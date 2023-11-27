THE MARVELS Concept Art Confirms Final Battle Was Originally Going To Play Out Differently - SPOILERS

THE MARVELS Concept Art Confirms Final Battle Was Originally Going To Play Out Differently - SPOILERS THE MARVELS Concept Art Confirms Final Battle Was Originally Going To Play Out Differently - SPOILERS

Some new concept art for The Marvels has been shared online, and it confirms a recent rumor that the movie's final battle was originally going to play out slightly differently...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 27, 2023 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

We recently reported on some scenes that either didn't make the cut or played out slightly differently than originally envisioned in The Marvels (more here), and this new concept art confirms that the conclusion to the movie's final battle almost gave Kamala Khan a bit more to do.

When Dar-Benn attempts to use the Quantum Bands to open a doorway to another dimension, she is unable to harness the power of the "bangles" and is disintegrated. The damage is done, however, and Monica Rambeau must use her abilities to close the rift, getting stuck on the other side in the process.

We had heard that this sequence originally featured Ms. Marvel donning a space-suit and joining Monica and Carol so they could all mend the tear together, which is what appears to be depicted in these keyframes from artist Lixin Yin.

Yin has also shared some alternate character designs for Dar-Benn and the Skrulls, which you can check out at the links below.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

THE MARVELS Once Again Fails To Take Off At The Box Office Over Five-Day Thanksgiving Weekend
Related:

THE MARVELS Once Again Fails To Take Off At The Box Office Over Five-Day Thanksgiving Weekend
THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Some Uncanny Alternate Designs For Mid-Credits Cameo - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Some Uncanny Alternate Designs For Mid-Credits Cameo - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Matchesz - 11/27/2023, 9:03 AM
Tom Hiddleston's fiancee looks better in the concept art outfits
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/27/2023, 9:10 AM
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 9:20 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - He didn't say that? That can't be true.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/27/2023, 9:21 AM
@marvel72 - Who knows. Nolan in the past have admitted to liking Michael Bay films, you know.
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 9:27 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - I heard him say that he liked Fast And The Furious:Tokyo Drift.

Might be a great film maker but has lousy taste in movies.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/27/2023, 9:30 AM
@marvel72 - I think it's rather cool for an auteur filmmaker to have a taste that expands beyond the kinds of films he makes.
harryba11zack - 11/27/2023, 9:11 AM
Tom Hiddleston's fiancee had a grill that would make Leto Blush.
Origame - 11/27/2023, 9:21 AM
@harryba11zack - shhhhh. Don't remind people the only reason she appeared in the movie!
Origame - 11/27/2023, 9:20 AM
Monica really went far with her power to...see light 🤣
HashTagSwagg - 11/27/2023, 9:22 AM
Tom Hiddleston's fiancee beats Malekith as worst villain, at least Malekith looked somewhat visually cool.
OmegaDaGrodd - 11/27/2023, 9:22 AM
Of all the good that they did in this movie, the changes they did in post and in reshoots really hurt the final product. Felt like several scenes had a lot more to say/do narratively and thematically and they cut stuff to streamline it, to the detriment of the final product
Forthas - 11/27/2023, 9:42 AM
This film is no where near as bad as it's box office suggests. It is more a issue of timing ...when there is a glut of superhero properties...during aan actors strike and competing with Hunger games.

I don't think this film is any worse than Guardians of the Galaxy 2.
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 10:07 AM
@Forthas -
ClintThaHamster - 11/27/2023, 10:08 AM
@Forthas - Fully agreed. It's far from the MCUs best, but even farther from the worst. There's plenty of reasons it fell flat (the timing issues you mentioned, but also the audience's increasing clarity that they can just wait two months and watch it on D+, the lack of familiarity with characters from the show) but it sure isn't because it's not a good time at the movies.
Oberlin4Prez - 11/27/2023, 9:57 AM
I’m sure there are a lot of things about this movie that were intended to be different.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder