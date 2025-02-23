Marvel And DC Comics Confirm Plans For MARVEL/DC And DC/MARVEL Crossovers Later This Year

Marvel Comics and DC Comics will finally come together this year for a new crossover event. Announced at this week's ComicsPro retailer expo, Marvel and DC's respective editors-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski and Marie Javins, jointly announce the team-up.

We don't have artwork, creative team details, or a more definitive release date than later this year. However, it's been widely reported that we're getting at least two one-shots: Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel.

Time will tell whether these stories will be in-continuity but they may set the stage for something even bigger down the line. Bleeding Cool was on hand at the event and shared the following:

"Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it?" asked CB, turning to the retailers, "What do you think?" A large appreciative cheer led him to reply, "I guess we have no choice but to do this." Marie Javins asked, "Can I make more fart comics as part of this" referring to upcoming scratch-and-sniff Harley Quinn comics. CB countered, "I don't think that that's exactly what they were talking about". Marie exclaimed "but I brought the swatches. I brought the swatches from the printer. You can smell it. You can come and smell it. I've got them right here." CB shook his head, saying, "Well, I don't know that's what their applause was about. I think they're talking about a Marvel DC/DC Marvel crossover." To cheers, Marie asked "Can we get it done in 2025?" CB concluded "I think we put together some creators and some character ideas… "

This wouldn't be the first time Marvel and DC have collaborated. In the 1970s and 1980s, there were several one-shots which saw Spider-Man meet Superman and the X-Men do battle with the Teen Titans.

The late 90s saw the release of DC Versus Marvel and the Amalgam Age comics, with the former pitting various heroes against each other; Captain America vs. Batman was a highlight. In the Amalgam line, Marvel and DC characters were merged to create new characters.

Perhaps the most beloved crossover was George Pérez and Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers in 2003. After briefly clashing, the two superhero teams fought to save each other worlds in a sprawling, star-studded event we've yet to get a sequel to.

Last summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the possibility of bringing Marvel and DC together on screen.

"I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it," Feige admitted. "I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, 'Never! We'd never be able to do that.' We'll never say never, but no, no plans."

"I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool," he added. "So he's focusing on that. We're focusing on [Deadpool and Wolverine]."

Feige and Gunn working together on a crossover like that isn't outside the realm of possibility, especially with interest in superhero movies seemingly waning.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.