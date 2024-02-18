X-MEN '97 Banner And Stills Show The Team Standing Tall On A Downed Sentinel And Rocking Classic '90s Gear

Excitement for Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 has gone through the roof since that first trailer was released, and we now have a wallpaper-worthy banner along with some official stills from the revival...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2024 08:02 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation distracted us all from Madame Web's failings by releasing the first trailer for X-Men '97. Now, we have a new batch of stills from the Disney+ series (via Toonado.com) along with a banner featuring the X-Men: The Animated Series revival's lead heroes.

The mutants are standing tall upon a downed Sentinel but there's no sign of the team's new leader, Magneto. As for the stills, they primarily highlight key moments from the sneak peek which, if you missed it, can be watched here.

During a recent interview with Empire Online, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shared new insights into many of the show's leads, including Gambit and Rogue ("That's our one true pairing"), Bishop ("A man out of time, wondering what his future is"), and Storm ("Where is the room for her humanity?")

As for Beast, DeMayo added, "He's the guy who’s always going to say the right thing, even if he’s quoting somebody else. He’s always going to have a solution. It may not be the perfect solution, but he’s going to try very, very hard to fix the scientific problem of the day."

Take a look at the new X-Men '97 banner and stills below.

"X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future," reads a brief synopsis. 

Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Lenore Zann (Rogue), and Chris Britton (Mister Sinister) will all reprise their X-Men: The Animated Series roles in X-Men '97.

However, Catherine Disher, the original Jean Grey, is now voicing Dr. Valerie Cooper. Chris Potter, the original Gambit, is now playing Cable. Lawrence Bayne, the original Cable, is now playing X-Cutioner. Ron Rubin, the original Morph, is now playing President Robert Edward Kelly. Alyson Court, the original Jubilee, will take on the role of Abscissa.

Ray Chase is the new Cyclops, and he'll be joined by Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, JP Karliak as Morph, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ross Marquand as Professor X, Giu Augustini as Sunspot, Gil Birmingham as Forge, and Eric Bauza as the Sentinels. 

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

X-MEN '97 Recasts Several Key Roles As Head Writer Beau DeMayo Teases New Team Dynamic With Magneto In Charge
X-MEN '97 Recasts Several Key Roles As Head Writer Beau DeMayo Teases New Team Dynamic With Magneto In Charge
X-MEN '97 Trailer And Poster Finally Bring The Mutants Into The MCU Under New Marvel Animation Banner
X-MEN '97 Trailer And Poster Finally Bring The Mutants Into The MCU Under New "Marvel Animation" Banner
Odekahn - 2/18/2024, 8:10 PM
Pregnant Jean Grey… 🤔
SonOfAGif - 2/18/2024, 8:24 PM
@Odekahn - Cyclops gave her the business
comicfan100 - 2/18/2024, 8:37 PM
@Odekahn - It's probably Madelyn
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 8:53 PM
@Odekahn - As long as shes not fighting on the frontlines like that dumb shit they did with with Spider woman then it's K.
JonAwesome - 2/18/2024, 9:11 PM
@comicfan100 - that’s what I was thinking! Bring on Madelyne Pryor!
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 8:20 PM
watching this in wide screen format

the art strikes a near perfect balance of vintage and new age.
bobevanz - 2/18/2024, 8:30 PM
I really don't like this cgi looking BS. Why tf can't they hand draw anything?! I'll watch it because it was my childhood but this art direction is atrocious. I'm surprised nobody make an article on how the usual clowns are mad they made Morph non binary lmao
vectorsigma - 2/18/2024, 8:45 PM
@bobevanz - i agree.

Disney with the cost cutting by not making it hand drawn.

This early and they needed to market and announce that morph is non binary? Good indication this will not be good eith another pandering show.

There goes our childhood favorite
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 8:55 PM
@bobevanz - It's cheaper, they keep pushing that same sh1t with animes but the tech and quality just isn't there yet.
moanandgroan - 2/18/2024, 8:56 PM
@bobevanz - to be fair, morph is utterly useless. Especially against a sentinel. Surprised he gets a seat on the x-jet, I'd be making him the school janitor.
SonOfAGif - 2/18/2024, 8:51 PM
You know who would make a good gambit? Dylan O'Brien.
harryba11zack - 2/18/2024, 9:00 PM
@SonOfAGif - Dev Patel
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/18/2024, 9:12 PM
They really butchered Rogue. Took her curves away and made her face ugly.

