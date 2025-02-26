DC Studios Boss James Gunn Regrets Putting Certain Writers On DCU Projects: "We're Going To Make Mistakes"

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Regrets Putting Certain Writers On DCU Projects: &quot;We're Going To Make Mistakes&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted that he regrets putting certain writers on the DCU projects announced at the start of 2023 and teasing an upcoming movie or TV show none of us have heard about.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: ComicBook.com

Last week, DC Studios invited select reporters to an hourlong DCU update which, when all was said and done, wasn't received with a particularly warm response online. 

As well as admitting that several "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" projects announced at the start of 2023 have fallen by the wayside, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed they still haven't found the DCU's Batman.

While both executives chose their words carefully during this event, Gunn was surprisingly candid when asked about his biggest regrets since taking charge of DC Studios. 

"I mean, life is complicated. There’s always little things," he said. "Like I wish I did that differently. I wish I asked David [Corenswet] to do that take differently, it’s just like little things. There’s writers that we put on projects that I wish we didn’t, but overall, I feel just so lucky."

"I mean, the fact that, Ana [Nogueira] was on Supergirl, came out with this great script," Gunn continued. "The fact that there’s another...my favorite project nobody even knows about yet. It’s been my favorite project for a few months. Nobody even knows it."

That's an intriguing tease, though we can't help but wonder who the writer is he mentions. Could it be the Booster Gold showrunner Safran said "fell out of love" with the planned TV series?

Gunn added, "We’re an organization of basically 13 people that’s able to produce all this material and have it go and have it all be high quality. We’re going to make mistakes. Some things are going to be better than others. So we’re doing everything we can to make everything as good as possible. And I feel remarkably fortunate."

Safran echoed those thoughts when he reflected on how far DC Studios has come since first being revealed to the public a little over two years ago.

"As hard as we are on ourselves, if two years ago, when we all sat in this room together, we said, this will be your output two years from now, I think we would have been surprised that we could accomplish that much," he said. "Particularly with the five months of pencils down in our first year, they were always really problematic for everybody. So I think we feel pretty good [about the future]."

DC Studios does appear to be going through some growing pains but that's perfectly normal this early on. Ultimately, the studio's future success will hinge on whether they're able to move beyond them. 

Let us know your thoughts on Gunn and Safran's remarks in the usual place.

New Details And Logos For GREEN LANTERN, STARFIRE, And DC SUPER POWERS; KRYPTO Shorts Set In DC Also Coming
Related:

New Details And Logos For GREEN LANTERN, STARFIRE, And DC SUPER POWERS; KRYPTO Shorts Set In DC Also Coming
DC Studios Paints A Chaotic Picture In Recent News, But There's An Order To It
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Paints A Chaotic Picture In Recent News, But There's An Order To It

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/26/2025, 6:19 AM
This the kind of openess that gets you in trouble.. Gunn you talk too much.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/26/2025, 6:29 AM
@NoDaysOff - Not to be antagonistic but trouble with who? The basement trolls? They'll eat no matter what. I personally like Gunn's candour.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/26/2025, 6:22 AM
This guy refuses to cast Hunter LYLE Majors

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder