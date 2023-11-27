THE MARVELS Concept Art Confirms Final Battle Was Originally Going To Play Out Differently - SPOILERS

We recently reported on some scenes that either didn't make the cut or played out slightly differently than originally envisioned in The Marvels (more here), and this new concept art confirms that the conclusion to the movie's final battle almost gave Kamala Khan a bit more to do.

When Dar-Benn attempts to use the Quantum Bands to open a doorway to another dimension, she is unable to harness the power of the "bangles" and is disintegrated. The damage is done, however, and Monica Rambeau must use her abilities to close the rift, getting stuck on the other side in the process.

We had heard that this sequence originally featured Ms. Marvel donning a space-suit and joining Monica and Carol so they could all mend the tear together, which is what appears to be depicted in these keyframes from artist Lixin Yin.

Yin has also shared some alternate character designs for Dar-Benn and the Skrulls, which you can check out at the links below.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.