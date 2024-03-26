X-MEN '97: The Team Falls Into A Sinister Trap In First Clip From Tomorrow's New Episode

A brand-new episode of X-Men '97 hits Disney+ tomorrow, and this first look at "Fire Made Flesh" teases the return of one of the team's most evil, one might even say sinister, villains...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2024
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

Marvel Studios has released the first clip from tomorrow's third episode of X-Men '97, which is titled "Fire Made Flesh."

In the closing moments of last week's episode, an exact double of Jean Grey arrived at the mansion, asking for the X-Men's help. Comic fans will be well aware that this is indeed a clone of Jean (or could she be the original?) named Madelyn Pryor.

While the mutant heroes attempt to figure out what's going on, we learn that Jean's doppelgänger is actually under the influence of an extremely sinister villain.

Yes, tomorrow's episode features the debut of powerful geneticist Nathaniel Essex, aka Mr. Sinister, who returns to take revenge on the team by plunging them into a nightmarish reality full of demonic creatures.

Check out the clip at the link below.

Critics, who got to see the first three episodes, have been raving about the show, which had been sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes since the review embargo lifted last week, and only just dropped to 98%.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer of X-Men ’97, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

The titles for all 10 episodes were recently revealed.

While the titles don't appear to give too much away at first glance, some of them definitely offer hints at what the episodes in question could focus on, and those familiar with the X-Men's comic book history are sure to pick up on a few things.

For that reason, potential spoilers follow.

E1: To Me, My X-Men

E2: Mutant Liberation Begins

E3: Fire Made Flesh

E4: Motendo

E5: Remember It

E6: Bright Eyes

E7: Shine With Strength Reborn

E8: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1

E9: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2

E10: Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3

Have you been enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 9:10 PM
I saw this clip earlier and looking forward to a Madeline Pryor episode. Love the little bits of humor too

