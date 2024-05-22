STREET FIGHTER: First Poster Art For TALK TO ME Directors' Live-Action Reboot Unveiled

We first heard about Legendary and Capcom's plans for a live-action Street Fighter reboot last April, and updates have been few and far between since. Now, the first promo poster for the movie has been unveiled at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo (via Collider).

As is generally the case with these Expo reveals, the poster doesn't feature any characters from the movie, but does give us a look at the video game-inspired title treatment. The design could suggest that the feature will stick as close as possible to the aesthetic of the games, but, again, it's best not to rely too much on this initial licencing artwork as an indicator of what's to come.

The new Street Fighter film is being helmed by Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, who spoke to Collider about the project last year.

"I think it's awesome that we have such a connection with the game and to the characters, and there's not like a pre-established big film franchise where we have to fall in line [with] an overall plot," said Danny. "I think that we'd have the freedom to create what that overall arc could be if it was gonna be a bunch of films."

"And also, we'd love the chance to do an action film. We'd love the chance to do big set pieces of a big budget because even on our YouTube stuff, we're designing stunt rigs that had never been done before, and to do that on a grand scale, man, I feel like we could create something no one's ever seen before."

Michael added, "And I think it's like, diving into the lore of Street Fighter, all the characters, where they come from has been so exciting. You just get endless ideas, so putting them to the screen, yeah, I think we can make something special."

Check out the artwork at the link below.

The Street Fighter video game series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptation up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. But the movie certainly has a pair of very talented filmmakers behind it, and they sound confident in their ability to deliver.