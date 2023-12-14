Jonathan Majors Trial: Video Shows LOKI Star Being Chased Four Blocks By Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Surveillance footage from the Jonathan Majors trial has surfaced online, and it shows the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star being chased by the woman he is accused of assaulting, Grace Jabbari...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 14, 2023 10:12 AM EST

As Jonathan Majors' assault trial continues, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star's defence team has rested, and the judge has approved the release of several pieces of evidence to the media.

The evidence includes photos taken by Majors’ ex-partner and accuser, Grace Jabbari, which show dark bruising on her finger (supposedly from a fracture sustained during her struggle with Majors) and a cut behind her ear; the 911 call made by Majors after he discovered Jabbari “unconscious” in their apartment, and body-cam footage of police officers entering the premises.

There is also surveillance footage of Majors “throwing” or “placing” (depending on whether you agree with the prosecution or defence) Jabbai back into the vehicle, and the former then chasing the actor four blocks, which she claims was "to get answers about who he was texting."

In addition, audio of a recording Jabbari said she made of Majors during an unrelated argument in September 2022 was released, as well as a series of text messages (via Variety) which appear to show the actor asking his ex not to go to the hospital for treatment, possibly from injuries he caused.

Closing arguments are expected to begin today, and the jury will soon begin deliberations. Majors faces four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and harassment. The actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and if convicted, could face up to a year behind bars.

Majors has already been dropped from several high-profile projects, as well as his management company, Entertainment 360, and public relations team, The Lede Company. Marvel Studios has yet to take any action or comment on the situation, but that is likely to change, depending on the outcome of this trial.

There are rumors that Kevin Feige and co. might be looking into potential Kang replacements, but Majors featured prominently in season 2 of Loki, and has also been positioned as the primary villain of the next Avengers movie (and potentially the next phase of the MCU). Again, that could all change very quickly.

Jonathan Majors Assault Trial Begins; Defence And Prosecution Recount Very Different Versions Of Events
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:32 AM
On the evidence alone (in relation to this specific incident) he should be acquitted as the aggressor.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 10:38 AM
@UniqNo - so hold up. We have evidence from text that he threatened to kill himself if she went to the hospital (because they'd ask questions he didn't want her answering), and you're saying he should be acquitted? Wtf?
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:41 AM
@Origame - Those text are not related to the incident he's in court for.

Those text are being used by the prosecution to paint him as an abuser and maniplulator. It does not relate to the incident in the taxi and what happened that night nor the following day. READ
BobGarlen - 12/14/2023, 10:45 AM
@UniqNo - Maybe some court mandated therapy because it sure sounds like he needs it, a lot of self-ending talk that clearly needs addressed.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 11:18 AM
@UniqNo - ok you are clearly uninformed on the situation.

This evidence was originally not allowed for exactly what you're saying. But it was brought back when the defense was trying to use this incident to paint her in a negative light.

And ffs, you're saying he should be acquitted over this when he's very clearly abused her both physically and emotionally.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 11:40 AM
@Origame - Why would the judge clear it? Because therwise they would have seemed biased right??

Again i am being specific to this incident, not about what transpired throughout their whole relationhip.. That would need to be a seperate case.

The jury must decide on both the phyiscal and testimonial evidence around this incident. But you know that as you're so well informed apparantly.

Yes i agree those text do suggest he's manipulative and emotionally abusing her, but we also don't have the full context other then them using this to assisinate his character further in the eyes of the jury...which will have an effect regardless.

He's there to defend himself againts the accusations of being the aggressor and physically assualting the woman on that night.


Evidence testimony from the driver: she sounded to be the aggressor"


video Evidence:
we can see...

He's putting/pushing her back in the car so he can leave,

He grabs his phone and pushes away so he can make his escape

She chases him for some time, ends up finding strangers she feel 'safer' with..

He passes her suggesting she stay away...

She pursues again...but then goes back to the strangers she just met to party and drink....(continueing the narrative she's a party girl who likes to drink, but that's not being disputed in court right, as it's a seperate case)

Video, recorded audio and testimonial evidence:

Goes back to her 'abusers' place and passes our in the walk in closet.

Majors returns home after staying away and finds her and immediately contacts emergency services.


I mean....?
FireandBlood - 12/14/2023, 11:40 AM
@UniqNo - 100%. She is the clear aggressor based on the video evidence. Also she lied during her cross exemption, saying she was found in the area that she wasn’t.
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 11:43 AM
@Origame - The injuries she's sustained in the photo were also disputed by a doctor suggesting the injuries she sustained were unlikely to come from a 'blow' to the back of her heard.

Those injuries could also very well come from self defense, or where he's trying to retrieve his property she forcilby removed.

There more to suggest she was very much the agressor.
GeneralZod - 12/14/2023, 11:46 AM
@FireandBlood - 100%. The discussion should be why the DA's Office prosecuted Majors. I think we know the answer to that.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 11:47 AM
@UniqNo - 1) they allowed it because the opposition was using the incident to defame her character. It's only fair they use this to protect her image in this incident.

2) this incident puts all of this into new context. Sure, she's being aggressive, but there's plenty to say now that he threw her into the vehicle.

3) what context do you think we're missing here? No seriously, what do you mean by this?
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 11:52 AM
@Origame - 1) i don't see hiw it protects her image? It does the opposite.

