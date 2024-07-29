DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Features Tom Holland's Brother As [SPOILER]; Ryan Reynolds Talks Madonna Needle Drop

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Features Tom Holland's Brother As [SPOILER]; Ryan Reynolds Talks Madonna Needle Drop

After being cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's brother, Harry, managed to nab a secret role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Find more on that, and the big Madonna needle drop, after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters and, while we have a pretty comprehensive list of cameos, the movie is still finding ways to surprise us!

It's been revealed today that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's brother, Harry, was enlisted by the movie's stunt team to play one of the many Deadpool Corps members slaughtered by the title characters during the final act. 

The news even surprised Ryan Reynolds who took to Instagram to share his shock that Holland - whose cameo as a bicycle thief was cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 - was in the movie.

Of course, that epic sequence is set to the tune of Madonna's "Like a Prayer." The one-shot battle is likely to go down as one of the MCU's best fight scenes and, talking to SiriusXM, Shawn Levy and Reynolds elaborated on how they made the epic needle drop a reality.

"It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where 'Like a Prayer' would be used," Levy said.

"Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license - that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song," Reynolds added. "It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why."

"She gave a great note," the actor continued. "She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on."

"We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. It made the sequence better," Levy concluded.

Take a closer look at Holland as "Harrypool" in the screenshot below.

Screenshot-2024-07-29-at-20-40-24-copy

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photos Unmask Another Member Of The Deadpool Corps - SPOILERS
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photos Unmask Another Member Of The Deadpool Corps - SPOILERS
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Surpasses Opening Weekend Box Office Expectations As It Breaks Even More Records
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Surpasses Opening Weekend Box Office Expectations As It Breaks Even More Records
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
four20smoke
four20smoke - 7/29/2024, 4:14 PM
Awesome sauce
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/29/2024, 4:14 PM
More like an episode of The Family Guy than an actual film, it was very enjoyable nonetheless. Sometimes 2 hours of pretty funny jokes can make up for thin story and characters. I'd say "contender for best comic book movie of all time" Is a pretty absurd claim, but I'd give it a solid 3.5 out of 5.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2024, 4:19 PM
@Izaizaiza - Best comicbook movie of all-time? I hear it's great but is it on the level of LOGAN, Captain America: Winter Soldier, V For Vendetta, Superman: The Movie and part 2, Batman, Batman Begins and Dark Knight, X-Men 2, especial Raimi's Spiderman 2, Watchmen, 30 Days of Night, and so on?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/29/2024, 4:53 PM
@Izaizaiza - It was a thoroughly entertaining movie with tons of fan service but it is nowhere near up there with the genre’s all time greats.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2024, 4:57 PM
@Izaizaiza - what story it was same as other comic movies for story villian want rule / kill be only ruler in there rules been done before comic movies are all same with story plot what Matt Walsh says is true I said before Deadpool and wolverine was released in theaters and early preview for people that movie will be about villian want to kill hero for revenge, rule world/ universe , it did happen in movie with different characters same thing all time ?si=Jja8XllM0DiZ8bXN
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/29/2024, 5:31 PM
@dragon316 - I'm inclined to take anything Matt Walsh says with massive tablespoon of salt.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/29/2024, 5:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - Not even close. It's a series of pretty funny jokes, and fan service. Cameos strung together for 2 hours
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/29/2024, 5:40 PM
@mountainman - Agreed. Like I said in another thread, it had more in common with an episode of The family Guy than with a really good film
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2024, 4:16 PM
"The one-shot battle is likely to go down as one of the MCU's best fight scenes...."

Haven't seen it yet, but....

Is it on par with Civil War's airport sequence?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 4:22 PM
@lazlodaytona - I'm going to personally say no. Civil war has more quips between the characters. Better display of powers (dp and wolverine just use blades or guns), and our first time seeing mcu spiderman fight alongside avengers. Not to mention giantman which still makes me say wow to this day and proper usage of visions phase ability and superman like grandeur
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 4:31 PM
@lazlodaytona - It's a fun final battle, I wouldn't say it's one of the MCU's best. In my opinion the best fight scene in the movie was when Logan and Wade fought each other for the second time.
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 7/29/2024, 4:16 PM
Nepotism, ugh
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 4:18 PM
I love the movie but that was probably my least fav one shot fight in all of mcu. Especially wolverine with his WCW fake looking ground punches

I hope when we get mcu wolverine, that he fights closer to the MvC2 version. Agile, and animalistic.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 4:18 PM
@Vigor - I'll add that my fav one shot was guardians 3
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 4:39 PM
@Vigor - I really enjoyed it

The Guardians one was better but this made it feel like one of those side scroller beat ‘em up games like Double Dragon
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 5:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that's the exact thought I had! Like streets of rage
ShamusG
ShamusG - 7/29/2024, 4:19 PM
What was Madonna’s note?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2024, 4:20 PM
@ShamusG - she noted she's slept with the same number of guys as her current age.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:16 PM
@ShamusG - I don't know either. The article halfway made me think her note was putting Tom Holland's brother in. That would explain why these two seperate pieces of news are in the same article.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/29/2024, 4:28 PM
Admit it Ryan…
It took a whole lot more than just showing her the clip.
User Comment Image
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/29/2024, 4:42 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - She appeared in Dick Tracy because of the .....

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2024, 4:48 PM
Okay, I got to say this...Got to get it off my chest...

Many of you who know me know that I Never liked HUGH JACKMAN as Wolverine! Never! Not once in any of those "FoX-Men" movies. And I don't like those movies in general!

But A lot of the criticism that has been leveled against him over the years being cast as Wolverine that was touch on in the movie, I agreed with and when I can help promote them as a reason he shouldn't be Wolverine and it's one of the worst casting in a comic book series ever.

He's too tall. He's not tough enough. He's too good looking. He's not hairy enough, etc. And I got in plenty of heated "discussions" with people over the years on this site who defended his casting.

And it didn't help that the directors of those movies did not put him in the classic comic accurate yellow and blue suit or even any variation of it or any other Wolverine uniform in those movie didn't help with my evaluation of him as Wolverine either.

However, After see his portrayal in Deadpool and Wolverine this past weekend, I got to say...

I've been wrong.

He was phenomenal as Logan!!! his portrayal was all a long time X-men fan like me could've asked for! he looked, Fierce, ferocious and feral! And at time downright Scary! that scene in the car when he goes off on Dead pool had me sweating in my seats. Some of the way he fought was right out of the comics, his crouching and slashing at people he fought was absolutely a thing of fierce beauty!

And when he put this mask on and went into that bloody but glorious "Berserker Rage" I had a geekism that I hadn't had since Cap said "Avengers Assemble" in endgame!

Now, in all fairness to myself and my past criticism of him, A lot of the things the director did in this movie to have him (purposely) look and portray Wolverine closer to the comics than any movie he ever been in before help me in reevaluating his casting as Wolverine, but it work so well and I was so pleased that I was beyond myself and if some of these elements had been done in earlier movies, maybe my assessment of him as Wolvie would've ben different.

Either way, I'm just happy to say I was wrong about him... and he's was just Awesome as Wolverine!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 4:55 PM
That’s cool that Harry got to be in this in a bit part as one of the Deadpools…

Also the “Like a Prayer” needle drops worked in the film especially the second one when both Wade and Logan are trying to destroy the Time Ripper..

Good stuff!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder