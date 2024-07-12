CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Marvel Confirms Major Change To Shira Hass' "Sabra"

Marvel's announcement that Sabra would be making her debut in Captain America: Brave New World was not without controversy, but the studio has now confirmed a major change to the Israeli hero...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2024 02:07 PM EST

Marvel Studios' announcement that actress Shira Haas had been cast as controversial Israeli superhero Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World (then titled New World Order) stirred up some controversy, but following the debut of today's first trailer, we now have confirmation that the character will be undergoing a significant alteration.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent, but this part of her origin will be retooled.

According to Marvel.com's official Brave New World blurb, Ruth (they understandably appear to have dropped the codename) will be reimagined as a former Black Widow.

"New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star."

Whether she'll still be a mutant or not remains to be seen.

Sabra's big-screen debut was always going to be a divisive development, but the escalating conflict in Gaza has reignited some of the controversy associated with the character, who is viewed by some as a racist, anti-Palestine thug.

Even her name has stirred up a lot of ill feeling, as it calls to mind the Sabra and Shatila massacre of 1982 which left hundreds of Muslim men, women and children dead.

Marvel Comics did introduce Sabra before these events, however, and the name is a slang term for a native-born Israeli Jew. Even so, it understandably serves as a grim reminder of the killings for many.

What do you make of this change to Sabra's character? Drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Released After Surprising Link To ETERNALS Is Spotted In New Trailer
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/12/2024, 3:04 PM
Another one?
Urgh.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/12/2024, 3:05 PM
Both sides have victims, dont pussy out bow marvel
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 3:10 PM
@Matchesz - yes but only one side started the agression against c....ci.....CIVILS
Kadara
Kadara - 7/12/2024, 3:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - Only if you're brain dead and assume history only started in 2023.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 3:28 PM
@Kadara - Im braindead and you better respect neurodivergent people,im tired of people disrespecting the rules of the site.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/12/2024, 3:46 PM
@Matchesz - True but makes a ton of sense to distance from the division over the conflict regardless what anyones views on it all are by not using the same codename. They can work in a backstory if they wanted that whilst she was a Black Widow she infiltrated Mossad under cover I guess...

...but why do so unless needed, even Isreal admitted the events at Sabra and Shatila was an unlawfull massacre even if they differ on some specifics like numbers killed. The UN categorising it as an act of genocide that although believed to be carried out by forces under the command of a Lebanese politician Elie Hobeika the IDF had blood on their hands over it due to being the occupying force that turned a blind eye to it going on.

'February 1983, the Israeli Kahan Commission found that Israeli military personnel had failed to take serious steps to stop the killings despite being aware of the militia's actions, and deemed that the IDF was indirectly responsible for the events, and forced erstwhile Israeli defense minister Ariel Sharon to resign from his position "for ignoring the danger of bloodshed and revenge" during the massacre.'

Can still have Jewish heritage, could even still have been born near Jerusalem if the black widows included women from around the globe and can still be a mutant even...

...but I'd bet on this being one of the cases like Scarlet Scarab where it was a case we aint using that character thus free to use the name for an original one with some relevant aspects such as making her CIA instead of Mossad. It isn't like many nerds know the character even existed (or if they did forgot about her) or much about her I'd wager beyond the controversy it has caused due to being called Sabra.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/12/2024, 3:06 PM
Intriguing
I guess she was one of the ones freed by Natasha and Yelena from the blackwidow movie

*it all connects*
tb86
tb86 - 7/12/2024, 3:10 PM
I barely know anything about this character except she was a Mutant. That would have been interesting to explore.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/12/2024, 3:12 PM
One rule for one one rule for another
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2024, 3:13 PM
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World trailer truly Amazing.

User Comment Image
OptimusPrime114
OptimusPrime114 - 7/12/2024, 3:43 PM
@AllsGood - I hope you’re being sarcastic.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/12/2024, 3:15 PM
That was actually a damn good trailer.

This chick has a “I haven’t slept in 3 weeks” look to her though
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/12/2024, 3:25 PM
They should make her go lez for a palestinian black widow that’ll solve world peace Disney
mountainman
mountainman - 7/12/2024, 3:27 PM
Even given the current conflict and how divided it has people, I think just the fact that she is an American official and former Black Widow should be less contentious than her actually working for the Isreali government. It’s a smart change. Some will still likely be upset at her inclusion, but a far smaller number than if she worked for the Israeli government or Mossad.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/12/2024, 3:29 PM
@mountainman - well ...if you think about it , If she is an american official ....she is working for the Isreali goverment anyways.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/12/2024, 3:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - Can’t argue with that logic.
Cleander
Cleander - 7/12/2024, 3:34 PM
marvel studios gave captain israeli a major leading role and releasing the movie on black history month. it feels like she or someone will win a NAACP award

