Is JUSTICE LEAGUE Actor Joe Manganiello Teasing Potential Return As Deathstroke?

Joe Manganiello made his debut as Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of Justice League when it hit theaters in 2017, and was finally given the chance to reprise the role during the epilogue of the "Snyder Cut."

It was only a very brief appearance, but we know there were big plans for the character at one point (he was going to be the main villain of Ben Affleck's version of The Batman), and the True Blood alum continued to express his desire to suit-up as the ruthless mercenary for quite a while after ZSJL's release.

During a 2022 interview, Manganiello said he'd "let that go a while ago" when asked about a potential return as Slade Wilson, but the actor's new Instagram post might tell a different story.

Manganiello shared an image of a Deathstroke LEGO minifig, leading to speculation that he could either be hinting at a return to the role, or is simply reminding fans that he is still interested (we'd say the latter is more likely).

If we were still in the "DCEU" era, we'd be more open to the possibility of Manganiello getting the opportunity to return as Deathstroke, but with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom serving as the final nail film in the franchise and James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU on the horizon, we just can't see DC Studios carrying over any more baggage (no offence, Joe) for this reboot.

Then again, we know that some actors will reprise their respective roles from the previous era, so anything is possible.

Would you like to see Joe Manganiello return as Slade Wilson?