2) well in the context of him retriving his phone to the get away from her, adding to the drivers testimony of what transpired

3) what part?
Gabimaru - 12/14/2023, 10:34 AM
Majors on his gf:
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:35 AM
@Gabimaru - I'd be saying that too if she painted my hairline like that.
Gabimaru - 12/14/2023, 10:37 AM
@UniqNo - LOL i didn't even notice that.
jarcastanon - 12/14/2023, 10:38 AM
Looks like a pair of horrible people in a nuclear toxic relationship. He's not innocent, but he doesn't seem like an aggressor.
HulkisHoly - 12/14/2023, 11:28 AM
@jarcastanon -

Agreed but he’s clearly shoving her in the car or did I miss something
TheLobster - 12/14/2023, 11:50 AM
@HulkisHoly - according to reports, he was trying to get out of the car and she was not letting him and got physical. I believe the driver of the car said this too.
TheLobster - 12/14/2023, 11:51 AM
@jarcastanon - pretty much how I see it too
Cap1 - 12/14/2023, 10:39 AM
Based on the texts, its textbook abusive manipulation from Majors, plus she’s clearly been physically abused. The video, we have no idea why he’s running. Atm i’m still on the side of Majors being the aggressor
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 10:47 AM
@Cap1 - He's getting away from her not allowing her access to his phone.

You can see him trying to put her back in the car, but she get's out. He trying to take back his phone, but she continues to grab and then pushes her off taking it. and running..

You later see him walk past her, but insist (suggestively) she stay away.


He later stays in a hotel, while she goes on to continue partying with strangers she just met, continueing the narrative she's a drunk...

Goes back to her "abusers" apartment, passes out in the walk in closet where Major's comes home to find her passed out...calls services.

I agree, he could still be a POS but for this incident, she intiated whatever happened by taking the guys property.

That's my view.
IShitYourPants - 12/14/2023, 10:51 AM
@Cap1 - aggressors tend not to run away from people they're supposedly assaulting.

Make it make sense
UniqNo - 12/14/2023, 11:01 AM
@Cap1 - Also what's clear about the abuse?

If someone take's something of mine i'd want it back. Those mark could be self denfensive on Major's part. If someone is trying to stop me from obtaining my belongings or fighting me off whilst i'm trying to retrieve them.
GeneralZod - 12/14/2023, 11:44 AM
@UniqNo - Excellent summation of the video evidence. At this point, the real question is why the DA's Office elected to prosecute Majors.
philinterrupted - 12/14/2023, 12:04 PM
@GeneralZod - he’s a black celebrity.
MarvelousMarty - 12/14/2023, 10:45 AM
Both stupid people.
ObserverIO - 12/14/2023, 12:04 PM
@MarvelousMarty - I think they were probably both denied breast milk as babies.
MarvelZombie616 - 12/14/2023, 10:50 AM
His career is over, no matter what.

Personally i liked him in Creed 3, but didn't like him in Ant-Man 3.

I won't watch him in Loki Season 2 and i won't watch him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - becsuse he won't be in it.
Superheroking - 12/14/2023, 10:51 AM
Why would she follow him if she was assaulted?
GeneralZod - 12/14/2023, 11:29 AM
@Superheroking - Boom. Reasonable doubt = acquittal.
HulkisHoly - 12/14/2023, 11:31 AM
@Superheroking -

Clearly you don’t know much about the psyche of abused women. There are women who stay with physically abusive men for YEARS. Her willingness to stay or chase him has little to do with what goes on behind closed doors. Add on top, his texts are clearly classic emotional manipulation, threatening to kill himself if she doesn’t comply.

I’m not saying she’s innocent but that both are clearly not right.
GhostDog - 12/14/2023, 10:51 AM
Bro was moving like prime Barry Sanders. And she chased him in heels...wild.
bobevanz - 12/14/2023, 10:54 AM
She's loco but he isn't a Saint. You don't put hands on a woman no matter what. The one thing Depp never did if we're being honest, they were both toxic but at least he never got physical. My parents are still together after 50 years, and it's because they respect each other. Time to get a new Kang lol
ReverseFlasher - 12/14/2023, 11:10 AM
@bobevanz - thats literally what Heard sued him for, and also with photographic “evidence”
JustAWaffle - 12/14/2023, 11:01 AM
I see him as less guilty of a crime and more of an emo kid.
ClintThaHamster - 12/14/2023, 11:05 AM
@JustAWaffle - Emotional abuse isn't a crime, but it's still abuse. And the texts about the hospital depict a clear pattern of physical abuse. Whether or not he's found guilty in this particular case, I'd be surprised if anyone wanted to work with him again.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/14/2023, 11:04 AM
homie did the dash 🏃🏾‍♂️💨
GeneralZod - 12/14/2023, 11:23 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - That's a slow homie! Either that -- or she is real fast.
Nomis929 - 12/14/2023, 11:10 AM
ClintThaHamster - 12/14/2023, 11:13 AM
It's disappointing, but not surprising, to see so many folks attempt to frame this in the "well, they're both toxic" narrative established by the Depp/Heard fiasco. There's no such thing as a perfect victim. Even if someone is mentally ill, or has substance abuse issues, even if they "seem fine" after an instance of abuse, there's zero excuse for the kind of emotional abuse (and implied physical abuse) on display in those text messages.
KaptainKhaos - 12/14/2023, 11:15 AM
White Women be crazy!!!!
