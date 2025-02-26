DC Studios Boss James Gunn Regrets Putting Certain Writers On DCU Projects: "We're Going To Make Mistakes"

Last week, DC Studios invited select reporters to an hourlong DCU update which, when all was said and done, wasn't received with a particularly warm response online.

As well as admitting that several "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" projects announced at the start of 2023 have fallen by the wayside, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed they still haven't found the DCU's Batman.

While both executives chose their words carefully during this event, Gunn was surprisingly candid when asked about his biggest regrets since taking charge of DC Studios.

"I mean, life is complicated. There’s always little things," he said. "Like I wish I did that differently. I wish I asked David [Corenswet] to do that take differently, it’s just like little things. There’s writers that we put on projects that I wish we didn’t, but overall, I feel just so lucky."

"I mean, the fact that, Ana [Nogueira] was on Supergirl, came out with this great script," Gunn continued. "The fact that there’s another...my favorite project nobody even knows about yet. It’s been my favorite project for a few months. Nobody even knows it."

That's an intriguing tease, though we can't help but wonder who the writer is he mentions. Could it be the Booster Gold showrunner Safran said "fell out of love" with the planned TV series?

Gunn added, "We’re an organization of basically 13 people that’s able to produce all this material and have it go and have it all be high quality. We’re going to make mistakes. Some things are going to be better than others. So we’re doing everything we can to make everything as good as possible. And I feel remarkably fortunate."

Safran echoed those thoughts when he reflected on how far DC Studios has come since first being revealed to the public a little over two years ago.

"As hard as we are on ourselves, if two years ago, when we all sat in this room together, we said, this will be your output two years from now, I think we would have been surprised that we could accomplish that much," he said. "Particularly with the five months of pencils down in our first year, they were always really problematic for everybody. So I think we feel pretty good [about the future]."

DC Studios does appear to be going through some growing pains but that's perfectly normal this early on. Ultimately, the studio's future success will hinge on whether they're able to move beyond them.

Let us know your thoughts on Gunn and Safran's remarks in the usual place.