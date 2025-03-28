WONDER WOMAN: Adria Arjona Responds To Fan-Campaign For Her To Play DCU's Diana

Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor) has been a fan-favourite choice to play Wonder Woman in the DCU for quite a while, and the Minecraft star has now responded to the online campaigns...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 28, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

We still don't know very much about James Gunn and Peter Safran's plan (if they even have one) for Wonder Woman in the DCU, but it's highly unlikely that Gal Gadot will be reprising the role after making several appearances as the Amazonian hero in the "SnyderVerse."

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted, a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades refuted this. Gunn hasn't personally weighed in, but we'd be very surprised if the Snow White star picks up the Lasso of Truth again.

Several actresses have since emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over the role, but the most popular choice seems to be Hit Man and Andor star Adria Arjona.

While signing autographs at the Mexico City premiere of A Minecraft Movie earlier this week, Arjona was asked about the "rumor" that she might be in line to play Wonder Woman. The actress shrugged, before gesturing to her phone and asking fans to "write about it... help me" (loosely translated).

We have no idea if Arjona is actually in consideration for the role, but speculation that she may have at least taken a meeting about it mounted when it came to light that she was dating Jason Momoa, who will make his DCU debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (we're not sure why these things would necessarily be related, but such is the internet).

Click HERE to see the video clip.

You can check out some impressive fan-art of Arjona as Wonder Woman by 21xfour below.

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development  (whether it ever sees the light of day is another matter) that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/28/2025, 9:43 AM
Looks the part does she have the goods to fill out the costume
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 9:48 AM
@AllsNotGood -

How does she look the part?

Diana is a tall White woman with blue eyes.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/28/2025, 9:53 AM
@AllsNotGood - I think so. Also, Gal's likely not picking up a lasso ever again unless Gunn and Safran go the Crisis route. Too bad too, if nothing else I loved that WW theme.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 9:54 AM
@AllsNotGood - didn’t seem like that was a major requirement before.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/28/2025, 9:43 AM
Smoke show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/28/2025, 9:47 AM
Literally who?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 9:49 AM
Diana is White.

Diana is not 5'7".

Can Arjona act well?

Does she have range?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/28/2025, 9:51 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - log off, CHILD MOLESTER.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 9:54 AM
I think she could be a good Diana so I wouldn’t mind if she was cast as the DCU’s Wonder Woman…

If not her then I think Monica Barbaro could fit the character well too.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

