charge are totally against ever making something cool like that again. Only other thing SF related that's worth watching is that fan-made film Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist, I think it was called, which was quite amazing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2024, 8:36 AM
I haven’t seen Talk to Me or their YouTube work as of yet but they seem to be genuinely excited about it so that’s good , I wish em the best of luck!!.

Interested to see the take they’ll do given that the series has so much lore and a lot of characters…

I’m sure my boys Ryu & Ken will be in it though!!.

User Comment Image

View Recorder