THE MARVELS Deleted Scene Features Valkyrie And May Confirm Captain Marvel's Sexuality

A new deleted scene from The Marvels has been released which sees Ms. Marvel exploring Captain Marvel's ship after the heroes have swapped places. However, young Kamala Khan is shocked when Valkyrie appears through a video transmission and it's then things get interesting.

You'll recall rumours that The Marvels once confirmed Carol Danvers and Asgard's King had once embarked on a romantic relationship. Seemingly fearing backlash from a certain sect of moviegoers, Marvel Studios scrapped the idea and there's now nothing to suggest the two heroes have ever been more than friends.

What, if anything, does this scene reveal? While we're not going to read too much into that "O Captain! My Captain" line (despite it coming across as a little flirtatious), Valkyrie doesn't appear remotely confused or shocked when she mistakenly concludes Carol has married a woman.

Many MCU fans remain convinced Carol and Maria Rambeau were more than just friends. However, it seems doubtful that Marvel Studios will ever explore the hero's sexuality, particularly now the chances of a Captain Marvel 3 are beyond slim after The Marvels' disappointing box office performance.

Assuming Brie Larson wishes to continue playing the hero, we'll likely only see her in The Avengers movies and perhaps as a co-star in another character's big screen outing.

You can watch this deleted scene from The Marvels in the players below.

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, finds herself in Captain Marvel's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie in this deleted scene from The Marvels. pic.twitter.com/dIXL6Waso3 — IGN (@IGN) January 11, 2024

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels arrives on Digital platforms starting January 16. It will then hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13. You can read more details about that release by clicking here.