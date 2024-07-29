DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Features Tom Holland's Brother As [SPOILER]; Ryan Reynolds Talks Madonna Needle Drop

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters and, while we have a pretty comprehensive list of cameos, the movie is still finding ways to surprise us!

It's been revealed today that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's brother, Harry, was enlisted by the movie's stunt team to play one of the many Deadpool Corps members slaughtered by the title characters during the final act.

The news even surprised Ryan Reynolds who took to Instagram to share his shock that Holland - whose cameo as a bicycle thief was cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 - was in the movie.

Of course, that epic sequence is set to the tune of Madonna's "Like a Prayer." The one-shot battle is likely to go down as one of the MCU's best fight scenes and, talking to SiriusXM, Shawn Levy and Reynolds elaborated on how they made the epic needle drop a reality.

"It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where 'Like a Prayer' would be used," Levy said.

"Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license - that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song," Reynolds added. "It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why."

"She gave a great note," the actor continued. "She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on."

"We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. It made the sequence better," Levy concluded.

Take a closer look at Holland as "Harrypool" in the screenshot below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.