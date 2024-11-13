DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Star John Krasinski Named PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

Believe it or not, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive is still a thing and 2024's crown has been awarded to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star John Krasinski.

The actor got his big break in The Office and has since become a bona fide action star courtesy of Prime Video's Jack Ryan (which is reportedly getting the movie treatment). Krasinski has also embarked on a successful directing career with the A Quiet Place franchise, and while IF recently underperformed, there's still a great deal of excitement to see what he does next in that arena.

Asked by PEOPLE how it felt to learn he'd been named the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, Krasinski responded, "Just immediate blackout. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, 'Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me."

As for how his wife, Edge of Tomorrow and one-time Black Widow hopeful Emily Blunt, reacted, he said, "I’m not supposed to tell anyone? Oh my God, this is going poorly right away. I did tell Emily, and she was very excited. There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her."

The site also, for some reason, brought up the fact Krasinski lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans. Asked if he has any regrets, the actor and filmmaker explained, "You know, I’ve never had that. And it’s Chris Evans - look at the guy. I’ve weirdly never had that jealousy thing, because I think in a lot of ways my life has been like winning a giant radio contest."

"You got to just take it as it comes. And I really do believe that every role is meant for someone - that if it’s meant for you, it’s coming for you, and if it’s not, it’s for somebody else."

Krasinski finally joined the MCU in 2022 in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic Variant brutally murdered by the Scarlet Witch. The actor was a fan-favourite choice to play the hero for years, though The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has since been cast as the main Reed.

"I was honored to do it," Krasinski previously said of the experience. "I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

"It's totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy," he recalled. "But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn't my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless."

Congratulations to Krasinski on being named PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.