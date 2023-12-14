Jonathan Majors Trial: Video Shows LOKI Star Being Chased Four Blocks By Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

As Jonathan Majors' assault trial continues, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star's defence team has rested, and the judge has approved the release of several pieces of evidence to the media.

The evidence includes photos taken by Majors’ ex-partner and accuser, Grace Jabbari, which show dark bruising on her finger (supposedly from a fracture sustained during her struggle with Majors) and a cut behind her ear; the 911 call made by Majors after he discovered Jabbari “unconscious” in their apartment, and body-cam footage of police officers entering the premises.

There is also surveillance footage of Majors “throwing” or “placing” (depending on whether you agree with the prosecution or defence) Jabbai back into the vehicle, and the former then chasing the actor four blocks, which she claims was "to get answers about who he was texting."

In addition, audio of a recording Jabbari said she made of Majors during an unrelated argument in September 2022 was released, as well as a series of text messages (via Variety) which appear to show the actor asking his ex not to go to the hospital for treatment, possibly from injuries he caused.

Closing arguments are expected to begin today, and the jury will soon begin deliberations. Majors faces four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and harassment. The actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and if convicted, could face up to a year behind bars.

Majors has already been dropped from several high-profile projects, as well as his management company, Entertainment 360, and public relations team, The Lede Company. Marvel Studios has yet to take any action or comment on the situation, but that is likely to change, depending on the outcome of this trial.

There are rumors that Kevin Feige and co. might be looking into potential Kang replacements, but Majors featured prominently in season 2 of Loki, and has also been positioned as the primary villain of the next Avengers movie (and potentially the next phase of the MCU). Again, that could all change very quickly.