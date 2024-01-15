THE MARVELS: HD-Quality Shots Of MCU Sequel's Surprise Cameos Have Been Shared Online - SPOILERS

We realize quite a lot of you will have seen The Marvels at this stage, but on the off chance that you skipped the movie in theatres and have been waiting to check it out on Digital/streaming, we're still being careful about giving anything away in the headline.

So, just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel hits Digital platforms tomorrow, and some images of the three surprise character cameos from the very end of the movie and the post-credits scene have been shared online. Similar shots have leaked before now, but these are of a much higher quality.

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala Khan uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech to set about assembling a team of Young Avengers, and stops by Hawkeye protégé Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) place to recruit her.

Then, in the mid-credits scene, Monica Rambeau wakes up in a medical lab with her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast (voiced by X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammar), enters the room.

Check out the images at the link below.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Do you plan on seeing The Marvels (or giving it another go) on Digital? The sequel is also set to hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.