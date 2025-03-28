WONDER WOMAN: Adria Arjona Responds To Fan-Campaign For Her To Play DCU's Diana

We still don't know very much about James Gunn and Peter Safran's plan (if they even have one) for Wonder Woman in the DCU, but it's highly unlikely that Gal Gadot will be reprising the role after making several appearances as the Amazonian hero in the "SnyderVerse."

Before it was announced that the DCEU was being rebooted, a third Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development with Patty Jenkins set to direct. However, things changed when (or before, depending on who you believe) Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, and the threequel was shelved.

According to one report, the initial plan was to move forward with the project under the DCU banner, but it was actually Jenkins who decided to walk away after "receiving notes on the treatment she submitted to the studio." It seems WB higher-ups weren't completely sold on her pitch, which was said to contain "character arc problems which rivalled that of Wonder Woman 1984."

Later, Gadot claimed that she was still set to return as Diana for a Wonder Woman 3, but the trades refuted this. Gunn hasn't personally weighed in, but we'd be very surprised if the Snow White star picks up the Lasso of Truth again.

Several actresses have since emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over the role, but the most popular choice seems to be Hit Man and Andor star Adria Arjona.

While signing autographs at the Mexico City premiere of A Minecraft Movie earlier this week, Arjona was asked about the "rumor" that she might be in line to play Wonder Woman. The actress shrugged, before gesturing to her phone and asking fans to "write about it... help me" (loosely translated).

We have no idea if Arjona is actually in consideration for the role, but speculation that she may have at least taken a meeting about it mounted when it came to light that she was dating Jason Momoa, who will make his DCU debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (we're not sure why these things would necessarily be related, but such is the internet).

You can check out some impressive fan-art of Arjona as Wonder Woman by 21xfour below.

2 1 C O N C E P T S:



Title: DCU Wonder Woman Concept



Wonder Woman:

Actress: Adria Arjona

•

This series is about crafting character concepts, taking initial ideas and turning them into fully realized, imaginative creations.



For deeper insight, please see the caption below.

•… pic.twitter.com/I0IRWmiVQU — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) December 31, 2023

There are no current plans (as far as we know, at least) for any incarnation of Wonder Woman in the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," but a Max TV series titled Paradise Lost is in development (whether it ever sees the light of day is another matter) that will focus on “a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira.”