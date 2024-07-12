CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Confirms Major Change To Shira Hass' "Sabra"

Marvel Studios' announcement that actress Shira Haas had been cast as controversial Israeli superhero Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World (then titled New World Order) stirred up some controversy, but following the debut of today's first trailer, we now have confirmation that the character will be undergoing a significant alteration.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent, but this part of her origin will be retooled.

According to Marvel.com's official Brave New World blurb, Ruth (they understandably appear to have dropped the codename) will be reimagined as a former Black Widow.

"New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star."

Whether she'll still be a mutant or not remains to be seen.

Sabra's big-screen debut was always going to be a divisive development, but the escalating conflict in Gaza has reignited some of the controversy associated with the character, who is viewed by some as a racist, anti-Palestine thug.

Even her name has stirred up a lot of ill feeling, as it calls to mind the Sabra and Shatila massacre of 1982 which left hundreds of Muslim men, women and children dead.

Marvel Comics did introduce Sabra before these events, however, and the name is a slang term for a native-born Israeli Jew. Even so, it understandably serves as a grim reminder of the killings for many.

What do you make of this change to Sabra's character? Drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.