Is JUSTICE LEAGUE Actor Joe Manganiello Teasing Potential Return As Deathstroke?

Joe Manganiello made a small but memorable appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and even though the actor appeared to put the role of behind him, he might just be teasing his return as Deathstroke.

By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Joe Manganiello made his debut as Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of Justice League when it hit theaters in 2017, and was finally given the chance to reprise the role during the epilogue of the "Snyder Cut."

It was only a very brief appearance, but we know there were big plans for the character at one point (he was going to be the main villain of Ben Affleck's version of The Batman), and the True Blood alum continued to express his desire to suit-up as the ruthless mercenary for quite a while after ZSJL's release.

During a 2022 interview, Manganiello said he'd "let that go a while ago" when asked about a potential return as Slade Wilson, but the actor's new Instagram post might tell a different story.

Manganiello shared an image of a Deathstroke LEGO minifig, leading to speculation that he could either be hinting at a return to the role, or is simply reminding fans that he is still interested (we'd say the latter is more likely).

If we were still in the "DCEU" era, we'd be more open to the possibility of Manganiello getting the opportunity to return as Deathstroke, but with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom serving as the final nail film in the franchise and James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU on the horizon, we just can't see DC Studios carrying over any more baggage (no offence, Joe) for this reboot.

Then again, we know that some actors will reprise their respective roles from the previous era, so anything is possible.

Would you like to see Joe Manganiello return as Slade Wilson? Drop us a comment down below, and check out the actor's appearances as Deathstroke in both the theatrical version and Snyder Cut of Justice League.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Zack Snyder Comments On Superhero Fatigue; Says "I'm Not Knocking On James Gunn's Door
Zack Snyder Comments On Superhero Fatigue; Says "I'm Not Knocking On James Gunn's Door"
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Teases DEATHSTROKE Plans And Confirms Future Elseworlds Projects
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Teases DEATHSTROKE Plans And Confirms Future Elseworlds Projects
FireandBlood - 1/9/2024, 11:01 AM
Are him and Gunn friends? Only way he coming back
MadThanos - 1/9/2024, 11:06 AM
@FireandBlood - yes, they are.
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2024, 11:16 AM
@FireandBlood -
vectorsigma - 1/9/2024, 11:35 AM
@FireandBlood - good to work with friends, you create something good from it.

Unlike just hired hands doing someone else's bidding 😂

See the difference?
bobevanz - 1/9/2024, 11:01 AM
This guy still acts? That ship has sailed lol
Origame - 1/9/2024, 11:33 AM
@bobevanz - it's literally a new universe.
UniqNo - 1/9/2024, 11:03 AM
He's not an amazing actor but the thought of watching him go up against Affleck's Batman is one of the biggest missed opportunities in the genre...now though, i don't really care for it.
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 11:10 AM
@UniqNo - really a Batfleck vs Mangelostroke would’ve been an epic film and probably way better than the shetstorm of DCEU films we needed up getting. DCEU is the king of missed opportunities.
UniqNo - 1/9/2024, 11:16 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Yeah, that's a good subtitle for DCEU, lol. I still think Batfleck could have been the best of them. Batvoice was tolerable, fighting was dope, and that suit (JL altered classic suit) were as close to comics we would have gotten if put in an actual Batman film. Ah well. Let's see what Pattinson's second go around does. I hope to God they change that suit and cowl.
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 11:32 AM
@UniqNo - agree… I was a fan of Afflecks Batman in BvS and the Snydercut, and cool action cameo scenes in Suicide Squad and the Flash (those actual scenes didn’t make much sense though).
Really aside from the Martha twist in BvS I thought that was a great Batman appearance. Better than Bale, Affleck seemed more masculine than Bale which makes sense for a guy who dresses up as a Bat and beats the crap out of criminals.
GhostDog - 1/9/2024, 11:04 AM
DECU, why won't you just die:
BeNice123 - 1/9/2024, 11:04 AM
Its probably gonna be a magic mike spinoff/death ✊🏽🍆 stroke. 😉
Slotherin - 1/9/2024, 12:12 PM
@BeNice123 - shell yeah
slickrickdesigns - 1/9/2024, 11:08 AM
Him and Ayer are due back at DC anytime now.
NGFB - 1/9/2024, 11:08 AM
But but but he was DCEU. How can he be DCU? Or maybe he's DCEPU? I'm so confused! But really who cares?!? He's a character in a movie. Just go with it.
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2024, 11:15 AM
They better not be wasting his time.
MosquitoFarmer - 1/9/2024, 11:16 AM
His goatee looked fake.
TheFinestSmack - 1/9/2024, 11:16 AM
Dude would have been a great Superman 15 years ago.
Repian - 1/9/2024, 11:21 AM
I can imagine Deathstroke returning to the Waller Show.
Th3Batman - 1/9/2024, 11:23 AM
I don't think it's that big of a deal considering he only had a 2 minute cameo in a movie little to no one saw.
rkshuttleworth - 1/9/2024, 11:44 AM
@Th3Batman - You have the streaming numbers?
HammerLegFoot - 1/9/2024, 11:51 AM
@Th3Batman - It made 872M, I'm pretty sure a few people saw
Th3Batman - 1/9/2024, 12:06 PM
@HammerLegFoot - JL made less than $650 million.
lazlodaytona - 1/9/2024, 11:24 AM
Dude was hardly in 2 scenes over all those films: The end of Whedon's JL, post credits and like one line in ZSJL's epitaph. I think he'd be great and I hope they bring him in the fold.
IShitYourPants - 1/9/2024, 11:26 AM
Remember when WB announced this movie and then cancelled it... then announced it again, then cancelled it.

2016 WB was crazy for endless announcements of movies that would never come to pass.
Th3Batman - 1/9/2024, 11:29 AM
@IShitYourPants - "2016 WB was crazy for endless announcements of movies that would never come to pass."

They're still doing that. The majority of projects Gunn announced won't see the light of day.
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 11:34 AM
Hey Snyderfans (I know you're reading this) bust this:

If Superman is public domain in 2033, Snyder could actually release a Man of Steel 2 for Netflix that year, without asking permission from anyone.

And Batfleck could do his solo movie the next year, as long as they changed Deathstroke's character enough that it didn't infringe.
ObserverIO - 1/9/2024, 11:37 AM
And seriously it wouldn't take much.

If you can get away with a mercenary called Wade Wilson/Deadpool instead of Slade Wilson Deathstroke, with similar costume motifs then you can get away with a merc called Cade Wilson/NecroStrike or something similar.
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2024, 11:46 AM
@ObserverIO -
Grodd8787 - 1/9/2024, 11:34 AM
Wanted him to fight Keaton pure yinzer action scene.
theFUZZ008 - 1/9/2024, 11:37 AM
I doubt it.
DocSpock - 1/9/2024, 11:41 AM

Whatever.

ZZZZZZZzzzzzz.......
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 12:10 PM
I'm up for him to return,would be great to see him take on Batman or The Teen Titans,the classic version of the team by Wolfman and Perez.
DarthOmega - 1/9/2024, 12:11 PM
As long as the actor is good, physically fit, and they can make a scene like this or better than this. I'm more than ready.
Forthas - 1/9/2024, 12:12 PM
Maybe he did one of those ancestral tests and found out he is related to James Gunn. That is as good as a signed contract.
Slotherin - 1/9/2024, 12:14 PM
@Forthas - I LOL'd
Thank you
Slotherin - 1/9/2024, 12:13 PM
I'm down for it but calling that memorable is a stretch.

