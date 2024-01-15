THE MARVELS: HD-Quality Shots Of MCU Sequel's Surprise Cameos Have Been Shared Online - SPOILERS

The Marvels arrives on Digital platforms tomorrow, and some HD-quality shots of the movie's three surprise cameos have been shared online. Spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2024 08:01 PM EST
We realize quite a lot of you will have seen The Marvels at this stage, but on the off chance that you skipped the movie in theatres and have been waiting to check it out on Digital/streaming, we're still being careful about giving anything away in the headline.

So, just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel sequel hits Digital platforms tomorrow, and some images of the three surprise character cameos from the very end of the movie and the post-credits scene have been shared online. Similar shots have leaked before now, but these are of a much higher quality.

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala Khan uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech to set about assembling a team of Young Avengers, and stops by Hawkeye protégé Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) place to recruit her.

Then, in the mid-credits scene, Monica Rambeau wakes up in a medical lab with her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast (voiced by X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammar), enters the room.

Check out the images at the link below.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Do you plan on seeing The Marvels (or giving it another go) on Digital? The sequel is also set to hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

THE MARVELS Deleted Scene Features Valkyrie And May Confirm Captain Marvel's Sexuality
THE MARVELS Deleted Scene Features Valkyrie And May Confirm Captain Marvel's Sexuality
THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online
THE MARVELS' Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; First Of Five Deleted Scenes Blasts Online
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/15/2024, 8:51 PM
man beast looked incredible. top 5 MCU moment fa sho!
OriginalGusto1 - 1/15/2024, 8:52 PM
are you on the drugs?
Variant - 1/15/2024, 8:57 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - If he is, so am I. Beast looked great. I just hope they can animate the CGI believably in action. I hate when fight scenes look rubbery because they're pure CGI.
Tonic24k - 1/15/2024, 9:08 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Agreed. Comic accurate. Quality CGI. Now we just need to see how the definitive MCU X-Men are going to debut. Their origin is super important.
OriginalGusto1 - 1/15/2024, 8:51 PM
I can't [frick]ing wait!!!!!!!!!!!
EZBeast - 1/15/2024, 8:57 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - the doctors told me I need to stop drinking now but I just laughed and got up from the operating table and walked away.

I thought you'd be proud.
OriginalGusto1 - 1/15/2024, 10:13 PM
@EZBeast - I'm so [frick]ing proud I just puked.
OriginalGusto1 - 1/15/2024, 10:13 PM
Wait, that might not be pride.
bobevanz - 1/15/2024, 8:52 PM
The dolby vision copy is out there ^_^
SpideyPuffsMJ - 1/15/2024, 9:02 PM
I am so numb at this point
Gmoney84 - 1/15/2024, 9:15 PM
That beast looked money!
KaptainKhaos - 1/15/2024, 9:35 PM
Beast looks amazing, but I'm definitely not looking forward to all the unnecessary pooper scooper/twitterbot rumours and attempts to spoil the movie before it even comes out
Matchesz - 1/15/2024, 9:39 PM
Okay but why does cap marvels girlfriend keep popping up as a different superhero in every movie? Isnt she suppose to be old in the main timeline? If they liked the actress so much cast her as storm instead of convoluting the main timeline
CerealKiller1 - 1/15/2024, 9:58 PM
@Matchesz - How exactly is having variants of her ‘convoluting the main timeline’? She’s had two variants and they both appear to have the same powerset as Captain Marvel, which includes slow/no aging. Don’t get your logic at all
Matchesz - 1/15/2024, 10:12 PM
@CerealKiller1 - an average moviegoer is suppose to know she has slow aging? I didnt even know that was part of Cap Marvels powers, legit thought it was a detail they overlooked. why couldnt her origin story been in the present day again?
BruceWayng - 1/15/2024, 9:45 PM
I was hoping we’d get a hi-res image of Captain Marvel’s chin-strap
marvel72 - 1/15/2024, 9:57 PM
Beast does look good,I'll give you that.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/15/2024, 9:58 PM
Reminder for me that the highlight of a 90 minute film was a cameo at the end.
garu - 1/15/2024, 10:02 PM
wooo cameos leessgoooo standards!!! WOOOO BABY LETS GO FEIGE!!! LETS GO PAPA FEIGE YOU CAN PANDER ALL YOU WANT!!!

View Recorder