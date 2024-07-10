X-MEN '97 Enlists MS. MARVEL And WHAT IF...? Writer Matthew Chauncey To Replace Beau DeMayo For Season 3

Beau DeMayo had already completed the X-Men '97 season 2 scripts prior to his firing, and Marvel Studios has now enlisted his replacement for the in-development season 3...

Jul 10, 2024
Beau DeMayo was fired as X-Men '97 showrunner back in March prior to the show's world premiere, but he had already completed work on the scripts for the second season of the acclaimed animated revival series.

Now, Marvel Studios has hired a new scribe to replace him for the in-development season 3, with Deadline reporting that Matthew Chauncey, who has previously worked on episodes of What If...? and Ms. Marvel, will succeed DeMayo as head writer on X-Men '97.

Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, with original '90s series EPs Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald remaining on board as consulting producers.

Exact season 2 plot details are still under wraps, but during a recent interview with Discussing Film, Castorena was asked if they intend to hold on to the '90s aesthetic, and if he anticipates the show taking influence from later comic book runs for the second season.

"We touched on that, even in season one with E is for Extinction, which was definitely not of the ’90s run per se but in the zeitgeist of the era that came a little later," he replied. "Once so much time passes, that’s pretty much late ’90s — we’re still dressing like that. That’s how I validate it, 'When did the clothing style change?' That’s the time we’re in. We play with a little time fudging, like in E is for Extinction. But, to your point, there are 30-plus years since the show’s been over where the comics have expanded. Speaking in comic book lore, past and present, X-Men is and always should be an allegory for prejudice, first and foremost. The minute you take that element away, you’ve automatically taken away the excellence."

In the season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but the heroes somehow ended up being transported through time in the process, where some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur.

There are obviously plenty of '90s-set Apocalypse stories to adapt, but having covered some of them in the original series, we wouldn't be surprised if season 2 at least touched upon some of the villain's 2000s exploits.

"The X-Men always should be the underdogs," Castorena continued. "There’s a reason why they’re not tattered or received as well as The Avengers. But there’s also a reason why they work so well, and why they have things like the Danger Room. While the Avengers might just wing that shit, the X-Men work together. They have their squabbles, they have their drama, their love triangles, though they always come back together as a unit. When using the Chris Claremont or Jim Lee runs, or even pulling from Giant-Size X-Men, they are all great but, also, I think it’s fair to say that enough time has passed to where we can fudge a little bit of that time bringing in early 2000s stories."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Did you enjoy X-Men '97 season 1? What would you most like to see from the second and third seasons? Drop us a comment down below.

View Recorder