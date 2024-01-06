THE MARVELS Sees S.A.B.E.R. Incorrectly(?) Identify Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel As An "Inhuman"

Many characters undergo pretty significant changes during the transition from page to screen, but those made to Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel remain some of Marvel Studios' most divisive.

The teenager's powers were completely altered and, in place of her stretchy, size/shape-shifting abilities were Green Lantern-style hard light powers. Eager to avoid connecting the MCU to Marvel Television's disastrous Inhumans TV series, Kamala was also revealed as a mutant in the finale's closing moments, with her latent powers activated by Kree Nega-Bands.

In The Marvels, the hero gets her hands on a S.A.B.E.R. data pad with information about her background and powers. Upon closer inspection, we can see that she's labelled as an Inhuman, but what does this mean for the wider MCU? Likely not as much as it might appear on the surface.

Reading through the details listed, it appears to be a mix of her live-action and comic book history, suggesting someone in the production department just got a little lazy. However, Marvel Studios must have realised a scene like this would be scrutinised by fans and it's possible that Inhumans mention is deliberate.

Kamala clearly isn't a traditional mutant in the same vein as the X-Men, and the fact her powers were activated by alien technology could explain why she's been classed as "inhuman." With no word on when or where we'll see the character next - Ms. Marvel season 2 has never been announced - only time will tell when and if we get any definitive answers.

Last year, Vellani revealed that Marvel Studios nearly didn't include the scene where Kamala is identified as a mutant in the Ms. Marvel finale.

"The hardest part was when we were filming it. First of all, I couldn't keep it together. Every single time Matt Lintz would say 'mutation' - which still makes me giddy every time I say the word, I would just break. They even did his coverage first so I could hear it enough times so that by the time the camera rolled around to me, I was normal. It didn't work. First take, I was gone. It was just so cool! And it was one of the last things we shot, and it was nighttime in Atlanta. It was such like vibes, you know? It was very cool." "But again, we didn't know if that was gonna make it into the cut. I think that was like the most annoying thing, filming it, because it was so cool, and I was having so much fun, and I just wanted people to see my excitement over it. And what an honor, you know, to use that M word for the first time in the MCU. So I'm very glad it made it in."

Take a closer look at this apparent Inhumans Easter Egg from The Marvels below.

